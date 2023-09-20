About Cookies on This Site

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน ระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์เวอร์ชั่น 2.3.4 ล้ำหน้าด้วยเทคโนโลยีไร้สาย Wi-Fi Direct เชื่อมต่อและส่งถ่ายข้อมูลไร้สาย

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

E510 Optimus Hub

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน ระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์เวอร์ชั่น 2.3.4 ล้ำหน้าด้วยเทคโนโลยีไร้สาย Wi-Fi Direct เชื่อมต่อและส่งถ่ายข้อมูลไร้สาย

E510 Optimus Hub

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน ระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์เวอร์ชั่น 2.3.4 ล้ำหน้าด้วยเทคโนโลยีไร้สาย Wi-Fi Direct เชื่อมต่อและส่งถ่ายข้อมูลไร้สาย

Android Gingerbread 2.3.4

เต็มประสิทธิภาพกับระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์เวอร์ชั่น 2.3.4 ที่มาพร้อมฟีเจอร์ใหม่ทั้ง Google Talk ที่มี Voice Chat ให้คุณคุยโทรศัพท์ผ่านระบบอินเตอร์เน็ต โดยไม่เสียค่าโทร พร้อมเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการจับสัญญาณ GPS และยังโชว์ไอคอน Wi-Fi และ 3G ตามสถานะของสัญญาณขณะใช้งานจริง

ใช้งานแบตเตอรี่ได้นานขึ้นมากถึง 31%

สนุกได้ยาวนานขึ้นกับระบบการใช้งานพลังแบตเตอรี่อย่างชาญฉลาดจาก LG สามารถเพิ่มเวลาการทำงานได้ยาวนานขึ้นมากถึง 31%


*ขึ้นกับปริมาณการใช้งานของแต่ละบุคคล*

เชื่อมต่อไร้สายได้ทั้ง Wi-Fi, DLNA และ Bluetooth 3.0

ล้ำหน้าด้วยเทคโนโลยีไร้สาย Wi-Fi Direct เชื่อมต่อและส่งถ่ายข้อมูลไร้สายโดยไม่ต้องผ่าน Router ให้ยุ่งยากอีกต่อไป พร้อมทั้ง DLNA อิสระของการเชื่อมต่อและแชร์ความบันเทิงไร้สายกับอุปกรณ์มัลติมีเดียอื่นๆ เช่น ทีวี โน้ตบุ๊ค และมอนิเตอร์ รวมทั้ง Bluetooth 3.0 ให้คุณเชื่อมต่อได้เร็วเพิ่มขึ้นและในระยะทางที่ไกลกว่าเดิมอีกหนึ่งช่องทาง

หน้าจอใหญ่ 3.5 นิ้วให้ความสว่างมากถึง 550 Nit

เติมเต็มความบันเทิงกับชีวิตสมาร์ทๆ ด้วยหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ถึง 3.5 นิ้ว ให้ภาพที่คมชัด สีสันสดใสระดับ HVGA ความสว่างถึง 550 Nit ชัดเจนแม้อยู่กลางแจ้ง มาพร้อมกล้องความละเอียด 5 ล้านพิกเซล
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 900/1800/1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

113.4 x 60.8 x 11.9 mm

Weight

123 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT capacitive touchscreen, 256K colors

Size

320 x 480 pixels, 3.5 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration; MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall

Call records

Practically unlimited

Internal

150 MB storage, 512 MB RAM

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 12

EDGE

Class 12

3G

HSDPA, 3.6 Mbps; HSUPA, 384 Kbps

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, Wi-Fi hotspot

Bluetooth

Yes, v3.0 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0, HS

CAMERA

Primary

5 MP, 2592х1944 pixels, autofocus

Video

Yes, VGA@24fps

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v2.3.4 (Gingerbread)

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM

Browser

HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio

Colors

Black

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

Java

Yes, via Java MIDP emulator

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

