Auto Cleaning
Wall Mounted has a self-cleaning function that dries the heat exchanger. The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the formation of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger.
Jet Cool
Just one click activates the LG Wall Mounted’s ‘Jet Mode’, its optimized high-speed airflow rapidly reducing the outflowing air temperature to 18°C for 30 minutes.