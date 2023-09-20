About Cookies on This Site

จอคอม TN รุ่น 19M38A-B ขนาด 19 นิ้ว

คุณสมบัติ

จอคอม TN รุ่น 19M38A-B ขนาด 19 นิ้ว

19M38A-B

จอคอม TN รุ่น 19M38A-B ขนาด 19 นิ้ว

19" Class Full HD LED Monitor

ปกป้องดวงตาของคุณ เพิ่มความสบายในรับชม

Flicker Safe และ Reader Mode เพิ่มความสบายในการรับชม ด้วยการปกป้องดวงตาของคุณจากแสงสีฟ้าที่เป็นอันตราย และลดระดับการกะพริบจนเกือบเหลือศูนย์

ตัวเลือกที่ปรับตั้งค่าได้ง่ายๆ
ด้วยคลิกเดียว

ส่วนควบคุมบนหน้าจอและ My Display Presets ช่วยให้คุณปรับแต่งการตั้งค่าจอภาพได้อย่างง่ายดาย ด้วยการคลิกเมาส์เพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

ปรับแต่งพื้นที่ทำงานเพื่อการทำงานหลายอย่างพร้อมกัน

การแยกหน้าจอจะแบ่งจอแสดงผลเป็นหลายส่วนสำหรับงานต่างๆ ด้วย PIP Mode คุณจะสามารถทำงาน ขณะที่รับชมวิดีโอในหน้าต่างขนาดเล็กที่ซ้อนอยู่บนหน้าจอ

ปรับปรุงการแสดงผลสี
สำหรับคนตาบอดสี

อัลกอริธึมการตรวจสอบสีจะช่วยให้คนตาบอดสีที่มีปัญหาในการแยกแยะสีต่างๆ สามารถรับชมเนื้อหาคอนเทนต์สำคัญได้ทั้งหมด
สเปคทั้งหมด

MULTI

Size(Inch / cm)

18.5" / 47cm

Panel Type

TN

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

72%

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

16.7M colors

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1366 x 768

Brightness(Typ.)

200cd/m2

Contrast Ratio(DFC)

Mega

Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

5ms

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

SIGNAL INPUT

D-Sub

Yes

[ Jack Location ]

Back

POWER INPUT/OUTPUT

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

Normal On(EPA)

13W

Normal On(typ.)

18W

Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DC Off(Max)

0.3W

D-SUB

H-Frequency

30 ~ 61kHz

V-Frequency

56~75Hz

PC

D-sub

1366 x 768

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

6

Key Type

Tact Type

[Key Location]

Bottom

LANGUANGE

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

Number of Language

17

PICTURE

Picture Mode

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

GENERAL FUNCTION

DDC/CI

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

Color Weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

4 screen split

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

COLOR

Front

Black Hairline

B/Cover

Black Texture

Stand

Black high glossy

Base

Black Hairline

STAND

Base detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

Set (with Stand)

441.3 x167.8 x350.2

Set (without Stand)

441.3 x 57.3 x 278.1

Wall Mount size (mm)

75 x 75

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

2.1

Set (without Stand)

1.9

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

Windows

Yes (win10)

Energy Label(VEELS HK EMSD)

Yes(Grade 1)

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Option

D-Sub

Yes

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

