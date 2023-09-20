We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Type
-
IPS + Glass
-
Size
-
27” (16:9)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.1554 mm x 0.1554 mm
-
Display Colors
-
10bit / sRGB 100% + Deep Red(sRGB 115%)
-
Viewing Angles
-
178/178
-
Brightness
-
800cd/m2
-
Surface Treatment
-
Optical Bonding Glass (1.3T)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
14ms (Typ.)
-
Input Terminals
-
HDMI(2.0) x 1, DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1
-
Output Terminals
-
DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1
-
Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)
-
HDMI, DP: 30~135kHz / 56~61Hz DVI-D: 30~83kHz / 56~61Hz
-
Sync Formats
-
Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)
-
Function
-
1 upstream, 1 downstream (For Calibration)
-
Standard
-
USB 3.0
-
Power Requirements
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Maximum Power Consumption
-
120W
-
Power Management
-
0.3W
-
Sensor
-
Brightness Stabilization
-
Environmental Requirements
-
IP35 / IP32 (Front / Back)
-
Certifications & Standards
-
IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)
-
Supplied Accessories
-
Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual
-
Weight(Without Stand)
-
7.7kg
-
