We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sufficient Piping Length
Increased piping length allows for flexible design and installation. A cooling system can be implemented more flexibly in a shop, office, reducing work time and providing efficient design.
Dual Sensing Control
Dual Sensing Control senses both humidity and temperature. Also, it controls temperature and amount of air according to the surrounding environment for economical and comfortable operation.
* Results may vary depending on the environment.