จอคอม TN รุ่น 19M38A-B ขนาด 19 นิ้ว
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Size(Inch / cm)
-
18.5" / 47cm
-
Panel Type
-
TN
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
-
72%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
-
16.7M colors
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Brightness(Typ.)
-
200cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(DFC)
-
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ.(on/off)
-
5ms
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
-
Back
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On(EPA)
-
13W
-
Normal On(typ.)
-
18W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
-
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
-
0.3W
-
H-Frequency
-
30 ~ 61kHz
-
V-Frequency
-
56~75Hz
-
D-sub
-
1366 x 768
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
6
-
Key Type
-
Tact Type
-
[Key Location]
-
Bottom
-
Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Original Ratio
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
4 screen split
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Black Hairline
-
B/Cover
-
Black Texture
-
Stand
-
Black high glossy
-
Base
-
Black Hairline
-
Base detachable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
441.3 x167.8 x350.2
-
Set (without Stand)
-
441.3 x 57.3 x 278.1
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
75 x 75
-
Set (with Stand)
-
2.1
-
Set (without Stand)
-
1.9
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes (win10)
-
Energy Label(VEELS HK EMSD)
-
Yes(Grade 1)
-
Power Cord
-
Option
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
