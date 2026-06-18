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ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B292PLBM ขนาด 10.3 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B292PLBM ขนาด 10.3 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor

GC-B292PLBM
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B292PLBM ขนาด 10.3 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor GC-B292PLBM
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, back view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, back view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, back view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, back view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, front left angled view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, front view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, front view with doors open
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, side view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, upper freezer side open door view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, lower fridge drawer and shelf close-up view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, lower fridge drawer and shelf close-up view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, interior LED lighting and upper shelf close-up view
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B292PLBM ขนาด 10.3 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor GC-B292PLBM
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, back view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, back view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, back view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, back view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, front left angled view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, front view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, front view with doors open
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, side view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, upper freezer side open door view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, lower fridge drawer and shelf close-up view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, lower fridge drawer and shelf close-up view
LG GCFB262PLBM Top Freezer refrigerator, interior LED lighting and upper shelf close-up view

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • Multi Air Flow
  • ช่องแช่ผักผลไม้
  • Inverter Compressor
  • ไฟส่องสว่าง LED
เพิ่มเติม

ดีไซน์ประตูหรูหราสวยงาม

ดีไซน์เรียบหรูทันสมัย ​​สวยงาม

สัมผัสประสบการณ์กับการออกแบบที่ทันสมัยและพื้นที่ภายในที่กว้างขวาง ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายและความหรูหราให้กับบ้านของคุณ

ตู้เย็นแบบช่องแช่แข็งด้านบน มุมมองด้านหน้าในห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นที่เข้ากับตู้ได้อย่างลงตัว

ดีไซน์มือจับแบบซ่อน

ดีไซน์เรียบง่ายแต่สวยงาม พร้อมที่จับที่กลมกลืนอย่างลงตัว

ที่จับเปิดสะดวกใช้งานง่าย

Fresh Zone

จัดเก็บผักผลไม้ อย่างเป็นระเบียบและเรียบร้อย

ช่องเก็บผักผลไม้ มีพื้นที่กว้างขวางและมองเห็นได้ชัดเจน ช่วยให้จัดระเบียบได้ง่าย

Total No Frost

ไม่ต้องละลายน้ำแข็งด้วยตนเอง

ป้องกันการเกิดน้ำแข็งเกาะ จึงไม่จำเป็นต้องละลายน้ำแข็งด้วยตนเอง ช่วยรักษาความสะอาดภายในตู้เย็น และคงความสดของอาหารโดยไม่เกิดน้ำแข็งเกาะ

ควรพิจารณาอะไรบ้างเมื่อซื้อตู้เย็นช่องแช่แข็งด้านบน?

เมื่อซื้อตู้เย็น ควรพิจารณาพื้นที่ครัวที่มีอยู่ จำนวนคนในครอบครัว ความต้องการในการจัดเก็บ และความถี่ในการซื้อของ

นอกจากนี้ การพิจารณาประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็น คุณสมบัติการจัดระเบียบ เช่น ชั้นวางหรือลิ้นชักที่ปรับได้ ตัวเลือกน้ำและน้ำแข็ง ประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงาน และการรับประกัน ก็เป็นสิ่งสำคัญเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้านั้นเหมาะสมกับไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ

ตู้เย็นช่องแช่แข็งด้านบนแบบไหนเหมาะกับขนาดครอบครัวที่แตกต่างกัน?

ขนาดที่เหมาะสมขึ้นอยู่กับจำนวนคนที่ทำอาหารให้รับประทานและวิธีการจัดเก็บ

อาหาร โดยทั่วไปแล้ว ตู้เย็นทรงสูงมักเหมาะสำหรับครัวเรือนที่มีผู้อยู่อาศัย 1-2 คน ในขณะที่รุ่นที่มีหลายประตูอาจเหมาะสมกว่าสำหรับครัวเรือนที่มีผู้อยู่อาศัย 3-4 คน ซึ่งต้องการพื้นที่จัดเก็บที่กว้างขึ้นและการจัดระเบียบที่ยืดหยุ่นกว่า ตู้เย็นแบบอเมริกันมักเป็นที่นิยมในหมู่ครอบครัวขนาดใหญ่หรือครัวเรือนที่ซื้อของในปริมาณมาก

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    603 x 1589 x 633

  • ประสิทธิภาพ - การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    393

  • ประสิทธิภาพ - ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • คุณสมบัติ - Door-in-Door

    ไม่

  • เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

  • วัสดุและการตกแต่ง - เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีเงิน

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

  • ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

    ช่องแช่แข็งด้านบน

ความจุ

  • ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

    215

  • ความจุพื้นที่ทั้งหมด (L)

    292

  • ความจุพื้นที่แช่แข็ง (L)

    77

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    50

  • น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    57

  • ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    603 x 1589 x 633

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

  • การควบคุมด้วยมือ

    ใช่

  • Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

    ใช่

  • ปุ่มเร่งความเย็น

    ไม่

  • การแช่แข็งด่วน

    ไม่

  • จอแสดงผล LED ภายใน

    จอแสดงผล LED

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

  • เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีเงิน

  • ประตู (วัสดุ)

    VCM

  • ประเภทมือจับ

    กระเป๋าแนวนอน

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

  • ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

    ไม่

  • เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

    ไม่

  • ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

    ไม่

คุณสมบัติ

  • Door Cooling+

    ไม่

  • ทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น

    ไม่

  • LINEAR Cooling

    ไม่

  • Door-in-Door

    ไม่

ประสิทธิภาพ

  • การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    393

  • ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

  • การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

    ไม่

ช่องตู้เย็น

  • ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

    LED ด้านบน

  • กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    3

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    ไม่

  • Hygiene Fresh

    ไม่

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    ไม่

  • ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    2

  • กล่องแช่ผัก

    ใช่ (1)

ช่องแช่แข็ง

  • ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    1

  • กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    2

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

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