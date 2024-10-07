Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 7 กก รุ่น FB1207S6W ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive ฟรี ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-D322PBMB

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สถานที่จำหน่าย

สนับสนุน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 7 กก รุ่น FB1207S6W ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive ฟรี ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-D322PBMB

FB1207S6W.D322

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 7 กก รุ่น FB1207S6W ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive ฟรี ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-D322PBMB

Products in this Bundle: 2

FB1207S6W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 7 กก รุ่น FB1207S6W ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive
มุมมองด้านหน้าของสินค้า ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-D322PBMB ขนาด 11.8 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor(GN-D322PBMB)

GN-D322PBMB

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GN-D322PBMB ขนาด 11.8 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor
แสดงภายในของเครื่องซักผ้า

ออกแบบมาให้ลงตัวอย่างลงตัว

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ที่มีสไตล์ให้กับทุกการตกแต่งภายในด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG 

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ออกแบบอย่างพิถีพิถัน

แสดงภายในของเครื่องซักผ้า

สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนได้

ออกแบบให้เหมาะกับพื้นที่จำกัด

โลโก้ 6 motion dd อยุ่กลางวงเวียนน้ำ

6 Motion DD

วิธีที่ดีที่สุดในการซัก

มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้ารับประกันนาน 10 ปี

รับประกัน 10 ปี

รับประกันความน่าเชื่อถือ

แสดงให้เห็นเนื้อผ้าและฝุ่นของเส้นใย

Allergy Care

ไอน้ำร้อนกำจัดไรฝุ่น

ดีไซน์เพรียวบาง

ยกระดับคุณภาพการตกแต่งภายในบ้านของคุณ

เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าที่ตรงกับการออกแบบตกแต่งภายในของคุณ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

6 Motion DD

วิธีที่ดีที่สุดในการซัก

มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive™ ของเครื่องซักผ้านี้สามารถสร้างการเคลื่อนไหวการซักที่แตกต่างกันได้ 6 รูปแบบ 

ช่วยให้ดูแลผ้าของคุณอย่างเหมาะสมและสะอาดเป็นพิเศษ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

Steam™

ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ออกจากเนื้อผ้าของคุณ

สวมใส่เสื้อผ้าของคุณอย่างมั่นใจโดยรู้ว่าไรฝุ่นและแบคทีเรียในบ้านด้วยไอน้ำร้อน

*โปรแกรม Allergy Care ได้รับการอนุมัติโดย BAF (British Allergy Foundation) ช่วยลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ไรฝุ่น

ล้างถังซัก

สะอาดจากภายใน

รักษาเครื่องซักผ้าให้สะอาดและมอบการซักผ้าที่ถูกสุขลักษณะ

มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าหมุนวนด้วยน้ำ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ใจเย็นและระบุข้อผิดพลาดได้อย่างง่ายดาย

Smart Diagnosis™ ช่วยให้เกิดความเข้าใจอย่างง่ายดาย และระบุข้อผิดพลาดของเครื่องซักผ้าได้อย่างชาญฉลาด

Smart Diagnostics™ ช่วยให้คุณตรวจสอบปัญหาเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณผ่านทางโทรศัพท์มือถือ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

*ฟังก์ชันนี้อาจให้การเข้าถึงที่แตกต่างกัน ขึ้นอยู่กับการอัพเดตโปรแกรมของสมาร์ทโฟน

มอเตอร์เครื่องซักผ้าและโลโก้อยู่บนพื้นหลังเป็นคลื่นสีดำ

10 ปีแห่งความอุ่นใจ

LG ให้การรับประกันนาน 10 ปีสำหรับมอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive™

*การรับประกัน 10 ปีเฉพาะมอเตอร์Direct Drive

ยกระดับประสบการณ์การซักผ้าของคุณด้วยดีไซน์ที่หรูหราและเรียบง่ายของเครื่องซักผ้า

  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

สรุป

พิมพ์

Dimension (mm)

fb1207s6w

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

7.0

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

600x850x440

ezDispense (ระบบจ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติ)

ไม่

Steam

ใช่

ลดรอยยับ

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

สเปคทั้งหมด

ตัวเลือกเพิ่มเติม

เพิ่มผ้าขณะซัก

ไม่

เสียงเตือน เปิด/ปิด

ไม่

ล็อกป้องกันเด็ก

ใช่

ซักน้ำเย็น

ไม่

สิ้นสุดเวลาทำงาน

ใช่

ระดับน้ำยาซักผ้า

ไม่

ไฟด้านในถัง

ไม่

ทำความสะอาด ezDispense

ไม่

ซักล่วงหน้า

ใช่

ควบคุมระยะไกล

ไม่

ล้าง

2 ครั้ง

เพิ่มรอบการล้าง

ใช่

ซักล้าง + ปั่นหมาด

ใช่

ระดับน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม

ไม่

ปั่นหมาด

1200/1000/800/600/400/ไม่ปั่น

Steam

ไม่

อุณหภูมิ

เย็น/20/30/40/60/95℃

ล้างถังซัก

ใช่

TurboWash

ไม่

ซัก

ใช่

Wi-Fi

ไม่

ลดรอยยับ

ไม่

บาร์โค้ด

บาร์โค้ด

8806096050668

ความจุ

ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

7.0

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

ตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า

3-19 ชั่วโมง

ประเภทจอแสดงผล

กด + ปุ่มกด และ จอแสดงผล LED

ไฟแจ้งล็อกประตู

ใช่

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

600x850x440

ความลึกผลิตภัณฑ์จากฝาปิดด้านหลังจนถึงประตู (ลึก' มม.)

500

ความลึกของผลิตภัณฑ์เมื่อเปิดประตู 90˚ (ลึก'' มม.)

980

น้ำหนัก (กก.)

59.0

คุณสมบัติ

เพิ่มผ้าขณะซัก

ไม่

AI DD

ไม่

Auto Restart

ไม่

ระบบศูนย์กลาง

ไม่

สันซัก

สันซักพลาสติก

ไฟด้านในถัง

ไม่

Dual Dry

ไม่

ถังซักด้านในปั๊มนูน

ใช่

สัญญาณเตือนจบรอบ

ใช่

ezDispense (ระบบจ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติ)

ไม่

TurboWash

ไม่

ระบบตรวจจับโฟม

ใช่

มอเตอร์ Inverter DirectDrive

ใช่

ขาปรับระดับได้

ใช่

LoadSense (ชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

ถังซักสแตนเลส

ใช่

Steam

ใช่

Steam+

ไม่

TurboWash360˚

ไม่

ประเภท

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

เซ็นเซอร์การสั่นสะเทือน

ไม่

การจ่ายน้ำ (ร้อน / เย็น)

เย็นเท่านั้น

ระดับน้ำ

อัตโนมัติ

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

สีตัวเครื่อง

สีขาว

ประเภทประตู

ประตูกลม (ไม่มีฝาครอบ)

ตัวเลือก/อุปกรณ์เสริม

ความเข้ากันได้ LG TWINWash

ไม่

โปรแกรม

ซักเสื้อผ้าเด็กด้วยไอน้ำร้อน

ไม่

Allergy Care (ซัก)

ใช่

ซักอัตโนมัติ

ไม่

Baby Care

ไม่

เสื้อผ้าเด็ก

ไม่

ผ้าปูที่นอน

ไม่

ซักด้วยน้ำเย็น

ไม่

ผ้าสี

ไม่

ผ้าฝ้าย

ใช่

ผ้าฝ้าย+

ใช่

ซักคราบหนัก

ไม่

ผ้าบอบบาง

ใช่

ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรม

ไม่

เสื้อคลุม/เสื้อแจ๊คเก็ต

ไม่

ชุดเครื่องนอน

ไม่

ผ้าที่ไม่ต้องรีด

ไม่

Eco 40-60

ไม่

ถนอมผ้า

ไม่

สุขอนามัย

ไม่

Intensive 60

ไม่

ผ้าทั่วไป

ใช่

ชุดกีฬา

ไม่

ซักด่วน 14 นาที

ไม่

ซักด่วน30นาที

ใช่

ซักด่วน

ไม่

ซักและอบด่วน

ไม่

ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้

ไม่

ล้าง+ปั่นหมาด

ใช่

ซักกลางคืน

ไม่

Skin Care

ไม่

ชายเสื้อและปกคอเสื้อ

ไม่

ปั่นเท่านั้น

ไม่

เสื้อกีฬา

ใช่

ผ้าสกปรกมาก

ไม่

ขจัดรอยยับ/กลิ่นอับ

ไม่

ล้างถังซัก

ใช่

ซักด้วย TurboWash 39

ไม่

ซักด้วย TurboWash 49

ไม่

ซักด้วย TurboWash 59

ไม่

ซัก+อบ

ไม่

ผ้าขนสัตว์

ไม่

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมเพิ่มเติม

ไม่

การติดตามพลังงาน

ไม่

ควบคุมระยะไกลและแสดงสถานะการทำงาน

ไม่

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

แถบล้างถังซัก

ไม่

Smart Pairing

ไม่

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

11.8

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

600 x 1720 x 710

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

401.00

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

สีเบจธรรมชาติ

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

ช่องแช่แข็งด้านบน

ความจุ

ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

11.8

ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

256.0

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

ไม่

ปุ่มเร่งความเย็น

ไม่

การแช่แข็งด่วน

ไม่

การควบคุมด้วยมือ

ปุ่มแบบหมุน

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

63

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

600 x 1720 x 710

น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

57

คุณสมบัติ

Door Cooling+

ไม่

Door-in-Door

ไม่

LINEAR Cooling

ใช่

ช่องแช่แข็ง

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

2

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

1

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

ไม่

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

ถาดน้ำแข็งทั่วไป

ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

ไม่

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

สีเบจธรรมชาติ

ประตู (วัสดุ)

PCM

ประเภทมือจับ

กระเป๋าแนวนอน

ประสิทธิภาพ

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

401.00

ช่องตู้เย็น

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

3

Hygiene Fresh

ไม่

Hygiene Fresh+

ไม่

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

LED ด้านบน

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

2

กล่องแช่ผัก

ใช่ (1)

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ไม่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ค้นหา

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้รอบตัวคุณ

สำหรับคุณ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา