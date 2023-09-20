We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
G2
หน้าจอ Full HD IPS ขนาด 5.2 นิ้ว
ดีไซน์เพื่อตอบสนองประสาทสัมผัส ด้วยปุ่ม Rear Key
Camera: กล้อง OIS ความละเอียด 13 MP
Battery: แบตเตอรี่ SiO เต็มที่กับพลังงาน 3,000 mAh
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Network
-
GSM Quad Band 3G 850/900/1900/2100
-
CPU
-
Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 2.26 GHz Quad-Core Processor
-
Android
-
4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
-
Weight
-
143g
-
Type
-
Full HD IPS Display, 423 ppi
-
Size
-
5.2"
-
Resolution
-
1080 x 1920 pixels
-
Bluetooth
-
4.0
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11 a / b / g / n
-
GPS
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
USB
-
2.0
-
Internal
-
32GB
-
RAM
-
2GB
-
Main Camera
-
13MP OIS Camera Sapphire Crystal Glass Super Resolution Zoom Multi-points AF
-
Front Camera
-
2.1 MP
-
Battery
-
Step Designed 3,000 mAh SiO+ Li-Polymer
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์