Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ตู้เย็น Instaview รุ่น GC-V257SFZW และเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE

ตู้เย็น Instaview รุ่น GC-V257SFZW และเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE

ตู้เย็น Instaview รุ่น GC-V257SFZW และเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE

GC-V257SFZW.A9K
ตู้เย็น Instaview รุ่น GC-V257SFZW และเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE
มุมมองด้านหน้าของสินค้า ตู้เย็น Instaview รุ่น GC-V257SFZW ขนาด 23.1 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control
front view light off
front all open food
front all open view
display
handle
Door cooling LED
bottom drawer food
front right door open food
front right door open view
left side view
right side view
side view
ตู้เย็น Instaview รุ่น GC-V257SFZW และเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE
มุมมองด้านหน้าของสินค้า ตู้เย็น Instaview รุ่น GC-V257SFZW ขนาด 23.1 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control
front view light off
front all open food
front all open view
display
handle
Door cooling LED
bottom drawer food
front right door open food
front right door open view
left side view
right side view
side view

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • InstaView Door-in-Door™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • LINEARCooling™
  • Hygiene Fresh™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
เพิ่มเติม
Products in this Bundle: 2

GC-V257SFZW

ตู้เย็น Instaview รุ่น GC-V257SFZW ขนาด 23.1 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน
มุมมองเฉียงจากด้านหน้าขวาของเครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย A9K-CORE สีไวน์แดง พร้อมฐานวางขนิดติดกำแพง

A9K-CORE

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-CORE แบบด้ามจับ เทคโนโลยี Kompressor™ พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน
หญิงสาวผมบลอนด์ใช้มือแตะตู้เย็น LG สีดำในห้องครัวทันสมัยที่มีอ่างล้างจาน
InstaViewThinQ™

เคาะสองครั้งเพื่อดูด้านใน

เคาะสองครั้ง และคุณจะเห็นสิ่งที่อยู่ข้างในเพิ่มขึ้น 23% ด้วย InstaView รุ่นล่าสุด

*เปรียบเทียบกับตู้เย็น Side by Side InstaViewThinQ™ รุ่นเก่าของ LG (GSX971NEAE)

ผักกาดหอมซ้าย มะเขือเทศกลาง บลูเบอร์รีขวา สดชื่นโดนน้ำกระเซ็นเป็นหยด
LinearCooling™

คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารเหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์ม

LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ รักษาความสดใหม่ของรสชาติได้*นานถึง 7 วัน

*จากผลการทดสอบของ TÜV Rheinland ที่ใช้วิธีการทดสอบภายในของ LG เพื่อวัดเวลาที่ใช้เพื่อให้ได้อัตราการสูญเสียน้ำหนัก 5% สำหรับผักกวางตุ้งไต้หวันบนชั้นวางในช่องแช่ผักผลไม้สดของ LGE LinearCooling รุ่น GSXV91NSAE ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามการใช้งานจริง

ตู้เย็น LG ประตูใสด้านขวา แสดงอาหารในแสงไฟสว่าง ติดตั้งในครัวที่ตกแต่งด้วยสีเอิร์ธโทน
DoorCooling

มอบความสดสม่ำเสมอและเร็วขึ้น

เครื่องดื่มเย็นมากกว่าเดิมและอาหารมีความสดที่มากขึ้นด้วยการทำงานของ DoorCooling ™ ที่เร็วและสม่ำเสมอยิ่งขึ้นของ DoorCooling

*จากผลการทดสอบของ TÜV Rheinland ที่ใช้วิธีการทดสอบภายในของ LG เปรียบเทียบเวลาสำหรับอุณหภูมิของภาชนะบรรจุน้ำที่วางไว้ในตะกร้าด้านบนเพื่อวางระหว่างรุ่นที่มี DoorCooling+™ และรุ่นที่ไม่มี DoorCooling+™ รุ่นที่ใช้งานได้เท่านั้น
*รูปภาพของผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างไปจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง
*DoorCooling+™ จะหยุดทำงานเมื่อเปิดประตู

วิดีโอแสดงการทำงานของแผง "Hygiene Fresh " บนตู้เย็น โดยจะดูดเชื้อแบคทีเรียภายในตู้เข้าสู่แผง Hygiene Fresh
Hygiene Fresh

ลดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่น เพิ่มความสดชื่น

รักษาตู้เย็นของคุณให้สะอาดอยู่เสมอด้วย Hygiene Fresh ซึ่งช่วยดับกลิ่นและขจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.999%

*แบคทีเรีย: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
*ยืนยันโดย Intertek สำหรับกระบวนการและผลลัพธ์ทั้งหมด, ISO 27447 Test Protocol
*จำนวนแบคทีเรียที่นับก่อนและหลังปฏิกิริยาสี่ชั่วโมง ดำเนินการโดยการฉีดสารละลายแบคทีเรีย 0.2 มล. ลงในตัวกรองต้านแบคทีเรีย
*ประสิทธิภาพการกำจัดแบคทีเรียเป็นผลการทดสอบในห้องปฏิบัติการโดยนับจำนวนแบคทีเรียที่ฉีดเข้าไปในตัวกรองโดยตรง
*ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพการใช้งานจริง
*แสงสีฟ้าในภาพข้างต้นมีจุดประสงค์เพื่อใช้เป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น

มือสัมผัสปุ่มเลือกผลไม้หรือผักบนลิ้นชักตู้เย็น LG ที่เต็มไปด้วยผลไม้สดและแคนตาลูป
FRESHBalancer™

ยกระดับความสดใหม่ด้วยความชื้นที่เหมาะสม

รักษาความชื้นที่เหมาะสมเพื่อให้ผักและผลไม้คงความสดได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น

*635L:อ้างอิงมาตรฐานของ EU, 635L คือความจุของตู้เย็น LGE รุ่น GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:อ้างอิงมาตรฐานของอเมริกาเหนือ, 27 cu.ft คือความจุของตู้เย็น LGE รุ่น LRS
*2706

ความงามสง่าที่ทันสมัยในทุกรายละเอียด

พื้นผิวโลหะขับเน้นด้วยสีเงินมอบสัมผัสของดีไซน์ระดับพรีเมียมทั้งด้านนอกและด้านใน
ด้านหน้าของแผง Metal Fresh แบบเมทัลลิก พร้อมแสดงโลโก้ "Metal Fresh"

Metal Fresh™

มุมมองแนวทแยงของชั้นวางที่มีแผงแบบเมทัลลิกภายในตู้เย็น

การตกแต่งแบบเมทัลลิก

มุมมองแนวทแยงแบบเงยขึ้นสำหรับด้านบนของตู้เย็น แสงไฟ LED อ่อนๆ

ไฟ LED อ่อนๆ

*Metal Fresh™ เป็นคำประสมที่มาจาก 'ดีไซน์เคลือบผิวโลหะ' ที่ใช้กับช่องปล่อยลมเย็น และ 'NatureFresh' สำหรับ LinearCooling™ และ DoorCooling+™
*การใช้ส่วนประกอบโลหะไม่ได้ทำให้อาหารในตู้เย็นมีความสดใหม่มากขึ้น

LG ThinQ™

ส่วนควบคุมอัจฉริยะเพื่อชีวิตสมาร์ทไลฟ์

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant

บอกกับตู้เย็นว่าคุณต้องการอะไร และเมื่อไร พูดว่า "เปิด Express Freeze" และลำโพง AI จะรับฟังและจัดการดูแลวัตถุดิบอาหารที่คุณเก็บไว้

เชื่อมต่อเพื่อการควบคุมที่ง่ายขึ้น

คุณลืมปิดประตูตู้เย็นใช่หรือไม่ ไม่ต้องกังวล แอป LG ThinQ™ จะส่งการแจ้งเตือนไปยังโทรศัพท์ของคุณเพื่อแจ้งให้คุณทราบ

เชื่อมต่อและควบคุมได้จากทุกที่

แอป LG ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับตู้เย็นได้อย่างง่ายดายอย่างที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อน เปิด 'Express Freeze' ด้วยการแตะปุ่มเพียงครั้งเดียว

เชื่อมต่อเพื่อการควบคุมที่ง่ายขึ้น

คุณลืมปิดประตูตู้เย็นใช่หรือไม่ ไม่ต้องกังวล แอป LG ThinQ™ จะส่งการแจ้งเตือนไปยังโทรศัพท์ของคุณเพื่อแจ้งให้คุณทราบ

*Google และ Google Home เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo และโลโก้และเครื่องหมายการเคลื่อนไหวที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc หรือบริษัทในเครือ
*LG SmartThinQ เปลี่ยนชื่อเป็น LG ThinQ
*คุณสมบัติอัจฉริยะและผลิตภัณฑ์ผู้ช่วยเสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศและรุ่น ตรวจสอบกับร้านค้าปลีกในพื้นที่ของคุณหรือ LG สำหรับความพร้อมในการให้บริการ
*ไม่รวมอุปกรณ์ลำโพงอัจฉริยะที่สั่งงานด้วยเสียง

ประหยัดพลังงานและทนทาน

ประหยัดพลังงานและทนทาน

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงาน ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น และใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลถึง 10 ปี.

*รับประกัน 10 ปี สำหรับ Smar Inverter Compressor (เฉพาะอะไหล่).

FAQ

Q.

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตูมีประโยชน์ไหม?

A.

ตู้เย็นแบบ 2 ประตูหรือที่เรียกอีกอย่างว่าตู้เย็นแบบคอมบิ ให้ความสะดวกสบายด้วยการมีช่องแช่แข็งแยกต่างหากสำหรับอาหารแช่แข็งทั้งหมดของคุณ ตู้เย็นแบบคอมบิของ LG มีพื้นที่แช่เย็น 

70% และช่องแช่แข็งอีก 30% ทำให้คุณเข้าถึงตู้เย็นที่ใช้บ่อยได้ง่ายขึ้น

Q.

ตู้เย็นไม่มีน้ำแข็งเกาะหมายถึงอะไร

A.

น้ำแข็งจะเกิดขึ้นเมื่อไอน้ำกระทบกับคอยล์เย็นที่เย็นจัด แล้วควบแน่นเป็นน้ำแล้วจึงแข็งตัวทันที ตู้เย็นแบบไม่มีน้ำแข็งจะใช้ตัวตั้งเวลาเพื่อเปิดคอยล์ทำความร้อนรอบคอยล์เย็นเป็นระยะๆ 

เพื่อละลายน้ำแข็ง จึงป้องกันการเกิดน้ำแข็งเกาะได้โดยอัตโนมัติ

Q.

จะเปลี่ยนการตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิในตู้เย็นช่องแช่แข็ง LG ได้อย่างไร?

A.

ใช้แผงควบคุมบนประตูหรือภายในตู้เย็นเพื่อตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิที่ต้องการสำหรับตู้เย็นหรือช่องแช่แข็งของคุณ ในรุ่นที่รองรับ คุณยังสามารถใช้แอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟนของคุณเพื่อ

เปลี่ยนการตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิจากระยะไกลได้อีกด้วย

Q.

เมื่อซื้อตู้เย็นต้องคำนึงถึงอะไรบ้าง?

A.

อันดับแรกและสำคัญที่สุด ต้องแน่ใจว่าเป็นตู้เย็น LG เมื่อคุณตัดสินใจเลือกประเภทตู้เย็นที่เหมาะกับความต้องการและสภาพแวดล้อมในบ้านของคุณแล้ว (แบบอเมริกัน หลายประตู 

หรือแบบผสม) ให้มองหาเทคโนโลยีทำความเย็นที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่ที่ช่วยให้ของกินของคุณสดใหม่ได้นานขึ้น มีคุณสมบัติสะดวกสบาย เช่น ระบบ Total No Frost เครื่องจ่ายน้ำและน้ำแข็ง (ควรใช้ UVnano™ เพื่อทำความสะอาดอัตโนมัติ) หรือชั้นวางแบบพับได้ อย่าลืมตรวจสอบประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานและการรับประกันสินค้า

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

สีตัวเครื่อง

สีไวน์

ระบบกรอง 5 ขั้นตอน

มี

เทคโนโลยี Kompressor

มี

เทคโนโลยีไซโคลน

มี

มอเตอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์อัจฉริยะ

มี

ท่อยืดสไลด์ (ปรับได้ 4 ระดับ)

มี

ตัวกรองสามารถล้างได้

มี

แท่นชาร์จแบบทิ้งฝุ่นอัตโนมัติ

ไม่มี

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

มี

สเปคทั้งหมด

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

สีตัวเครื่อง

สีไวน์

คุณสมบัติ

มอเตอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์อัจฉริยะ

มี

ระบบกรอง 5 ขั้นตอน

มี

วิทยาศาสตร์อากาศ

มี

ไฟแสดงสถานะแบตเตอรี่

มี

การชาร์จและการจัดเก็บ

มี

เทคโนโลยีไซโคลน

มี

PowerPack แบบคู่

มี

ตัวบ่งชี้สัญญาณเตือนรอบการทำความสะอาดตัวกรอง

มี

เทคโนโลยี Kompressor

มี

ท่อยืดสไลด์ (ปรับได้ 4 ระดับ)

มี

การควบคุมด้วยสัมผัสจากนิ้วหัวแม่มือ

มี

ชนิด

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นไร้สาย

ตัวกรองสามารถล้างได้

มี

ประสิทธิภาพการทำความสะอาด

โหมดพลังงาน

3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)

ความจุถังเก็บฝุ่น (L)

0.44

แบตเตอรี่

รวมแบตเตอรี่ (จำนวน)

2

ประเภทแบตเตอรี่

ลิเธียมไอออน

เวลาในการชาร์จต่อแบตเตอรี่ (นาที)

240

เวลาทำงานสูงสุดต่อแบตเตอรี่ (นาที) (โหมดปกติ ไม่มีหัวดูดฝุ่น)

60

เวลาทำงานสูงสุดต่อแบตเตอรี่ (นาที) (โหมดปกติ พร้อมหัวดูดฝุ่นขับเคลื่อนด้วยไฟฟ้า)

40

เวลาใช้งานสูงสุด (นาที/แบตเตอรี่) (โหมดPower)

30

เวลาทำงานสูงสุด (นาที/แบตเตอรี่) (โหมดPower + หัวดูด)

20

เวลาทำงานสูงสุดต่อแบตเตอรี่ (นาที) (โหมดเทอร์โบ ไม่มีหัวดูดฝุ่น)

7

เวลาทำงานสูงสุดต่อแบตเตอรี่ (นาที) (โหมดเทอร์โบ พร้อมหัวดูดฝุ่นขับเคลื่อนด้วยไฟฟ้า)

6

อุปกรณ์เสริมพื้นฐาน

หัวดูดพร้อมแปรงปัดฝุ่น

มี

แปรงทำความสะอาด

ไม่มี

หัวดูดปลายแหลม

มี

หัวดูดฝุ่น

หัวดูดอเนกประสงค์ (หลายพื้นผิว)

ไม่มี

หัวดูดไรฝุ่นบนที่นอน

ไม่มี

หัวดูดม็อบ

ไม่มี

หัวดูดขนสัตว์

มี

หัวดูดสำหรับพื้นแข็งบาง

มี

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

มี

ประวัติการทำความสะอาด

มี

สัญญาณเตือนรอบการทำความสะอาดตัวกรอง

มี

คู่มือการทำความสะอาดตัวกรอง

มี

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

มี

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดสินค้า (กxสxล มม.)

260 x 1120 x 270

น้ำหนัก (กก.)

2.7

คุณสมบัติ (TOWER)

ระบบการกรอง 3 ขั้น

ไม่มี

ที่เก็บอุปกรณ์เสริม

ไม่มี

All-in-One Tower

ไม่มี

แท่นชาร์จแบบทิ้งฝุ่นอัตโนมัติ

ไม่มี

ไฟแสดงสถานะแบตเตอรี่สำรอง

ไม่มี

การควบคุมแบบสัมผัส

ไม่มี

ไฟเตือนรอบการเปลี่ยนถุงเก็บฝุ่น

ไม่มี

UVC LED

ไม่มี

เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์เสริมอื่นๆ

ที่ใส่อุปกรณ์เสริม

ไม่มี

ที่เก็บหัวดูดและแผ่นม็อบ

ไม่มี

ท่ออ่อน

ไม่มี

ตัวกรองล่วงหน้าพิเศษ

มี

ผ้าม็อบถูพื้น (จำนวน)

ไม่มี

อุปกรณ์บรรจุถังน้ำ (ถ้วยตวง) สำหรับหัวดูดม็อบ

ไม่มี

การทำงาน(TOWER)

ความจุถุงเก็บฝุ่น(ลิตร)

ไม่มี

โหมดทิ้งฝุ่น

ไม่มี

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

23.1

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

913 x 1790 x 735

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

800.00

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

InstaView

ใช่

Door-in-Door

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ใช่

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

สีเงิน <br>

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

ไซด์-บาย-ไซด์

ความจุ

ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

23.1

ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

416

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

ใช่

การแช่แข็งด่วน

ใช่

จอแสดงผล LED ภายใน

จอแสดงผล LED

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

129

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

913 x 1790 x 735

น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

119

คุณสมบัติ

Door Cooling+

ใช่

Door-in-Door

ไม่

InstaView

ใช่

LINEAR Cooling

ใช่

ช่องแช่แข็ง

ลิ้นชักของตู้แช่แข็ง

2 โปร่งใส

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

4

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่แข็ง

LED ด้านบน

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

3

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

ไม่

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

1 คันโยก 2 ถาด

ที่กดน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

ไม่

ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

ไม่

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

สีเงิน 

ประตู (วัสดุ)

PET

ท่อโลหะแบน (เนื้อโลหะ)

โลหะหน้า/ขวา

ประเภทมือจับ

กระเป๋าแนวนอน

ประสิทธิภาพ

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

800.00

ช่องตู้เย็น

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

4

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู กล่องเอนกประสงค์ / มุมอาหารว่าง

ไม่

Hygiene Fresh+

ใช่

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

LED ด้านบน

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

3

กล่องแช่ผัก

ใช่ (2)

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ใช่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา