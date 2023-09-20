About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน ออกแบบดีไซน์ทันสมัยโดย PRADA หน้าจอ Nova Plus สว่างที่สุดในโลก

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน ออกแบบดีไซน์ทันสมัยโดย PRADA หน้าจอ Nova Plus สว่างที่สุดในโลก

PRADA Phone 3.0 By LG

แอนดรอยด์สมาร์ทโฟน ออกแบบดีไซน์ทันสมัยโดย PRADA หน้าจอ Nova Plus สว่างที่สุดในโลก

สมาร์ทแฟชั่นโฟน ดีไซน์หรูทันสมัยดีไซน์โดย PRADA

ดีไซน์บางเฉียบเพียง 8.5 มิลลิเมตร เด่นด้วยฝาหลังลาย ซาเฟียโน เอกสิทธิเฉพาะ PRADA เมนูไอคอนสุดเก๋ออกแบบโดย PRADA

หน้าจอ Nova Plus สว่างที่สุดในโลก

สว่างถึง 800nit มากกว่าจอ LCD ทั่วไป 2-3 เท่า สัมผัสง่ายด้วยหน้าจอกว้าง 4.3 นิ้ว

ตอบสนองไวด้วย CPU 1GHz Dual core/Dual Channel

ไวในการดาวน์โหลด เล่นอินเตอร์เน็ต และการรันแอพพลิเคชั่น รองรับแอนดรอยด์เวอร์ชั่น 2.3.7 Gingerbread มาพร้อม Dual Band Wi-Fi

กล้อง 8 ล้านพิกเซล เลือกจุดโฟกัสด้วยการสัมผัส

กล้อง 8 ล้านคมชัดทุกมุมมอง เลือกโฟกัสเองตามใจชอบด้วยการสัมผัส ถ่ายง่ายด้วยปุ่มกดชัตเตอร์ด้านบน กล้องหน้า 1.3 ล้านพิกเซล ถ่ายง่ายดวยปุ่มกดชัตเตอร์ด้านบนเครื่อง
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 900/1800/1900

3G Network

HSDPA 900/2100

SIZE

Dimensions

127.5 x 69 x 8.5 mm

DISPLAY

Type

IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Size

480 x 800 pixels, 4.3 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3, WAV ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Internal

8 GB storage, 1 GB RAM, 512 MB ROM

Card slot

microSD, up to 32GB

DATA

GPRS

Yes

EDGE

Yes

3G

HSDPA, 21 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot

Bluetooth

Yes, v3.0 with A2DP, EDR

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

8 MP, 3264x2448 pixels, autofocus, LED flash

Video

Yes, 1080p@30fps

Secondary

Yes, 1.3 MP

FEATURES

OS

Android OS, v2.3 (Gingerbread)

Browser

HTML

Radio

Stereo FM radio with RDS

Colors

Black

GPS

Yes, with A-GPS support

Java

Yes, via Java MIDP emulator

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Ion 1540 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา