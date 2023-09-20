About Cookies on This Site

LG 27'' Full HD IPS Surgical Monitor

LG 27'' Full HD IPS Surgical Monitor

27HK510S-W

LG 27'' Full HD IPS Surgical Monitor

จอแสดงผลที่ปรับให้เหมาะสมสำหรับความเข้ากันได้

จอแสดงผลที่ปรับให้เหมาะสมสำหรับความเข้ากันได้

คุณภาพของภาพที่ละเอียดของจอภาพการผ่าตัดของ LG เป็นไปตามข้อกำหนดของห้องผ่าตัด ด้วยจอแสดงผล IPS Full HD ขนาด 27 นิ้ว จอภาพการผ่าตัดของ LG ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำงาน
คุณภาพของภาพที่เหมาะสมที่สุด
Full HD IPS

คุณภาพของภาพที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

                                               
sRGB 115% (สีแดงเข้ม)

sRGB 115% (สีแดงเข้ม)

จอแสดงผล Full HD IPS พร้อม sRGB 115% (สีแดงเข้ม) ได้รับการออกแบบมาให้พอดีกับอุปกรณ์ผ่าตัด Full HD อื่นๆ มัน ช่วยให้ศัลยแพทย์เห็นภาพที่แม่นยำและสมจริง โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในสเปกตรัมสีแดง
ความเสถียรของความสว่าง

ความเสถียรของความสว่าง

จอมอนิเตอร์การผ่าตัดของ LG วัดค่าอย่างระมัดระวังและตั้งค่าโทนสีเทาทุกโทนเพื่อสร้างมอนิเตอร์ที่สอดคล้องกับ DICOM Part 14 นอกจากนี้ มอนิเตอร์การผ่าตัดของ LG ยังนำเสนอ การตั้งค่าความสว่างที่เสถียร

* DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): มาตรฐานที่ใช้กับลักษณะโทนสีเทาของจอภาพที่ใช้ในทางการแพทย์

ออกแบบมาสำหรับห้องผ่าตัด

ออกแบบมาสำหรับห้องผ่าตัด

กันฝุ่นและกันน้ำ

กันฝุ่นและกันน้ำ

เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ามีการป้องกันการสัมผัสกับวัตถุต่างๆ เช่น เลือดหรือของเหลวในร่างกาย จอภาพการผ่าตัดของ LG สามารถทำความสะอาดได้และ
ทนทานด้วยระดับ IP35 ที่ด้านหน้า
และ IP32 ที่ด้านหลังเพื่อรักษาความปลอดภัยจาก
ทิศทางใดก็ได้
กระจกกันรอย

กระจกกันรอย

จอภาพการผ่าตัดของ LG พร้อมกระจกป้องกันทำให้จอภาพมีความทนทานมากขึ้นโดยปกป้องจอภาพจากน้ำและของเหลวในร่างกาย และทำให้ทำความสะอาดได้ง่ายขึ้น
ลดความเมื่อยล้าทางสายตา
Flicker Safe

ลดความเมื่อยล้าทางสายตา

Flicker Safe ช่วยลดระดับการกะพริบของหน้าจอให้เกือบ
ศูนย์ซึ่งช่วยลดอาการปวดตาและความเมื่อยล้าของดวงตา
ด้วยการรวม Flicker Safe เข้ากับเทคโนโลยี IPS ผู้ใช้
สามารถทำงานได้ตลอดทั้งวันอย่างสะดวกสบาย
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class I

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

IP35/IP32

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NO

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

IK06

WEEE

YES

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Qubyx

NO

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

NO

Machanical Power Switch

YES

OneClick Stand

NO

Wall Mountable [mm]

200 x 100 & 100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

NO

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

1000

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3114 x 0.3114

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Surface Treatment

Protection Glass(1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

NO

DVI-D (Color/Length)

YES

D-Sub

YES

HDMI (Color/Length)

YES

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

NO

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 6.32A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

CONNECTIVITY

RS-232

YES

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

YES

Component (Resolution)

YES

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

NO

DVI-D

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

D-Sub

YES

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

NO

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

NO

Front Sensor

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Hot Key

YES(2keys)

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Lighting

NO

Light Box Mode

NO

Pathology Mode

NO

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

Presence Sensor

NO

Reader Mode

NO

Rotation & Mirror Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

