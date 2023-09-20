We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
P990 แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟนรุ่นแรกของโลก Dual Core Processor เชื่อมต่อและแสดงผลบนหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้นผ่าน HDMI และ DLNA
P990 แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟนรุ่นแรกของโลก Dual Core Processor เชื่อมต่อและแสดงผลบนหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้นผ่าน HDMI และ DLNA
สัมผัสแรกในชีวิต กับสปีดสุดแรง Dual Core
นิยามแห่งความเร็ว ครั้งแรกกับสุดยอดขุมพลัง การประมวลผล Dual Core 1 GHz
สัมผัสที่ตอบสนอง ต่อทุกจังหวะชีวิตของผู้นำ
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 900/1800/1900
-
3G Network
-
HSDPA 900/2100
-
Dimensions
-
123.9 x 63.2 x 10.9 mm
-
Weight
-
139 g
-
Type
-
TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
-
Size
-
480 x 800 pixels, 4.0 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration; MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall
-
Call records
-
Practically unlimited
-
Internal
-
8 GB storage, 512 MB RAM
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 32GB
-
GPRS
-
Yes
-
EDGE
-
Yes
-
3G
-
HSDPA 10.2 Mbps
-
WLAN
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, Wi-Fi hotspot
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
8 MP, 3264x2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
-
Video
-
Yes, 1080p@24fps, 720p@30fps
-
Secondary
-
Yes, 1.3 MP
-
OS
-
Android OS, v2.2 (Froyo), upgradable to v2.3
-
Messaging
-
SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
-
Browser
-
HTML
-
Radio
-
Stereo FM radio with RDS
-
Colors
-
Black
-
GPS
-
Yes, with A-GPS support
-
Java
-
Yes, via Java MIDP emulator
-
Battery
-
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์