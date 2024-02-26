Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

LG Soundbar กับฉากหลังสีดำที่เน้นด้วยสปอตไลท์

คู่หูด้านเสียงในอุดมคติสำหรับทีวี LG ของคุณ

เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ทีวี LG ด้วยซาวด์บาร์ที่เสริมการออกแบบและประสิทธิภาพเสียงได้อย่างสวยงาม

ภาพเสียงอันน่าทึ่งล้อมรอบคุณ

LG Remote กำลังชี้ไปที่ LG TV ที่มี LG Soundbar อยู่ข้างใต้ LG TV กำลังแสดงเมนูอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW บนหน้าจอ LG Soundbar, ทีวี LG, ลำโพงด้านหลัง และซับวูฟเฟอร์ อยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่นที่แสดงภาพหน้าจอพร้อมการเล่นดนตรี คลื่นเสียงสีขาวสามกิ่งที่ประกอบด้วยหยดที่ฉายออกมาจากซาวด์บาร์และซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง LG Soundbar พร้อมหน้าจอทีวีสามแบบที่แตกต่างกันด้านบน รายการหนึ่งฉายภาพยนตร์ รายการหนึ่งแสดงคอนเสิร์ต และอีกรายการหนึ่งแสดงรายการข่าว ใต้ซาวด์บาร์มีไอคอนสามไอคอนสำหรับแสดงแต่ละประเภท

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

LG Soundbars เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ LG TV

WOW Interface

ความเรียบง่ายอยู่ที่ปลายนิ้วของคุณ

เข้าถึงอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW ผ่าน LG TV ของคุณเพื่อการควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่ชัดเจนและเรียบง่าย เช่น การเปลี่ยนโหมดเสียง โปรไฟล์ และการเข้าถึงคุณสมบัติที่มีประโยชน์อื่นๆ แม้ในขณะที่คุณรับชม

คอนเสิร์ตแสนสบายในห้องนั่งเล่นกำลังเล่นบนหน้าจอ เมนูอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW ปรากฏเป็นโอเวอร์เลย์ และผู้ใช้ไปที่การตั้งค่าซาวด์บาร์

**การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV นั้นจำกัดอยู่เพียงคุณสมบัติบางอย่างเท่านั้น

***ทีวีที่รองรับอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, นาโน 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. ทีวีที่รองรับ FHD 63 อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามปีที่วางจำหน่าย

****อินเทอร์เฟซ WOW อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับรุ่นของซาวด์บาร์

***** โปรดทราบว่าบริการอาจไม่สามารถใช้ได้ในขณะที่ซื้อ จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายสำหรับการอัพเดต

สัมผัสได้ถึงผลกระทบของเสียงพาโนรามา

เสียงรอบทิศทาง 5.1ch

เสียงอันน่าหลงใหลรอบด้าน

ร่วมเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของฉากด้วยเสียงเซอร์ราวด์ 440W 5.1ch ซับวูฟเฟอร์ และลำโพงด้านหลัง

LG Soundbar, LG TV และซับวูฟเฟอร์อยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่นที่แสดงภาพหน้าจอพร้อมการเล่นดนตรี คลื่นเสียงสีขาวสามกิ่งที่ประกอบด้วยหยดที่ฉายออกมาจากซาวด์บาร์และซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง

ลำโพงด้านหลัง 2ch

ลำโพงด้านหลังโอบรับอิสระไร้สาย

ติดตั้งลำโพงด้านหลังได้ทุกที่ในพื้นที่ของคุณโดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องสายไฟ ด้วยตัวรับสัญญาณไร้สายในตัว

**ลำโพงด้านหลังเชื่อมต่อด้วยสายเคเบิล

เสียงจะรับรู้ว่าคุณชอบฟังอย่างไร

AI Sound Pro

ทุกอารมณ์และแนวเพลงฟังดูเหมาะสม

AI Sound Pro แบ่งหมวดหมู่เสียงต่างๆ ออกเป็นเอฟเฟกต์ เพลง และเสียงพูด จากนั้นใช้การตั้งค่าที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์เสียงที่ดีที่สุด

LG Remote กำลังชี้ไปที่ทีวี LG ที่มี LG Soundbar อยู่ข้างใต้ LG TV กำลังแสดงเมนู WOW Interface บนหน้าจอ

 

 

 

 

LG Soundbar, LG TV และซับวูฟเฟอร์อยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่นที่กำลังเล่นดนตรี หยดสีขาวสร้างคลื่นเสียงที่พุ่งไปข้างหน้าจากซาวด์บาร์และฉายออกมาจากทีวี ซับวูฟเฟอร์กำลังสร้างเอฟเฟกต์เสียงจากด้านล่าง

ภาพระยะใกล้ของ LG Soundbar ด้านล่างทีวี LG สัญลักษณ์การเชื่อมต่ออยู่ระหว่าง LG Soundbar และ LG TV ซึ่งแสดงการทำงานไร้สายของ Wireless Soundcast

เสียงที่คมชัดเพื่อโลกที่สะอาด

รีไซเคิลภายใน

ชิ้นส่วนภายในทำจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

LG Soundbars ใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลที่ด้านบนและด้านล่าง พิสูจน์ให้เห็นว่าเรากำลังใช้แนวทางที่คำนึงถึงสิ่งแวดล้อมมากขึ้นในการผลิตซาวด์บาร์

ด้านหลังมีมุมมองด้านหน้าของ Soundbar และมีกรอบโลหะของ Soundbar ที่อยู่ด้านหน้า การสังเกตเอียงด้านหลังของกรอบโลหะของ Soundbar โดยมีคำว่า พลาสติกรีไซเคิล" ซึ่งระบุถึงขอบของกรอบ"

*การรับรองที่แน่นอนอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของ Soundbar

***การใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลและการรับรองอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

รีไซเคิลภายนอก

ผ้าเจอร์ซีย์ทำจากขวดพลาสติก

LG Soundbars ทั้งหมดได้รับการออกแบบอย่างพิถีพิถันโดยคำนึงถึงอย่างรอบคอบเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ามีเปอร์เซ็นต์ของวัสดุที่ถูกเรียกคืนในระดับสูง มาตรฐานการรีไซเคิลสากลรับรองว่าผ้าเจอร์ซีย์โพลีเอสเตอร์ทำจากขวดพลาสติก

รูปสัญลักษณ์แสดงขวดพลาสติกที่มีคำว่า "ขวดพลาสติก" อยู่ข้างใต้ ลูกศรด้านขวาชี้ไปที่สัญลักษณ์รีไซเคิลซึ่งมีข้อความ "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" อยู่ข้างใต้ ลูกศรด้านขวาชี้ไปที่ด้านซ้ายของซาวด์บาร์ LG โดยมีข้อความ "LG ซาวด์บาร์พร้อมผ้ารีไซเคิล" อยู่ข้างใต้

*การรับรองที่แน่นอนอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของ Soundbar

***การใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิลและการรับรองอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

