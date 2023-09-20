About Cookies on This Site

P990 แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟนรุ่นแรกของโลก Dual Core Processor เชื่อมต่อและแสดงผลบนหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้นผ่าน HDMI และ DLNA

P990 Optimus 2X

P990 Optimus 2X

P990 แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟนรุ่นแรกของโลก Dual Core Processor เชื่อมต่อและแสดงผลบนหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้นผ่าน HDMI และ DLNA

สัมผัสแรกในชีวิต กับสปีดสุดแรง Dual Core

นิยามแห่งความเร็ว ครั้งแรกกับสุดยอดขุมพลัง การประมวลผล Dual Core 1 GHz

ครั้งแรกของสมาร์ทโฟน ที่ก้าวข้ามขีดจำกัดของการประมวลและกำหนดนิยามใหม่ของความเร็วที่เหนือขึ้นไปอีกระดับกับแอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟนรุ่นแรกของโลกที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี Dual Core Processor ซึ่งมีหน่วยประมวลผลถึงสองแกน ให้ประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่เร็วและแรงขั้นสุด เหนือสมาร์ดโฟนทั่วไปที่มีหน่วยประมวลผลเพียงหนึ่งแกน

สัมผัสที่ตอบสนอง ต่อทุกจังหวะชีวิตของผู้นำ

สัมผัสที่ตอบสนอง ต่อทุกจังหวะชีวิตของผู้นำครั้งแรกของสมาร์ทโฟน ที่ให้สัมผัสในการตอบสนองที่แตกต่างอย่างแท้จริง แล้วคุณจะต้องแปลกใจ กับอิสระแห่งความลื่นไหลแห่งการตอบสนองได้รวดเร็วเหนือความคาดหมายพร้อมเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยให้ชีวิตของคุณสะดวกเหนือชั้นยิ่งขึ้นพร้อมต่อทุกสถานการณ์

สุดยอดประสบการณ์บันเทิง ขั้นสุดระดับ Full HD ครั้งแรกบนมือถือ

ครั้งแรกของสมาร์ทโฟน ที่ก้าวข้ามความบันเทิงบนมือถือ แบบเดิมๆและเหนือชั้นไปอีกระดับกับประสบการณ์มัลติมีเดียขั้นสูงสุดระดับ Full HD พร้อมเต็มที่กับทุกสัมผัสแห่งอารมณ์ไร้ขีดจำกัด ผ่านการแสดงผลบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ขึ้น

เชื่อมต่อและแสดงผลบนหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้นผ่าน HDMI

การเชื่อมต่อที่ง่ายและใช้งานเพื่อแสดงผลผ่านหน้าจอที่ใหญ่ขึ้น เช่น ทีวี หรือ มอนิเตอร์ ผ่านไมโคร HDMI เพื่อแสดง HD เต็มรูปแบบ โดยใช้คุณสมบัติอินเตอร์เฟซ HDMI กับเซ็นเซอร์ Gyro ช่วยให้การเล่นเกมบนทีวี HD เต็มรูปแบบ
สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 900/1800/1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

123.9 x 63.2 x 10.9 mm

Weight

139 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Size

480 x 800 pixels, 4.0 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration; MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

Practically unlimited entries and fields, Photocall

Call records

Practically unlimited

Internal

8 GB storage, 512 MB RAM

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Yes

EDGE

Yes

3G

HSDPA 10.2 Mbps

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, Wi-Fi hotspot

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

8 MP, 3264x2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Video

Yes, 1080p@24fps, 720p@30fps

Secondary

Yes, 1.3 MP

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v2.2 (Froyo), upgradable to v2.3

Messaging

SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM

Browser

HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio with RDS

Colors

Black

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

Java

Yes, via Java MIDP emulator

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 1500 mAh

