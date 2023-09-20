About Cookies on This Site

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 9,000 BTUรุ่น IL10R1 LG DUALCOOL Inverter

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 9,000 BTUรุ่น IL10R1 LG DUALCOOL Inverter

IL10R1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 9,000 BTUรุ่น IL10R1 LG DUALCOOL Inverter

CARBON TRUST (UK)

คาร์บอนฟุตพริ้นท์ของผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ได้รับการวัดและรับรองโดย Carbon Trust

Jet Cool

Quick&Easy installation

Comfort Air

Deep Sleep Mode

ควบคุมพลังงาน Active Energy Control

Dual Inverter Compressor

LG ThinQ

Air Purifying system

Gold Fin™

แผ่นกรองอากาศ Micro Dust Filter

Air Purifying System

Air Purifying System

ด้วยเซ็นเซอร์อัจริยะ PM 1.0 ที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
ทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศดูอัล อินเวอร์เตอร์
ที่มาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศ สามารถตรวจจับฝุ่นละออง
ที่มีขนาดเล็กกว่า 1.0 ไมโครเมตร ได้เป็นอย่างดี
Smart_ThinQ_D


ควบคุมเครื่องปรับอากาศของคุณได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา
ด้วยการเชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi เพียงดาวน์โหลดแอพพลิเคชั่น LG ThinQ®
และเชื่อมต่อได้ทันที

 *รูปภาพและวิดีโอ เพื่อการโฆษณาสินค้าเท่านั้น สินค้าจริงอาจแตกต่างจากภาพและวิดีโอ โปรดตรวจสอบ ณ จุดจำหน่าย

Energy-Saving

ประหยัดพลังงานมากขึ้น

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Compressor ช่วยให้
เครื่องปรับอากาศทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพและประหยัดพลังงาน

*เมื่อเทียบระหว่างรุ่นที่เป็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ และไม่ใช่ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ขนาด 24,000 BTU

เย็นเร็วขึ้น 3

เย็นเร็วขึ้น

เครื่องปรับอากาศแอลจี จะเริ่มระบายความร้อนในห้องด้วยการทำความเย็นด้วยความเร็วสูงสุด ด้วย DUAL Inverter Compressor จึงทำให้อากาศในห้องเย็นเร็วขึ้น
Gold Fin™

Gold Fin™

คอนเดนเซอร์ ทั่วไปสึกกร่อนได้ง่ายจากความชื้น
แต่ แอลจี คอนเดนเซอร์ เคลือบด้วยวัสดุชั้นดีปกป้องการสึกกร่อนและสนิม ช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน.
Low Noise

เสียงรบกวนน้อย

ด้วยประโยชน์ของโรตารี่คู่ ช่วยลดการสั่นสะเทือนในระหว่างการหมุนด้วยความเร็วสูง ทำให้เสียงรบกวนน้อยลง เพื่อความสบายมากขึ้น

สารทำความเย็น R321

สารทำความเย็น R32

สารทำความเย็น R32 ในเครื่องปรับอากาศแอลจี เป็นสารที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็นสูง ไม่ทำลายชั้นโอโซนและยังส่งผลกระทบต่อภาวะโลกร้อนน้อยกว่าสารทำความเย็น R410 ถึง 3 เท่า และยังเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นมากขึ้นอีกด้วย

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ของเครื่องปรับอากาศนานถึง 10 ปี ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานสบายใจได้ว่าจะได้รับการคุ้มครอง อย่างยาวนานตลอดอายุการใช้งาน
Smart Display

Smart Display

สมาร์ทดิสเพลย์ หน้าจอ LED ที่แสดงสถานะ
ของอากาศภายในห้องนั้นๆ เช่น ถ้าหน้าจอปรากฎไฟสีแดง
หมายความว่า อากาศขณะนั้นมีมลพิษ หรือฝุ่นละอองเยอะ
หากหน้าจอปรากฎไฟสีเขียว หมายความว่าอากาศในขณะนั้นสะอาด บริสุทธิ์

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

ขนาดทำความเย็น (BTU/H)
8,900
ขนาดสินค้า (กว้างxสูงxลึก) (มม.)
ขนาดตัวเครื่องด้านในเพื่อทำความเย็น (857 x 348 x 190) (mm) ขนาดตัวเครื่องด้านนอกเพื่อปล่อยไอร้อน (720 x 500 x 230) (mm)
ประเภทสินค้า
เครื่องปรับอากาศระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์
LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
มี

สเปคทั้งหมด

SPECIFICATION

ขนาดการทำความเย็น ( Btu/h)

8,900

ขนาดการทำความเย็น ต่ำสุด- สูงสุด ( Btu/h)

1,000-9,858

ประหยัดพลังงาน

เบอร์ 5 ระดับ 1 ดาว

อัตราส่วนประสิทธิภาพของพลังงานต่อฤดูกาล(SEER)

18.9

กำลังไฟฟ้า(W)

640

กระแสไฟฟ้าที่ใช้งาน(A)

4.5

ระบบกระจายลมเย็น(ขึ้น-ลง)

มี

ระบบกระจายลมเย็น(ซ้าย-ขวา)

มี

PM 1.0 Top Filter

มี

แผ่นกรอง Allergy

ไม่มี

Plasmater Ionizer Plus

ไม่มี

ระบบทำความสะอาดอัตโนมัติ

มี

หน้าจอบนตัวเครื่อง

มี

ไฟแสดงสถานะ เปิด-ปิด

มี

โหมดเร่งความเย็น

มี

ควบคุมอุณหภูมิขณะหลับ

มี

ควบคุมการทำงานด้วย Smart Phone ผ่าน WiFi

มี

GENERAL

ขนาดตัวเครื่องด้านในเพื่อทำความเย็น(กว้างxสูงxลึก) (mm)

857 x 348 x 190

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องด้านใช้ทำความเย็น(kg)

9.6

ขนาดตัวเครื่องด้านนอกเพื่อปล่อยไอร้อน(กว้างxสูงxลึก) (mm)

720 x 500 x 230

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องด้านนอกเพื่อปล่อยไอร้อน(kg)

22.7

สารทำความเย็น

R32

ชนิดของคอนเดนเซอร์

Copper Tube (Gold Fin)

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

