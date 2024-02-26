We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fresh Outdoor Air Supply
LG Fresh Air Intake Unit is alternative solution for ventilation that supplies fresh air from the outdoors. It allows the indoor space to have consistent positive air pressure blocking cold air.