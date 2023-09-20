About Cookies on This Site

GM730 Eigen

GM730 EIGEN Touch Screen with a playful 3D Cube and 5MP Camera

GM730 EIGEN Touch Screen

Quick & Easy Mail Solution

เข้า Email ได้ง่าย ตั้งค่า Email แบบออโต้เพียง 2 ขั้นตอน

5 Megapixel Camera and Auto Focus

กล้อง 5 ล้านพิกเซล ออโต้โฟกัส

Window Mobile

ระบบปฏิบัติการ Wondows Mobile

Touch Connectivity

ระบบสัมผัส

Cascading Windows for Multitasking

Multitasking สามารถเปิดหน้าต่างหลายๆ โปรแกรมมาใช้งานพร้อมกันได้

MP3 & FM RADIO

เครื่องเล่นเพลงพร้อมวิทยุ

Google Package

ชุดกูเกิล

Image Stabiliser & Direct Key

ป้องกันการสั่นไหว

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 900/1800/1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900/1900/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

109.8 x 56.5 x 11.9 mm

DISPLAY

Type

TFT resistive touchscreen, 65K colors

Size

240 x 400 pixels, 3.0 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall

Call records

Practically unlimited

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Yes

EDGE

Yes

3G

HSDPA 7.2 Mbps; HSUPA 2 Mbps

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g

Bluetooth

Yes

USB

Yes, microUSB

CAMERA

Primary

5 MP, 2592х1944 pixels, Schneider-Kreuznach optics, autofocus

Video

Yes

Secondary

Videocall camera

FEATURES

OS

Microsoft Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Instant Messaging

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML, HTML

Radio

FM radio

Colors

Black

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 1000 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

