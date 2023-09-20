We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM รุ่น ON9 l Sound Power 1,000 Watts l Double Super Bass Boost l Multi Color Lighting
จุดประกายฟลอร์เต้นรำ
ซิงค์สมาร์ทโฟนของคุณด้วยเสียงบีต
มุมมองระยะใกล้ของ LG XBOOM ด้านบน สมาร์ทโฟนที่กะพริบสองเครื่องกำลังสร้างบรรยากาศรอบ ๆ
ปรับเสียงได้จากฟลอร์เต้นรำ
มือที่กำลังถือสมาร์ทโฟนถัดจากมุมมองด้านบนของ LG XBOOM
เสียงร้องเพลงที่ใสและชัดเจน
มือที่กำลังถือสมาร์ทโฟนพยายามที่จะกดปุ่ม Voice Canceller ที่ด้านบนของ LG XBOOM
**เสียงพูด คือระดับเสียงไมโคโฟนสำหรับเสียงของคุณเอง.
เพิ่มความสนุกเป็นสองเท่า
LG XBOOM สองเครื่องที่หันหน้าเข้าหากันในแนวทแยงมุมตัดกับพื้นหลังสีม่วงที่มีโลโก้ Bluetooth อยู่ตรงกลาง
สนุกไปกับเพื่อน ๆ
มุมมองระยะใกล้ของหน่วยควบคุม LG XBOOM ด้านบน พร้อมกับ USB ที่เสียบอยู่ โลโก้ Bluetooth ปรากฏที่มุมบนซ้าย
หนทางใหม่ ๆ ในการเพลิดเพลินไปกับปาร์ตี้
มุมมองระยะใกล้ของ LG XBOOM ด้านบน ไอคอนเชื่อมต่อปรากฏอยู่รอบผลิตภัณฑ์
แชร์เพลย์ลิสต์ในแอปเดียว
สมาร์ทโฟนอยู่บน LG XBOOM พร้อมกับสมาร์ทโฟนอีกสองเครื่องที่ลอยอยู่รอบ ๆ โลโก้ Bluetooth อยู่ที่มุมบนซ้าย
สัมผัสความตื่นเต้นของการแสดงสด
ทีวีอยู่บนผนังที่มาพร้อม LG XBOOM อยู่ทางด้านขวา
สเปคทั้งหมด
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes
Function Selector - FM
Yes
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
Function Selector - USB2
Yes
Function Selector - Optical
Yes
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
Audio In - Optical
Yes (Rear)
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
Audio In - USB 2
Yes
Audio In - Guitar input
1EA (Φ6.3)
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
1EA (Φ6.3)
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)
Yes
Display - Type
14 Seg/8 Digit
Display - Demo
Yes
Display - Dimmer
Yes
EQUALIZER - User EQ
Yes
EQUALIZER - Cluster3 EQ
Yes
EQUALIZER - Standard
Yes
EQUALIZER - Pop
Yes
EQUALIZER - Classic
Yes
EQUALIZER - Rock
Yes
EQUALIZER - Jazz
Yes
EQUALIZER - Bass Blast+
Yes
EQUALIZER - Football
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Dangdut
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Arabic
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Afro Hip-hop
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - India
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Regueton
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Merengue
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Salsa
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Samba
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Axe
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Forro
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Funk
Yes
SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Sertanejo
Yes
Childsafe Mode
Yes
Power Requirement - Narrow
200-240V 50/60Hz
Power Requirement - Wide
110-240V 50/60Hz
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
DOLBY AUDIO
Yes
Mute
Yes
Type
PLL
Band
FM
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
Station Preset (FM / DAB+)
50
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
Disc
1
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Yes/Yes
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
Convenience - Juke Box
Yes
Convenience - Suffle
Yes
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
Convenience - USB direct recording
Yes
Convenience - USB Copy
Yes
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Yes
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
Convenience - Party Strobe (App)
Yes
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing
Yes
Convenience - File delete
Yes
Convenience - Fota
Yes
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Yes
Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
Yes
Set mobility - Handle
Yes
DJ Effects
Yes (App. Only)
DJ Loop
Yes (App. Only)
DJ PAD
Yes
DJ scratcher
Yes (App. Only)
Multi Juke box
Yes
Sampler Creator
Yes (App. Only)
Auto DJ
Yes
Echo Mode
Yes
Vocal Eeffects
Yes
Voice canceller
Yes
Key changer
Yes
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
Remote Control Unit - Model name
MA2
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
40 (Option 9)
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAA x 2
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
FM Antenna
Yes
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip on
Power Cord Cable
Yes
Front Speaker - System
2Way 4Speaker
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
1" x 2
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
8" x 2
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)
8Ω/3Ω
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
330 x 1056 x 368
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
1140 x 487 x 396
Weight (Kg) - Net
22.9
Weight (Kg) - Gross
26.8
Container Q'ty - 40ft HQ
300
Container Q'ty - 40ft
240
Container Q'ty - 20ft
112
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
