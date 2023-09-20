About Cookies on This Site

LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)

LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)

14HQ901G-BP

LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)

LG Digital X-ray Detector

LG Digital X-ray Detector

It delivers high resolution and clear image quality. Plus, it also offers low noise images with Oxide TFT technology.

Image Quality

High DQE with Oxide TFT1)

140㎛-pixel size & 16bit A/D conversion

Durability

IP68 Water Resistant & Dust Tight2)

Uniform Load 400kg & Point Load 200kg

Usability & Portability

LG Acquisition Workstation Software

Hot swap, AP Mode, Auto Storage

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

1)Compared to products with a-Si TFT.

2)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.

เบาแต่ทนทาน

Oxide TFT ทำให้ได้ภาพที่ได้มีคุณภาพสูง

Outstanding Detective Quantum Efficiency (DQE)

เบาแต่ทนทาน

Light Yet Durable

Lightweight Meets Mighty Durability

น้ำหนักเบาและมีความทนทานของ LG DXD เป็นกุญแจสำคัญในการตอบสนองต่อสถานการณ์ทางการแพทย์ต่างๆ ด้วยระดับ IP681) LG DXD รุ่นนี้จึงสามารถกันน้ำและกันฝุ่นได้

IP681)

กันน้ำและกันฝุ่น

400kg2)

Max. Uniform Load 

200kg

Max. Point Load

1.5m3)

Max. Drop Distance

1) ตามระบบการจัดอันดับการป้องกันทางเข้า (IP) IP68 หมายถึงการป้องกันวัตถุแปลกปลอมระดับ 6 (กันฝุ่น: ไม่มีฝุ่นเข้า) และการป้องกันของเหลวระดับ 8 (การแช่เกิน 1 ม.: ป้องกันจากการแช่ในน้ำ ที่มีความลึกมากกว่า 1 เมตร) ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ผ่านการทดสอบภายใต้สภาพห้องปฏิบัติการที่ได้รับการควบคุมและได้รับระดับ IP68 ภายใต้สภาวะเหล่านี้ ผลิตภัณฑ์สามารถกันน้ำได้ลึกถึง 1 เมตร เป็นเวลา 30 นาที แห้งก่อนใช้ อย่าชาร์จขณะเปียก ระดับการกันน้ำอาจเปลี่ยนแปลงเมื่อเวลาผ่านไปหรือเมื่อสัมผัสกับของเหลวในปริมาณที่มากเกินไป

2)น้ำหนักสูงสุดที่สม่ำเสมอและน้ำหนักจุดสูงสุดเมื่อทดสอบภายใต้สภาวะในห้องปฏิบัติการเป็นเวลา 60 วินาที ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันระหว่างการใช้งานจริง

3)การทดสอบการตกในสภาพแวดล้อมของห้องปฏิบัติการที่มีการควบคุม อาจแตกต่างไปจากการใช้งานจริง

7.5 ชั่วโมงโดยไม่ต้องชาร์จ

ทำงานได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง

เWhen fully charged, the removable battery will have up to 7.5 hours of operation time. Hot swap, which can hold power for up to a minute, can provide virtually uninterrupted use even while replacing the removable battery.

Long Operation Time up to 7.5 Hours1)

Hot Swap - 1 Min. without Battery

1)Typical 7.5 hours, Typical 320 shots under conditions of cycle time 90 sec. Measured by irradiating image at a 90-second cycle (consisting of stand by mode, X-ray exposure, and image acquisition), obtaining approximately 320 shots. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use

ออกแบบมาเพื่อการพกพา

น้ำหนักเบาพร้อมที่จับ

ออกแบบมาเพื่อการพกพา

น้ำหนักเบา (ต่ำกว่า 3.6 กก.) พร้อมขอบลบมุมและที่จับในตัวของแผ่น DXD ของ LG จึงสามารถพกพาได้อย่างโดดเด่น

เบาแต่ทนทาน

ทำงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

ตรวจสอบและตรวจสอบโดยตรง

หน้าจอแสดงผล

ตรวจสอบและแสดงข้อมูลได้โดยตรง

ด้วยจอแสดงผลแบบ OLED  ซึ่งสามารถตรวจสอบและแสดงข้อมูลสถาณะของ DXD เช่น สถาณะการเชื่อมต่อ, แบตเตอรี่, โหมด AP (Access Point), โหมด Auto storage และโหมด Dynamic

Rapid Image Availability

14HQ901G helps increase work productivity with fast processing speeds. It takes only 1.5 seconds with connection or 2 seconds for wireless to get a raw image.

Access Point Mode

Access Point Mode enables point-of-care imaging via direct data transfer to your screen wirelessly. So, X-ray images can be referred in virtually anywhere, anytime by carrying your laptop, or other mobile devices.

Auto Storage Up to 200 images1)

A built-in memory storage allows you to take multiple images without a computer connection, providing a seamless workflow even offline.

1)ภาพที่เก่าที่สุด (เข้าก่อน) จะถูกลบออกก่อน (ออกก่อน) ออกจากที่จัดเก็บข้อมูลภายใน เมื่อพื้นที่จัดเก็บเต็ม 200 ภาพ

สเปคทั้งหมด

BATTERY

Hot swap

YES

BATTERY CHARGER

Slot Q'ty

Bundle battery Q'ty

CONTROL BOX

AC Power Cord

1.5m 

POWER

AC Input

100 ~ 240VAC

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT

TFT Type

Oxide 

Scintillator

CsI 

Pixel Pitch

140㎛ 

Sensor protection plate

Carbon Fiber Plate 

Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)

1.5m 

A/D Conversion

16 bit 

Data Output

16 bit

Unit Interface

Connect to Control Box 

Power unit interface

Connect to Control Box 

Auto Exposure Detection

Yes 

Wired Communication

Yes 

AP mode

Yes 

Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)

Yes (Magnetic) 

Shock monitoring

Yes 

Image storage on DXD

Up to 200 images 

Semi-dynamic Acquisition

5 fps 

STANDARD

RoHS

 Yes

