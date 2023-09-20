About Cookies on This Site

LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

21HQ513D-B

LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor
จอแสดงผล 3MP แบบ IPS ขนาด 21.3 นิ้ว

ภาพชัดเจนเพื่อการตรวจวินิจฉัย

ความแม่นยำ

จอแสดงผล 3MP แบบ IPS ขนาด 21.3 นิ้ว
ปรับเทียบได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยเซ็นเซอร์ด้านหน้า

ประสิทธิภาพ

Focus View
ปุ่มลัด 5 ปุ่ม และไฟส่องสว่าง

Comfort

Daisy Chain
ดีไซน์ตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์

การแสดงภาพที่แม่นยำ

เซ็นเซอร์ด้านหน้าที่รวมไว้

จัดการการควบคุมคุณภาพได้อย่างง่ายดาย

เซ็นเซอร์ด้านหน้าที่รวมไว้ช่วยให้ทำการปรับเทียบได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้อุปกรณ์ตรวจวัดเพิ่มเติม ช่วยปรับปรุงคุณภาพและความสม่ำเสมอของภาพถ่ายทางการแพทย์ที่แสดงบนหน้าจอ โดยรักษาค่าที่แม่นยำ
multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 3mp and of 2mp.
โหมด Multi-resolution

ใช้ได้กับอุปกรณ์ที่หลากหลาย

จอภาพเพื่อการวินิจฉัยมักจะต้องเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ที่หลากหลาย ซึ่งทั้งหมดนี้มีความละเอียดที่แตกต่างกัน โหมด Multi-resolution ของ 21HQ513D ช่วยให้คุณสามารถปรับความละเอียดของจอภาพให้เหมาะกับอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ
โหมด Pathology ช่วยแสดงผลภาพที่เต็มไปด้วยรายละเอียดและสีสันที่แม่นยำ เหมือนกับที่มองเห็นผ่านกล้องจุลทรรศน์
โหมด Pathology

การแสดงสีที่สมจริง

ในโหมด Pathology จอภาพ 21HQ513D จะถ่ายทอดรายละเอียดและความเที่ยงตรงของสีในระดับเดียวกับที่มองเห็นโดยตรงจากกล้องจุลทรรศน์ จึงช่วยให้บุคลากรทางการแพทย์ทำการวินิจฉัยได้อย่างแม่นยำมากขึ้น

ขั้นตอนการทำงานลื่นไหลและมีประสิทธิภาพ

focus view offering for users to review a specific part of imaging.
Focus View

โฟกัสไปยังบริเวณที่สนใจได้อย่างเต็มที่

LG 21HQ513D ประกอบด้วยโหมด Focus View ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณตรวจสอบส่วนที่เฉพาะเจาะจงในภาพถ่ายทางการแพทย์ได้อย่างใกล้ชิดมากขึ้น ช่วยให้บุคลากรทางการแพทย์สามารถโฟกัสบริเวณที่สนใจภายในภาพได้อย่างเต็มที่ เพื่อรองรับการวินิจฉัยที่แม่นยำและมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น
ไฟดาวน์ไลท์ & ไฟติดผนัง

พื้นที่ทำงานที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการวินิจฉัย

โหมดไฟดาวน์ไลท์ และไฟติดผนัง ช่วยลดคอนทราสต์ระหว่างความสว่างของจอภาพและสภาพแสงโดยรอบ ช่วยให้คุณทำงานได้อย่างสะดวกสบายมากขึ้น โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องปรับแสงเพื่อดูเอกสารที่เป็นกระดาษในห้องมืด
ปุ่มลัด 5 ปุ่ม

การควบคุมที่สะดวก

ปุ่มลัด 5 ปุ่มของจอภาพ 21HQ513D เพิ่มความสะดวกในการเปลี่ยนโหมดการทำงานของหน้าจอ โดยใช้งานง่ายกว่าเมนูบนหน้าจอ ปุ่มลัด 5 ปุ่มใช้งานได้สะดวกและรวดเร็วกว่าขณะที่ทำงาน ช่วยให้คุณเปลี่ยนโหมดและการตั้งค่าแสงไฟ โดยไม่ขัดจังหวะขั้นตอนการทำงานของคุณ

5 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode.

พื้นที่ทำงานที่สะดวกสบายและถูกหลักสรีรศาสตร์

auto luminance sensor offering automatic adjustment of screen brightness at the optimal level under ambient lighting conditions.
เซ็นเซอร์ความสว่างอัตโนมัติ

ลดความเมื่อยล้าของดวงตา

LG 21HQ513D ประกอบด้วยเซ็นเซอร์ความสว่างอัตโนมัติ ซึ่งจะปรับความสว่างของหน้าจอโดยอัตโนมัติตามสภาพแสงโดยรอบ ดังนั้นจึงช่วยลดความเมื่อยล้าของดวงตา ด้วยการปรับความสว่างหน้าจอให้อยู่ในระดับที่เหมาะสมที่สุด
Daisy Chain

ลดความยุ่งเหยิงบนโต๊ะทำงานของคุณ และเพิ่มความสะดวกในการจัดการสายเชื่อมต่อ

21HQ513D พร้อมด้วยพอร์ต USB 3.0 Upstream จำนวน 2 พอร์ต และ DisplayPort รองรับการติดตั้งแบบ Daisy Chain คุณจึงสามารถสร้างเวิร์กสเตชั่นที่มีประสิทธิภาพ โดยเชื่อมต่อจอภาพเพื่อการวินิจฉัยสองเครื่องเข้ากับพีซีหนึ่งเครื่อง

productive workstation by connecting two diagnostic Monitors and a PC.

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class II

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

NO

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NO

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

NO

WEEE

YES

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Qubyx

YES

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Machanical Power Switch

YES

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

5

Weight with Stand [kg]

7

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

`3:4

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

1100

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1800:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2115 x 0.2115

Resolution

1536 x 2048

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

21.3

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D (Color/Length)

YES

D-Sub

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

NO

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 6.32A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

CONNECTIVITY

RS-232

NO

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

NO

Component (Resolution)

NO

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

YES(3MP/60Hz)

DisplayPort

YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)

DVI-D

YES(1ea)

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

NO

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

YES

Front Sensor

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Hot Key

YES(6keys)

HW Calibration

YES

Lighting

YES

Light Box Mode

YES

Pathology Mode

YES

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Presence Sensor

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Rotation & Mirror Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

