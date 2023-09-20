About Cookies on This Site

LG 27'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor

27HJ710S-W

27 IPS 8MP Premium UHD

27 IPS 8MP Premium UHD

The detailed picture quality of the LG surgical monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 27-inch IPS 8MP display, the LG surgical monitor improves work efficiency not only by enabling detailed observation but also by displaying multiple imaging application
IPS

IPS & sRGB over 99% Deep RED

The LG surgical monitor provides brightness and sRGB over 99% to ensure accurate color reproduction in surgery room. Moreover, by adding deep red color spectrum, LG surgical monitor assures color expression of red spectrum
DICOM Part 14

DICOM Part 14 & Brightness Stabilization

The LG surgical monitor carefully measures and sets every grayscale tone to create a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14 to ensure visual accuracy and consistency. Furthermore, LG's surgical monitors offer stabilized brightness settings that quickly adapt during the surgical procedure to correspond to local lighting conditions
Dynamic Sync Mode

Dynamic Sync Mode & Quick Response Time

The Dynamic Action Sync mode allows users to instantly attack the opponent without delay. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast-paced game by minimizing input lag.
Dustproof

Dustproof & Waterproof

The LG's multi-coated glass is highly durable and scratch-resistant and protects the panel during a surgical procedure. The front panel of the LG surgical monitor has an IP35 protection
level and the back panel has an IP32 level, securing it against any water or fluids that may contact it during an operation.
Anti-reflection

Anti-reflection & Optical Bonding Glass

The LG surgical monitor with optically bonded glass significantly reduces internal reflection between the cover glass and the LCD to enhance accuracy. Improved anti-reflection ability enables displays to look brighter and sharper for the highest image quality. Now you can judge accurately with high legibility and definition during the operation without eyestrain
PANEL

Type

IPS + Glass

Size

27” (16:9)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160

Pixel Pitch

0.1554 mm x 0.1554 mm

Display Colors

10bit / sRGB 100% + Deep Red(sRGB 115%)

Viewing Angles

178/178

Brightness

800cd/m2

Surface Treatment

Optical Bonding Glass (1.3T)

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Response Time

14ms (Typ.)

VIDEO SIGNALS

Input Terminals

HDMI(2.0) x 1, DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

Output Terminals

DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)

HDMI, DP: 30~135kHz / 56~61Hz DVI-D: 30~83kHz / 56~61Hz

Sync Formats

Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

USB

Function

1 upstream, 1 downstream (For Calibration)

Standard

USB 3.0

POWER

Power Requirements

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Maximum Power Consumption

120W

Power Management

0.3W

SENSOR

Sensor

Brightness Stabilization

ENVIRONMENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Environmental Requirements

IP35 / IP32 (Front / Back)

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

Certifications & Standards

IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

Supplied Accessories

Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Weight(Without Stand)

7.7kg

