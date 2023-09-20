About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Bar SL7Y พลังเสียง 420 วัตต์ 3.1 Ch. รองรับระบบเสียง DTS Virtual: X

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

LG Sound Bar SL7Y พลังเสียง 420 วัตต์ 3.1 Ch. รองรับระบบเสียง DTS Virtual: X

SL7Y

LG Sound Bar SL7Y พลังเสียง 420 วัตต์ 3.1 Ch. รองรับระบบเสียง DTS Virtual: X

soundbar_SL7Y

เสียงที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ DTS Virtual:X

LG Sound Bar SL7Y พร้อมเทคโนโลยี DTS Virtual:X มอบระบบเสียงที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ ด้วยการใช้ลำโพงหน้าสามตัวและซับวูฟเฟอร์ เทคโนโลยี DTS สร้างประสบการณ์ที่ชวนดื่มด่ำมากขึ้นด้วยเสียงที่ล้อมรอบตัวคุณ

DTS Virtual:X เป็นรูปแบบเสียงรอบทิศทางที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ ครอบคลุมมิติความสูงสำหรับเอฟเฟ็กต์บรรยากาศในระดับเหนือศีรษะ

เสียงความละเอียดสูง

มาตรฐานใหม่ของการรับฟังเสียง สามารถขับเสียงแบบ Hi-res ได้สูงสุดที่ระดับ 24bit/96kHz High Resolution Audio

*รูปภาพและวิดีโอ เพื่อการโฆษณาสินค้าเท่านั้น สินค้าจริงอาจแตกต่างจากภาพและวิดีโอ โปรดตรวจสอบ ณ จุดจำหน่าย

Chromecast แบบในตัว

สตรีมเพลงที่คุณชื่นชอบด้วย Chromecast แบบในตัว เพียงแค่เปิดแอพที่รองรับ cast อย่างเช่น Spotify แตะปุ่ม cast และ LG Sound Bar SL7Y จะเล่นเพลงนั้นทันที

*อาจต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตและการสมัครบริการเสริม
**Chromecast, Google Play และโลโก้ Google Play เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC

เชื่อมต่อและอัพเกรดเป็นระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง

อัพเกรด LG Sound Bar SL7Y อย่างง่ายดาย ด้วย SPK8-S ที่เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริม ลำโพงไร้สายด้านหลังเพิ่มเติมแชนเนลเสียงสองแชนเนล เพื่อเพิ่มพลังเสียงถึง 140 วัตต์ เพลิดเพลินกับระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางที่ทรงพลังอย่างเหนือชั้น

ลำโพงหลัง SPK8-S ยกระดับระบบเสียงของคุณด้วยลำโพง 70 วัตต์สองตัว และเครื่องรับสัญญาณ แชนเนลเสียงเพิ่มเติมสองแชนเนลจะเพิ่มพลังเสียง ดึงดูดผู้ฟังอย่างต่อเนื่อง

*ลำโพงด้านหลังเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับตัวรับสัญญาณไร้สาย แต่ไม่ได้แสดงให้เห็นในภาพ.

การเชื่อมต่ออเนกประสงค์

LG Sound Bar SL7Y มีช่องอินพุตหลากหลาย พร้อมตัวเลือกที่เพิ่มความสะดวก เช่น HDMI, Optical และ Bluetooth®

Bluetooth, Stream Anything

สตรีมเพลงโดยตรงผ่านทาง Bluetooth® จากสมาร์ทโฟนไปยัง LG Sound Bar SL7Y

การเชื่อมต่อเสียงกับทีวี

LG Sound Bar SL7Y สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับทีวี LG ได้อย่างง่ายดายผ่านทาง Bluetooth® และออปติคอล เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงทีวีอย่างเต็มอิ่มด้วยการเชื่อมต่อที่ง่ายดาย
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm-Main (w/ foot ) mm

1060 x 57 x 85

Size (W x H x D) mm-Subwoofer

171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5

Net Weight (Kg)-Main

3.45Kg

Net Weight (Kg)-Subwoofer

5.3Kg

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

1159 x 217 x 547

Gross Weight (Kg)

11.3Kg

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

3.1ch

Output Power (THD 10%)-Total

420W

Output Power (THD 10%)-Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

Audio DAC-24bit/192kHz

No

Audio DAC-24bit/96kHz

Yes

SPEAKER

Main-Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Silk Dome

Main-Woofer Unit

40x100mm

Subwoofer-Woofer Unit

6inch

NETWORK

WiFi Band Width-2.4G / 5G

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

General-Audio Input-Aux In (3.5Ø)

No

General-Optical

Yes (1)

General-HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)-In / Out

Yes (1)/Yes (1)

General-HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through-In / Out

No

General-USB

Yes

Wireless-Bluetooth

4.0

Bluetooth Codec (SBC/AAC)

Yes/Yes

Wireless-Ethernet port

No

Wireless-WiFi

Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (5 char.)

SOUND MODE

Hi-Res Audio-Sampling-24bit/192kHz

No

Hi-Res Audio-Sampling-24bit/96kHz

Yes

Hi-Res Audio-Upbit/upsampling to-24bit/192kHz

No

Hi-Res Audio-Upbit/upsampling to-24bit/96kHz

No

Google Multi Zone-Group Play Mode (one source --> multi speaker)

Yes

Sound Effect-ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)

Yes

Sound Effect-Standard

Yes

Sound Effect-Music

No

Sound Effect-Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Sound Effect-Movie (TBD : Dolby Surround)

No

Sound Effect-Dolby ATMOS

No

Sound Effect-DTS:X

No

Sound Effect-DTS Virtual:X

Yes

Tone control-User EQ (RCU / App)

Yes/Yes

Night Time-On/Off (RCU / App)

No/Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App-iOS / Android OS

Yes/Yes

Smart Phone File Playback

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant-Controllee

Yes

NSU(Network Software Update)

Yes

Control with your TV Remote-Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync-Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync-Optical

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE

Chromecast

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main-Power Consumption

38W

Subwoofer-Power Consumption

33W

