G2 Mini

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

G2 Mini

D618

G2 Mini

LG G2 MINI แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน
icon

Knock Code™

icon

Android 4.4 kitkat

icon

qHD IPS Display

icon

Smartly Powered Battery

Knock Code™

สามารถป้องกันข้อมูลในตัวเครื่องเพียงแค่กำหนดและสร้างรูปแบบการเคาะ บนหน้าจอ 2 - 8 จุด ซึ่งสามารถทำได้ง่าย ๆ ด้วยมือเดียว

Minimal Design

ดีไซน์ที่ลงตัว เพรียวบาง ทำให้คุณถือได้อย่างถนัด กระชับมือ

Rear Key

สามารถควบคุมฟังก์ชั่นต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็วเพียงปลายนิ้วชี้

Rear Key

Plug & Pop

ทันทีที่คุณเสียบหูฟัง ก็จะปรากฎฟังก์ชั่นที่เกี่ยวข้องขึ้นมา ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเพลง วิดีโอ หรือแอปพลิเคชั่นอื่น ๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้อง

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor & 2,440 mAh Battery

ด้วย CPU Snapdragon 1.2 GHz Quad-Core ทำให้คุณได้สัมผัสประสบการณ์การใช้งานอย่างรวดเร็ว ไม่มีสะดุด และยังมาพร้อมแบตเตอร์รี่ 2,440 mAh ที่ให้คุณใช้งานได้ยาวนานตลอดวัน

8 MP Camera

ด้วยกล้อง 8 ล้านพิกเซลทำให้คุณไม่พลาดกับทุกช๊อตเด็ดที่ผ่านเข้ามา

Multi-point AF

ด้วยออโต้โฟกัสที่สามารถจับโฟกัสได้สูงสุดถึง 9 จุด ทำให้ทุกภาพที่คุณถ่ายคมชัด เสมือนช่างภาพมืออาชีพ

4.7" qHD IPS Display

ให้คุณรับชมภาพได้อย่างเต็มอิ่มด้วย หน้าจอ 4.7 นิ้ว qHD IPS

4.7

Guest Mode

คุณไม่ได้ใช้โทรศัพท์เพียงคนเดียว แต่ด้วยฟังก์ชั่น Guest Mode ทำให้คุณแยกการใช้งานส่วนตัว และควบคุมการเข้าถึงแอปพลิเคชั่นตามที่คุณกำหนดไว้
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

BASIC SPECIFICATION

CPU

1.2GHz Quad Core

GPU

Adreno 305

CHIPSET

Qualcomm Snapdragon 400

Dimension: LxWxD (mm)

129.6 x 66.0 x 9.8mm

OS / UI

Android Kitkat

CAMERA

Primary

8MP AF [9 point]

Secondary

Yes, 1.3MP

Flash

1ea

DATA SPEED

HSDPA+

21Mbps

DISPLAY

Type

qHD IPS

Size

960 x 540 pixels, 4.7 inches

KEY UX

User experience

Knock Code™, Guest Mode™, QMemo, Plug & Pop, QSlide 2.5, Capture Plus™, Clip Tray™, Time Catch Shot, QRemote, Panorama Shot (2D)

MEMORY

Internal

8 GB

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

RAM

1GB LPDDR2

NO. OF SIM SLOT

Sim Slot

Dual

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 2440 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

