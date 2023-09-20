We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
P970 แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน บางเฉียบ ที่มาพร้อมจอภาพที่สว่างที่สุดในโลก
สัมผัสความบางและเบาที่ไม่เหมือนใคร
Nova Display
More Efficient Battery Consumption
Gesture UI
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
3G Network
-
HSDPA 900/2100
-
Dimensions
-
122 x 64 x 9.2 mm
-
Weight
-
109 g
-
Type
-
IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
-
Size
-
480 x 800 pixels, 4.0 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Practically unlimited
-
Internal
-
2 GB storage, 512 MB RAM
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 32GB
-
GPRS
-
Up to 48 kbps
-
EDGE
-
Up to 237 kbps
-
3G
-
HSDPA, 7.2 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP, EDR
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
5 MP, 2592x1944 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
-
Video
-
Yes, 720x480@30fps
-
Secondary
-
Yes, 2 MP
-
OS
-
Android OS, v2.2 (Froyo), upgradable to v2.3
-
Messaging
-
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
-
Browser
-
HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio with RDS
-
Colors
-
Black
-
GPS
-
Yes, with A-GPS support
-
Java
-
Yes, via Java MIDP emulator
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์