โทรศัพท์มือถือ QWERTY keyboard รองรับการแชตแบบเต็มรูปแบบ เปลี่ยนฝาหลังตามสไตล์ของตัวเองได้อย่างลงตัว
Social Network
Full QWERTY Keypad
คีย์บอร์ด QWERTY ง่ายต่อการพิมพ์ข้อความ
3.5mm Input Jack
MP3 Music Player
รองรับ MP3
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
2G Network
-
GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
Dimensions
-
114.5 x 59 x 13 mm
-
Weight
-
94 g
-
Type
-
TFT, 256K colors
-
Size
-
176 x 220 pixels, 2.2 inches
-
Alert types
-
Vibration, MP3 ringtones
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Phonebook
-
1000 contacts, Photocall
-
Call records
-
100 dialed, 100 received, 100 missed calls
-
Internal
-
7 MB
-
Card slot
-
microSD, up to 4GB
-
GPRS
-
Class 12
-
EDGE
-
Class 10
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes, v2.1 with A2DP
-
USB
-
Yes, microUSB v2.0
-
Primary
-
1.3 MP, 1280x1024 pixels
-
Video
-
Yes, QCIF@15fps
-
Messaging
-
SMS, MMS, Email, IM
-
Browser
-
WAP 2.0/xHTML
-
Radio
-
FM radio, FM recording
-
Colors
-
Black, Silver, White, Blue, Red, Orange, Green
-
Java
-
Yes, MIDP 2.0
-
Battery
-
Li-Polymer 950 mAh
