Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

การแนะนำ Windows 11

ทำให้ทุกวันง่ายขึ้น

ทำให้ทุกวันง่ายขึ้น

ไม่ว่าจะทำอะไร ให้ Windows 11 ช่วยคุณทำสิ่งที่ต้องการ คุณสามารถค้นหาได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้นด้วยฟังก์ชันการค้นหาที่ปรับปรุงใหม่ เพื่อช่วยให้คุณค้นหาในเว็บและพีซีได้อย่างง่ายดายจากที่เดียว

ใช้งานง่ายขึ้น

ทุกสิ่งที่คุณชื่นชอบเกี่ยวกับ Windows ตอนนี้ยิ่งน่าใช้ขึ้นกว่าเดิม ดีไซน์แบบใหม่ที่ดูสะอาดตาช่วยให้สามารถค้นหาและพบสิ่งที่ต้องการได้ง่ายขึ้น นอกจากนี้ ฟีเจอร์อัจฉริยะใหม่ ๆ ยังตอบสนองความต้องการของคุณในการช่วยให้คุณทำสิ่งต่าง ๆ ได้เร็ว สนุก และง่ายด้วย

ประสิทธิภาพที่คุณต้องการ พร้อมการรักษาความปลอดภัยที่จำเป็น

เมื่อคุณลงทุนซื้อพีซี Windows 11 นั่นหมายความว่าคุณกำลังลงทุนกับอนาคตด้วย เพราะไม่เพียงแต่มีทั้งประสิทธิภาพและพิกเซลให้คุณได้ทำสิ่งที่ชื่นชอบ แต่พีซีเหล่านี้ยังช่วยปกป้องคุณและข้อมูลของคุณให้ปลอดภัยอีกด้วย

ขุมพลังในการผลิตผลงาน

Windows 11 มีวิธีที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นเพื่อให้ทำงานอย่างได้ผล ไม่ว่าจะเป็นงานที่ซับซ้อนหรืองานธรรมดา ๆ สุดแสนจะน่าเบื่อ เครื่องมือสำหรับการทำงานหลายอย่างพร้อมกันแบบใหม่จะช่วยให้คุณทำงานสำเร็จลุล่วงได้เร็วขึ้น ง่ายขึ้น และมีสไตล์

ค้นหาได้รวดเร็วขึ้น

ดีไซน์แบบใหม่ที่ดูสะอาดตาและการนำทางอย่างง่ายดายช่วยให้ค้นหาและพบสิ่งที่ต้องการได้สะดวกยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ ฟังก์ชันการค้นหาใหม่ยังช่วยให้คุณค้นหาทั้งเว็บและพีซีได้ง่าย ๆ จากที่เดียว

เดสก์ท็อปสะอาดตา สมองก็ปลอดโปร่ง

เค้าโครงสแนป เดสก์ท็อป และการเทียบชิดขอบอย่างลื่นไหล ฟีเจอร์เหล่านี้พร้อมช่วยให้คุณจัดระเบียบสิ่งที่อยู่บนหน้าจอได้ดียิ่งขึ้น เพื่อให้คุณสามารถนำเสนอไอเดียที่ดีที่สุดได้

ทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อสะดวกสบายในการใช้งาน

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นรูปแบบการสัมผัสแบบใหม่1 การนำทางด้วยเสียงและการพิมพ์ขั้นสูง2 หรือการป้อนข้อมูลด้วยปากกาดิจิทัล3 คุณก็สามารถสร้างสรรค์ได้ดังใจด้วย Windows 11

ปกป้องข้อมูลของคุณและอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย

นอกจากช่วยให้คุณควบคุมข้อมูลและปกป้องคุณจากมัลแวร์แล้ว Microsoft Edge ยังสามารถสแกนเว็บเพื่อตรวจสอบว่ารหัสผ่านของคุณอยู่ในความเสี่ยงหรือไม่ และยังมีประสิทธิภาพการป้องกันการโจมตีจากฟิชชิ่งและมัลแวร์สูงสุดบน Windows 114

ปลดล็อกศักยภาพของคุณ

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นฟีเจอร์ล้ำสมัย แอประดับพรีเมียม พื้นที่จัดเก็บข้อมูลคลาวด์เพิ่มเติม และการรักษาความปลอดภัยขั้นสูง Windows 11 และ Microsoft 3655 ก็มีสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อความสำเร็จ

[1] ต้องมีพีซีที่มีหน้าจอสัมผัส
[2] ขึ้นอยู่กับฮาร์ดแวร์ ต้องมีพีซี Windows ที่รองรับไมโครโฟน
[3] ต้องมีแท็บเล็ตหรือพีซีที่รองรับปากกา ปากกาอาจมีจำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก
[4] จากการทดสอบอย่างอิสระของ CyberRatings.org พบว่า Microsoft Edge มีประสิทธิภาพการป้องกันมัลแวร์และฟิชชิ่งสูงสุดเมื่อเทียบกับ Chrome และเบราว์เซอร์ยอดนิยมอื่น ๆ ใน Windows 10 และ 11 รายงานการป้องกันฟิชชิ่ง: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLycn รายงานการป้องกันมัลแวร์: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLip6
[5] การสมัครใช้งานมีจำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก