GM730 EIGEN Touch Screen with a playful 3D Cube and 5MP Camera
Quick & Easy Mail Solution
5 Megapixel Camera and Auto Focus
กล้อง 5 ล้านพิกเซล ออโต้โฟกัส
Window Mobile
Touch Connectivity
ระบบสัมผัส
Cascading Windows for Multitasking
MP3 & FM RADIO
เครื่องเล่นเพลงพร้อมวิทยุ
Google Package
Image Stabiliser & Direct Key
ป้องกันการสั่นไหว
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 900/1800/1900
-
3G Network
-
HSDPA 900/1900/2100
-
Dimensions
-
109.8 x 56.5 x 11.9 mm
-
Type
-
TFT resistive touchscreen, 65K colors
-
Size
-
240 x 400 pixels, 3.0 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Practically unlimited
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 32GB
-
GPRS
-
Yes
-
EDGE
-
Yes
-
3G
-
HSDPA 7.2 Mbps; HSUPA 2 Mbps
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB
-
Primary
-
5 MP, 2592х1944 pixels, Schneider-Kreuznach optics, autofocus
-
Video
-
Yes
-
Secondary
-
Videocall camera
-
OS
-
Microsoft Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional
-
Messaging
-
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Instant Messaging
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML
-
Radio
-
FM radio
-
Colors
-
Black
-
GPS
-
Yes, with A-GPS support
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.0
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 1000 mAh
