โทรศัพท์มือถือ QWERTY keyboard รองรับการแชตแบบเต็มรูปแบบ เปลี่ยนฝาหลังตามสไตล์ของตัวเองได้อย่างลงตัว

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

โทรศัพท์มือถือ QWERTY keyboard รองรับการแชตแบบเต็มรูปแบบ เปลี่ยนฝาหลังตามสไตล์ของตัวเองได้อย่างลงตัว

X330 Wink Chill

โทรศัพท์มือถือ QWERTY keyboard รองรับการแชตแบบเต็มรูปแบบ เปลี่ยนฝาหลังตามสไตล์ของตัวเองได้อย่างลงตัว

Social Network 

สนุกกับการเชื่อมต่อสังคมออนไลน์ (SNS) ผ่าน Facebook และ Twitter

Full QWERTY Keypad 

คีย์บอร์ด QWERTY ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ

3.5mm Input Jack  

คีย์บอร์ด QWERTY ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ

MP3 Music Player 

รองรับ MP3

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

GENERAL

2G Network

GSM 850/900/1800/1900

SIZE

Dimensions

114.5 x 59 x 13 mm

Weight

94 g

DISPLAY

Type

TFT, 256K colors

Size

176 x 220 pixels, 2.2 inches

SOUND

Alert types

Vibration, MP3 ringtones

Speakerphone

Yes

MEMORY

Phonebook

1000 contacts, Photocall

Call records

100 dialed, 100 received, 100 missed calls

Internal

7 MB

Card slot

microSD, up to 4GB

DATA

GPRS

Class 12

EDGE

Class 10

Bluetooth

Yes, v2.1 with A2DP

USB

Yes, microUSB v2.0

CAMERA

Primary

1.3 MP, 1280x1024 pixels

Video

Yes, QCIF@15fps

FEATURES

Messaging

SMS, MMS, Email, IM

Browser

WAP 2.0/xHTML

Radio

FM radio, FM recording

Colors

Black, Silver, White, Blue, Red, Orange, Green

Java

Yes, MIDP 2.0

BATTERY

Battery

Li-Polymer 950 mAh

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

