32UN880-B 32 Inch UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

32UN880-B 32 Inch UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

32UN880-B

32UN880-B 32 Inch UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

สเปคทั้งหมด

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2020

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

55W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821 x 507 x 247

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8

Weight in Shipping [kg]

14.6

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.3

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

5W x 2

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

USB-C

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

60W

