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ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B322PLBM ขนาด 11.5 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B322PLBM ขนาด 11.5 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor

GC-B322PLBM
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B322PLBM ขนาด 11.5 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor GC-B322PLBM
LG top freezer open front view
LG top freezer interior with the door open.
LG top freezer interior with shelves and drawers.
LG top freezer refrigerator interior showing bottom drawers and door shelves.
LG top freezer refrigerator with the freezer door partially open.
LG top freezer refrigerator interior showing the air vent and light.
LG top freezer refrigerator shown in a front-left angled view.
LG top freezer refrigerator shown in a front-right angled view.
LG top freezer refrigerator shown from the side.
LG top freezer refrigerator shown from the back with internal components visible.
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู รุ่น GC-B322PLBM ขนาด 11.5 คิว ระบบ Inverter Compressor GC-B322PLBM
LG top freezer open front view
LG top freezer interior with the door open.
LG top freezer interior with shelves and drawers.
LG top freezer refrigerator interior showing bottom drawers and door shelves.
LG top freezer refrigerator with the freezer door partially open.
LG top freezer refrigerator interior showing the air vent and light.
LG top freezer refrigerator shown in a front-left angled view.
LG top freezer refrigerator shown in a front-right angled view.
LG top freezer refrigerator shown from the side.
LG top freezer refrigerator shown from the back with internal components visible.

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • Multi Air Flow
  • ช่องแช่ผักผลไม้ขนาดใหญ่และถาดไข่
  • Inverter Compressor
  • ไฟส่องสว่าง LED
เพิ่มเติม
ดีไซน์ประตูหรูหราสวยงาม

ดีไซน์เรียบหรูทันสมัย ​​สวยงาม

สัมผัสประสบการณ์กับการออกแบบที่ทันสมัยและพื้นที่ภายในที่กว้างขวาง ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายและความหรูหราให้กับบ้านของคุณ

ตู้เย็นแบบช่องแช่แข็งอยู่ด้านบน ตั้งอยู่ในห้องครัวสไตล์โมเดิร์นที่มีผนังไม้และโต๊ะอาหารที่จัดวางอย่างเป็นระเบียบ

Multi Air Flow

กระจายลมเย็นทั่วทั้งตู้

อากาศเย็นจะไหลเวียนไปทุกทิศทางทั่วทั้งตู้ ช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ให้อาหารของคุณ

ภาพนี้แสดงให้เห็นถึงวิธีการทำงานของระบบหมุนเวียนอากาศหลายทิศทางภายในตู้เย็น

Total No Frost

ไม่ต้องละลายน้ำแข็งด้วยตนเอง

ป้องกันการเกิดน้ำแข็งเกาะ จึงไม่จำเป็นต้องละลายน้ำแข็งด้วยตนเอง ช่วยรักษาความสะอาดภายในตู้เย็น และคงความสดของอาหารโดยไม่เกิดน้ำแข็งเกาะ

ดีไซน์มือจับแบบซ่อน

ดีไซน์เรียบง่ายแต่สวยงาม พร้อมที่จับที่กลมกลืนอย่างลงตัว

ที่จับเปิดสะดวกใช้งานง่าย

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Inverter

ประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นที่ดีเยี่ยม

ผ่านการควบคุมความเร็วแปรผันของคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์

ตู้เย็น LG แบบหลายประตูมาพร้อมการรับประกัน 10 ปีสำหรับคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ซึ่งทำหน้าที่ควบคุมการทำความเย็นภายในตู้เย็น

*ประหยัดพลังงาน: คอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ตอบสนองต่อสภาวะโหลดที่เปลี่ยนแปลงโดยการปรับกำลังการทำความเย็นเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานที่ดีขึ้น

 

*กำลังการทำความเย็นจะถูกควบคุมโดยอัตโนมัติตามสภาวะอุณหภูมิภายในและภายนอกตู้เย็น

โครงสร้างทางกลของคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบธรรมดาและคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์นั้นเหมือนกัน คือเป็นแบบลูกสูบ ความแตกต่างอยู่ที่ความสามารถในการควบคุมความเร็วรอบมอเตอร์ (RPM) (ความเร็วรอบมอเตอร์: ลูกสูบ: ขั้นเดียว เทียบกับ อินเวอร์เตอร์: หลายขั้น)

ช่องแช่ผักและผลไม้ขนาดใหญ่ และ ถาดใส่ไข่

จัดเก็บผัก ผลไม้ และไข่อย่างเป็นเรียบร้อย

ช่องเก็บผัก ผลไม้ และไข่ มีพื้นที่กว้างขวางและมองเห็นได้ชัดเจน ช่วยให้จัดระเบียบได้ง่าย

ไฟ LED ด้านบน

ไฟส่องสว่างด้านบนทำให้หาสิ่งต่างๆ ได้ง่าย

ไฟ LED ด้านบนส่องสว่างภายในตู้เย็น ช่วยให้คุณหาของในตู้เย็นได้ง่ายและรวดเร็ว

ขนาด

พิมพ์

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

  • $ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์
    $ช่องแช่แข็งด้านบน

ความจุ

  • $ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)
    $248
  • $ความจุพื้นที่ทั้งหมด (L)
    $325
  • $ความจุพื้นที่แช่แข็ง (L)
    $77

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • $น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)
    $54
  • $น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)
    $59
  • $ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)
    $603 x 1709 x 633

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

  • $การควบคุมด้วยมือ
    $ใช่
  • $Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู
    $ใช่
  • $ปุ่มเร่งความเย็น
    $ไม่
  • $การแช่แข็งด่วน
    $ไม่
  • $จอแสดงผล LED ภายใน
    $จอแสดงผล LED

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

  • $เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)
    $สีเงิน
  • $ประตู (วัสดุ)
    $VCM
  • $ประเภทมือจับ
    $กระเป๋าแนวนอน

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

  • $ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น
    $ไม่
  • $เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ
    $ไม่
  • $ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ
    $ไม่

คุณสมบัติ

  • $Door Cooling+
    $ไม่
  • $ทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น
    $ไม่
  • $LINEAR Cooling
    $ไม่
  • $Door-in-Door
    $ไม่

ประสิทธิภาพ

  • $การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)
    $491
  • $ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์
    $คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

  • $ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
    $ไม่
  • $การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ
    $ไม่

ช่องตู้เย็น

  • $ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น
    $LED ด้านบน
  • $กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส
    $3
  • $Fresh 0 Zone
    $ไม่
  • $Hygiene Fresh
    $ไม่
  • $Hygiene Fresh+
    $ไม่
  • $ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย
    $3
  • $กล่องแช่ผัก
    $ใช่ (1)

ช่องแช่แข็ง

  • $ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย
    $1
  • $กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส
    $2
LG OLED รุ่นปี 2022 ทั้งหมดมีบรรจุภัณฑ์ที่เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อม
พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ขนาดและน้ำหนัก - ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    603 x 1709 x 633

  • ประสิทธิภาพ - การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    491

  • ประสิทธิภาพ - ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • คุณสมบัติ - Door-in-Door

    ไม่

  • เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

  • วัสดุและการตกแต่ง - เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีเงิน

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

  • ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

    ช่องแช่แข็งด้านบน

ความจุ

  • ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

    248

  • ความจุพื้นที่ทั้งหมด (L)

    325

  • ความจุพื้นที่แช่แข็ง (L)

    77

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    54

  • น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    59

  • ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    603 x 1709 x 633

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

  • การควบคุมด้วยมือ

    ใช่

  • Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

    ใช่

  • ปุ่มเร่งความเย็น

    ไม่

  • การแช่แข็งด่วน

    ไม่

  • จอแสดงผล LED ภายใน

    จอแสดงผล LED

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

  • เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีเงิน

  • ประตู (วัสดุ)

    VCM

  • ประเภทมือจับ

    กระเป๋าแนวนอน

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

  • ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

    ไม่

  • เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

    ไม่

  • ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

    ไม่

คุณสมบัติ

  • Door Cooling+

    ไม่

  • ทำความสะอาดตู้เย็น

    ไม่

  • LINEAR Cooling

    ไม่

  • Door-in-Door

    ไม่

ประสิทธิภาพ

  • การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    491

  • ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

  • การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

    ไม่

ช่องตู้เย็น

  • ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

    LED ด้านบน

  • กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    3

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    ไม่

  • Hygiene Fresh

    ไม่

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    ไม่

  • ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    3

  • กล่องแช่ผัก

    ใช่ (1)

ช่องแช่แข็ง

  • ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    1

  • กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    2

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