GS290 COOKIE FRESH โทรศัพท์มือถือ ทัชโฟน ที่เชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ พร้อมกล้องความละเอียด 2 ล้านพิกเซล

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

GS290 Cookie Fresh

Social Network  

สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ (SNS) ผ่าน Facebook และ Twitter

3.5mm Input Jack  

3” Full Touch Screen  

หน้าจอสัมผัสขนาด 3 นิ้ว

3 Megapixel Camera  

Social Network

เครือข่ายสังคมออนไลน์ (SNS) จะเชื่อมต่อกับใครก็ง่ายนิดเดียว ทำให้เราและแก๊งค์เพื่อนใกล้ชิดกันมากขึ้น อัพเดท
ความเคลื่อนไหวของเราผ่าน facebook หรือ Twitter
สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

SIZE

Dimensions

108 x 52.9 x 12.5 mm

Weight

89 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors

Size

240 x 400 pixels, 3.0 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

1000 contacts, Photocall

Call records

40 dialed, 40 received, 20 missed calls

Card slot

microSD, up to 16GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 12

EDGE

Class 12

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels

Video

Yes

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS, MMS, Email, Push Email

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio with RDS; built-in antenna

Colors

Silver, Orange/white, Purple/white, Blue/light silver

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.1

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 900 mAh

