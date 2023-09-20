About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
G2

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

G2

D802

G2

LG G2 แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน

หน้าจอ Full HD IPS ขนาด 5.2 นิ้ว

สนุกกับประสบการณ์ในการรับชมภาพสุดสมจริง ด้วยหน้าจอ Full HD IPS ขนาด 5.2 นิ้ว จับกระชับมือ คมชัดด้วยความละเอียดหน้าจอ 423 ppi อีกทั้งจอ IPS ยังให้ความสว่างและสีสันสดใสในอัตราส่วน 16:9 เท่ากับจอในโรงภาพยนตร์

หน้าจอ Full HD IPS ขนาด 5.2 นิ้ว

ดีไซน์เพื่อตอบสนองประสาทสัมผัส ด้วยปุ่ม Rear Key

ปุ่ม Rear Key ถูกออกแบบไว้ด้านหลังแทนที่ปุ่มด้านข้าง เพื่อสัมผัสที่เนียนเรียบ ง่ายต่อการใช้งานต่างจากรุ่นเดิมๆ

ดีไซน์เพื่อตอบสนองประสาทสัมผัส ด้วยปุ่ม Rear Key

Snapdragon 800 Quad-Core 2.26 GHz

เต็มที่ไปกับพลัง Quad-Core 2.26 GHz ของ G2 ด้วยพลังของ Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 ให้คุณใช้งานลื่นไหล ไม่สะดุด

Dual Camera / Dual Recording

ถ่ายภาพและถ่ยวีดีโอกล้องหน้าและกล้องหลังได้พร้อมกัน ด้วยระบบ Dual Recording/Dual Camera
เพื่อให้คุณได้เป็นส่วนหนึ่งในภาพ

Tracking Zoom

ช่วยให้คุณซูมภาพของบุคคลหรือสิ่งของที่กำลังเคลื่อนไหว และยังสามารถสร้าง Frame ให้กับสิ่งที่คุณกำลังติดตามอยู่ได้ด้วย

Camera: กล้อง OIS ความละเอียด 13 MP

จับภาพได้อย่างคมชัด และถ่ายวิดีโอขณะภาพเคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง ด้วยกล้องของ G2 ที่มีความละเอียดถึง 13 MB ซึ่งมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยไม่ให้ภาพสั่นไหว (OIS- Optical Image Stabilizer) ในขณะถือกล้อง และยังช่วยให้ภาพเบลอน้อยลง และวิดีโอไม่สั่นไหวแม้จะอยู่ในที่ที่แสงสว่างน้อยก็ตาม

Zoom to Track

ขณะกำลังดูวิดีโอ คุณสามารถซูมสิ่งที่สนใจเข้ามาดูใกล้ๆ ได้ เช่น ดูคลิปคอนเสิร์ต / วิดีโอการแสดงของลูก

Guest Mode

ตั้งค่าการใช้งานได้ถึง 2 แบบ สำหรับตัวคุณเอง สำหรับลูกๆ หรือคนอื่นๆ เพื่อให้คุณเก็บข้อมูลส่วนตัวและการตั้งค่าอื่นๆ ได้อย่างปลอดภัย ด้วยฟังก์ชั่น Guest Mode คุณสามารถเลือกแอพพลิเคชั่นที่ไม่ต้องการให้ผู้อื่นใช้ได้ เพียงตั้งค่าล็อคเครื่องที่แตกต่างกันกับของคุณ

Knock On

เพียงแค่เคาะหน้าจอเบาๆ เครื่องก็พร้อมใช้งานได้โดยไม่ต้องยกโทรศัพท์หรือกดปุ่มใดๆ G2 จะรับรู้ได้จากการเคลื่อนไหวของคุณ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการปิดหรือเปิดหน้าจอ

Battery: แบตเตอรี่ SiO เต็มที่กับพลังงาน 3,000 mAh

แบตเตอรี่ G2 ได้รับการออกแบบแบบขั้นบันไดมีความจุถึง 3,000 mAh ทำให้คุณเต็มที่กับการใช้พลังงานอย่างเต็มเปี่ยม ทั้งยังคงรูปทรงของแบตเตอรี่มีความบางมากกว่าแบตเตอรี่ทั่วๆ ไป เทคโนโลยี SiO ช่วยเพิ่มความสามารถในการเก็บพลังงานได้ยาวนานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและ นอกจากนี้ GRAM ชิปเซ็ตยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้ถึง 20%
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

Network

GSM Quad Band 3G 850/900/1900/2100

CPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 2.26 GHz Quad-Core Processor

PLATFORM

Android

4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)

SIZE

Weight

143g

DISPLAY

Type

Full HD IPS Display, 423 ppi

Size

5.2"

Resolution

1080 x 1920 pixels

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

4.0

Wi-Fi

802.11 a / b / g / n

GPS

Yes

NFC

Yes

USB

2.0

MEMORY

Internal

32GB

RAM

2GB

CAMERA

Main Camera

13MP OIS Camera Sapphire Crystal Glass Super Resolution Zoom Multi-points AF

Front Camera

2.1 MP

BATTERY

Battery

Step Designed 3,000 mAh SiO+ Li-Polymer

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา