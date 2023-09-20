We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PD251W เครื่องปริ้นท์รูปแบบพกพา
Slim and Compact Design
สเปคทั้งหมด
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Quality (Method)
Thermal Transfer
Quality (Pixel)
313*600dpi
Dimension
76x118x20.5mm
Battery duration
15 Papers
Image file type/size
PNG (Max: 1350x1050), JPEG (Baseline) / less than 10 MB (Progressive JPEG is not supported.)
Media paper used
ZINKTM Photo Paper (exclusive for LG)
External connector
Micro USB port for charging battery
Battery life
470 mAh Li-Polymer rechargeable battery
Pocket Photo App supporting version
Android v2.2 or higher, iOS v5.1 or higher, Windows Phone 8.0 or higher
Net Weight
183 g.
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์