We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4 Way Air Flow
New dual vane 4-way cassette allows comfortable and convenient air flow. It operates 6 airflow modes including power mode, smart mode and refresh mode.
5-Step Air Purification (Optional)
A powerful air purification removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. It is easy to manage air purification system with one-touch air purification filter.