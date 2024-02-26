We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High Reliability
MULTI V 5 PRO is equipped with the 5th generation inverter compressor. It reduces vibration and bearing loads, and increases bearing performance in oil-free operation.
Dual Sensing Control
Dual Sensing Control senses both humidity and temperature. Also, it controls temperature and amount of air according to the surrounding environment for economical and comfortable operation.