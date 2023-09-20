About Cookies on This Site

P970 แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน บางเฉียบ ที่มาพร้อมจอภาพที่สว่างที่สุดในโลก

P970 แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน บางเฉียบ ที่มาพร้อมจอภาพที่สว่างที่สุดในโลก

สัมผัสความบางและเบาที่ไม่เหมือนใคร

Nova Display

NOVA display (the world’s first 700-nit IPS LCD) ภาพคมชัดแม้อยู่ท่ามกลางแดดจ้า พร้อมให้สีที่เป็นธรรมชาติไม่ผิดเพี้ยน ประหยัดพลังงานดีกว่า ใช้งานได้นานขึ้น ด้วยประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานของหน้าจอที่เหนือกว่า

More Efficient Battery Consumption

หน้าจอจะปรับความสว่าง โดยจากการตรวจวัดปริมาณแสงที่จำเป็นและประหยัดพลังงาน 50% ภายใต้การตั้งค่าปกติ (เมื่อเทียบกับ LCD ปกติ)

Gesture UI

ใช้งานสะดวก ตอนสนองโดนใจ ง่ายแม้เพียงมือเดียว ด้วย Gesture Control ปรับแต่งให้เป็นสไตล์ของคุณเอง ด้วย LG enhanced UI 2.0

Slim & light body

ดีไซน์เรียบหรู บางและเบา ด้วยส่วนขอบบางเพียง 6 มม. และน้ำหนักเบาสุดเพียงแค่ 109 ก. เท่านั้น

Wi-Fi Direct Technology

รวดเร็วและสนุกกับการถ่ายโอนข้อมูลได้ง่ายโดยไม่ต้องมี AP (Access Point) ด้วยความเร็วถึง 20 เท่า เร็วกว่าบลูทูธ 2.1
สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

122 x 64 x 9.2 mm

Weight

109 g

DISPLAY

Type

IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Size

480 x 800 pixels, 4.0 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall

Call records

Practically unlimited

Internal

2 GB storage, 512 MB RAM

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Up to 48 kbps

EDGE

Up to 237 kbps

3G

HSDPA, 7.2 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP, EDR

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

5 MP, 2592x1944 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Video

Yes, 720x480@30fps

Secondary

Yes, 2 MP

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v2.2 (Froyo), upgradable to v2.3

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM

Browser

HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio with RDS

Colors

Black

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

Java

Yes, via Java MIDP emulator

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 1500 mAh

