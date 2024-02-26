We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Compact Design
The air conditioner's circular shape efficiently utilizes the surrounding area, while its reduced height enhances the open area of the interior space.
Minimal Exposure Design
Pipes are brought together in one place to minimize exposure. Hanger covers hide installations to add a clean look.