LG XBOOM รุ่น ON5 l Sound Power 300 Watts l Super Bass Boost l Multi Color Lighting

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

ON5

ด้านหน้า
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

AMPLIFIER

Function Selector - CD/DVD

Yes

Function Selector - FM

Yes

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - USB2

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Audio In - USB 2

Yes

Audio In - Guitar input

1EA (Φ6.3)

Door Lock Key (Disc)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

1EA (Φ6.3)

Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Type

14 Seg/8 Digit

Display - Demo

Yes

Display - Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQUALIZER - User EQ

Yes

EQUALIZER - Cluster3 EQ

Yes

EQUALIZER - Standard

Yes

EQUALIZER - Pop

Yes

EQUALIZER - Classic

Yes

EQUALIZER - Rock

Yes

EQUALIZER - Jazz

Yes

EQUALIZER - Bass Blast+

Yes

EQUALIZER - Football

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Dangdut

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Arabic

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Afro Hip-hop

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - India

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Regueton

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Merengue

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Salsa

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Samba

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Axe

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Forro

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Funk

Yes

SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Sertanejo

Yes

Childsafe Mode

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Narrow

200-240V 50/60Hz

Power Requirement - Wide

110-240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption at stand by

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Station Preset (FM / DAB+)

50

Memory / Erase

Yes/Yes

Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Disc

1

Loading Type

1-CD Tray

Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

Yes

Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

Yes/Yes

Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes/Yes

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Juke Box

Yes

Convenience - Suffle

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - USB direct recording

Yes

Convenience - USB Copy

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Yes

Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Yes

Convenience - Party Strobe (App)

Yes

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing

Yes

Convenience - File delete

Yes

Convenience - Fota

Yes

Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)

Yes

Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

Yes

Set mobility - Handle

Yes

DJ FUNCTION

DJ Effects

Yes (App. Only)

DJ Loop

Yes (App. Only)

DJ PAD

Yes

DJ scratcher

Yes (App. Only)

Multi Juke box

Yes

Sampler Creator

Yes (App. Only)

Auto DJ

Yes

KARAOKE

Echo Mode

Yes

Vocal Eeffects

Yes

Voice canceller

Yes

Key changer

Yes

TV SOUND

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model name

MA2

Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

40 (Option 9)

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAA x 2

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Flexo

Power Cord Cable

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker - System

2Way 3Speaker

Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit

2" x 2

Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

8"

Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)

8Ω/3Ω

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

330 x 685 x 344

Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton

761 x 436 x 396

Weight (Kg) - Net

14.1

Weight (Kg) - Gross

17.0

Container Q'ty - 40ft HQ

462

Container Q'ty - 40ft

385

Container Q'ty - 20ft

185

"XBOOM" logo print on Speaker grill

Yes

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

