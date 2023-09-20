About Cookies on This Site

PD251W เครื่องปริ้นท์รูปแบบพกพา

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

Instant Mobile Printing

ถ่ายทอดช่วงเวลาอันสุดพิเศษ และปริ้นท์ภาพออกมาได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา เพียงกดปุ่ม 'Send' ง่ายๆ แค่นี้คุณก็จะปริ้นท์ภาพสุดประทับใจได้ทันที!เครื่อง LG Pocket Photo ให้คุณปริ้นท์ภาพผ่านโทรศัพท์มือถือได้อย่างไร้สายเชื่อมต่อ

Compatible with most Smartphones

เครื่องปริ้นท์รูปแบบพกพา LG Pocket Photo รุ่น PD251 รองรับสมาร์ทโฟนทั้งระบบ iOS, Android และ Windows8

Slim and Compact Design

ตัวเครื่องน้ำหนักเบา สีสันน่ารัก ดีไซน์บางเฉียบ และขนาดกระทัดรัด ให้คุณสามารถพกพาสะดวก และอวดเพื่อนๆได้อย่างมั่นใจ

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

SPECIFICATION

Connectivity

Bluetooth

Quality (Method)

Thermal Transfer

Quality (Pixel)

313*600dpi

Dimension

76x118x20.5mm

Battery duration

15 Papers

Image file type/size

PNG (Max: 1350x1050), JPEG (Baseline) / less than 10 MB (Progressive JPEG is not supported.)

Media paper used

ZINKTM Photo Paper (exclusive for LG)

External connector

Micro USB port for charging battery

Battery life

470 mAh Li-Polymer rechargeable battery

Pocket Photo App supporting version

Android v2.2 or higher, iOS v5.1 or higher, Windows Phone 8.0 or higher

Net Weight

183 g.

