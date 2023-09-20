มีประสิทธิภาพเร็วขึ้น DUAL ดีกว่า

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ความเร็วรอบที่สูงขึ้น (สูงสุด 120Hz) สำหรับคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์คู่ LG ™ ทำให้ความเย็นเร็วขึ้น 40%.
* การทดสอบของ TUV แสดงให้เห็นว่าเครื่องปรับอากาศอินเวอร์เตอร์ LG (US-Q242K*) มีความเย็นเร็วกว่าเครื่องปรับอากาศอินเวอร์เตอร์ LG (TS-H2465DAO) ถึง 40%.
* การทดสอบของ TUV แสดงให้เห็นว่าเครื่องปรับอากาศอินเวอร์เตอร์ LG (US-Q242K*) ประหยัดพลังงานได้มากกว่าเครื่องปรับอากาศอินเวอร์เตอร์ LG (TS-H2465DAO) ถึง 70%.
* เครื่องปรับอากาศอินเวอร์เตอร์คู่ LG ต่ำกว่า 19dBA (รุ่น V10API) ตามการทดสอบภายในของ LG.