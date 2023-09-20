About Cookies on This Site

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน จากซีรีย์ออพติมัส ดีไซน์สวย มีให้เลือก 3 สี พร้อมระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์ 2.1

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน จากซีรีย์ออพติมัส ดีไซน์สวย มีให้เลือก 3 สี พร้อมระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์ 2.1

GT540 OPTIMUS

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน จากซีรีย์ออพติมัส ดีไซน์สวย มีให้เลือก 3 สี พร้อมระบบปฏิบัติการแอนดรอยด์ 2.1

Android  

ระบบปฏิบัติการ Android OS

Auto Face-Tagging  

ระบบจดจำใบหน้าเพื่อใช้ในการเชื่อมต่อกับสื่อออนไลน์ต่างๆ อาทิ facebook หรือเบอร์ติดต่อในโทรศัพท์

Navigation  

ไม่พลาดทุกการเดินทางกับ Navigatoin S/W พร้อมแผนที่ ฟรีตลอดชีพ!

Fun UI  

สนุกกับการปรับเปลี่ยนหน้าจอได้ตามใจด้วย User Interface

Social Network  

สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ (SNS) ผ่าน Facebook และ Twitter

Wi-Fi & 3G  

เชื่อมต่ออินเตอร์เน็ตรวดเร็วผ่าน Wi-Fi และเครือข่าย 3G

3G  

รองรับมาตราฐาน 3G

3 Megapixel Camera  

สนุกกับการถ่ายภาพด้วยกล้องความละเอียด 3 ล้านพิกเซล
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 900/1800/1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900/2100, HSDPA 850/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

109 x 54.5 x 12.7 mm

Weight

115.5 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT resistive touchscreen, 256K colors (65K effective)

Size

320 x 480 pixels, 3.0 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration; MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall

Call records

Practically unlimited

Internal

130 MB storage

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 10

EDGE

Class 10

3G

HSDPA 7.2 Mbps

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB

CAMERA

Primary

3.15 MP, 2048x1536 pixels, autofocus

Video

Yes, VGA@17fps

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v1.6

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM

Browser

HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio with RDS

Colors

Black, White, Pink

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 1500 mAh

