About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
วิดีโอนี้แสดงเครื่องปรับอากาศจากมุมต่างๆ

สร้างจังหวะทุกโอกาสกับ LG

สร้างจังหวะทุกโอกาสกับ LG เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
'นี่คือภาพของเครื่องปรับอากาศ

เครื่องปรับอากาศยอดนิยม

เครื่องปรับอากาศยอดนิยม ดูเพิ่มเติม
ดูเพิ่มเติม

ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน

ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ดูเพิ่มเติม
นี่คือภาพของเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ปล่อยลมเย็นออกมา

สบายตัวเร็วขึ้นด้วยระบบเย็นเร็ว

สบายตัวเร็วขึ้นด้วยระบบเย็นเร็ว ดูเพิ่มเติม

เลือกสิ่งที่ถูกต้องกับ LG

ภาพนี้เชื่อมโยงคู่มือการซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศ

คู่มือการซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศ

คู่มือการซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศ ขอความช่วยเหลือ

ติดผนัง

นี่คือภาพผู้ชายและผู้หญิงที่กำลังควบคุมเครื่องปรับอากาศ

DUAL Inverter เปี่ยมประสิทธิภาพ ทำงานเร็วกว่า

DUAL Inverter เปี่ยมประสิทธิภาพ ทำงานเร็วกว่า เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม DUAL Inverter เปี่ยมประสิทธิภาพ ทำงานเร็วกว่า ซื้อตอนนี้
นี่คือภาพที่แสดงบิลค่าไฟ

การประหยัดพลังงาน

ประหยัดค่าไฟ ช่วยอนุรักษ์สิ่งแวดล้อม

ภาพนี้อธิบายเกี่ยวกับระบบดูแลอากาศแบบครบวงจร

ระบบดูแลอากาศแบบครบวงจ

เเพลิดเพลินกับลมเย็นสบายสดชื่น

นี่คือภาพที่แสดงปั๊มความร้อน

ระบบดูแลอากาศแบบครบวงจร

เเพลิดเพลินกับลมเย็นสบายสดชื่น

เทคโนโลยีที่เหนือระดับของ LG

ภาพนี้เชื่อมโยงคำอธิบายโดยละเอียดของ DUAL Inverter

มีประสิทธิภาพ เร็ว ทนทาน เงียบกว่า

มีประสิทธิภาพ เร็ว ทนทาน เงียบกว่า เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ภาพนี้เชื่อมโยงคำอธิบายโดยละเอียดของ DUAL Inverter

เทคโนโลยีที่เหนือระดับของ LG

เทคโนโลยีที่เหนือระดับของ LG เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม