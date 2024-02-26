We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Differentiated Design
iF Design Award-winning elegance of the Ceiling Suspended units comes with a stunning V-shaped design and black vane. It is appropriate for any commercial space.
Powerful Cooling & Heating
High ceiling mode provides powerful cooling and heating up to 4.2m in height from floor, 15m away from ceiling. Its powerful performance allows operation in large areas.