แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน จากซีรีย์ออพติมัส ดีไซน์สวย มีให้เลือก 3 สี พร้อมระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์ 2.1
Android
Auto Face-Tagging
Navigation
Fun UI
Social Network
Wi-Fi & 3G
3G
3 Megapixel Camera
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 900/1800/1900
-
3G Network
-
HSDPA 900/2100, HSDPA 850/2100
-
Dimensions
-
109 x 54.5 x 12.7 mm
-
Weight
-
115.5 g
-
Type
-
TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors (65K effective)
-
Size
-
320 x 480 pixels, 3.0 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration; MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Practically unlimited
-
Internal
-
130 MB storage
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 32GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 10
-
EDGE
-
Class 10
-
3G
-
HSDPA 7.2 Mbps
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB
-
Primary
-
3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels, autofocus
-
Video
-
Yes, VGA@17fps
-
OS
-
Android OS, v1.6
-
Messaging
-
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
-
Browser
-
HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio with RDS
-
Colors
-
Black, White, Pink
-
GPS
-
Yes, with A-GPS support
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.0
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
