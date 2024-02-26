We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Low Noise
The independent vane operation feature separates the motor for quieter and more comfortable experience.
Smart Control (ThinQ Connectivity)
Conveniently monitor and control your unit via your mobile device. Access your air conditioner anytime and from anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity.