We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Flexible Installation
Increased piping length allows for flexible design and installation. A cooling system can be implemented more flexibly in a shop, office, reducing work time and providing efficient design.
Geothermal Application
MULTI V WATER 5 system uses underground heat sources like soil, ground water, lakes, rivers, and more as renewable energy for cooling and heating.