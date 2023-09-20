We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SL7Y พลังเสียง 420 วัตต์ 3.1 Ch. รองรับระบบเสียง DTS Virtual: X
LG Sound Bar SL7Y พลังเสียง 420 วัตต์ 3.1 Ch. รองรับระบบเสียง DTS Virtual: X
เสียงที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ DTS Virtual:X
*รูปภาพและวิดีโอ เพื่อการโฆษณาสินค้าเท่านั้น สินค้าจริงอาจแตกต่างจากภาพและวิดีโอ โปรดตรวจสอบ ณ จุดจำหน่าย
*อาจต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตและการสมัครบริการเสริม
**Chromecast, Google Play และโลโก้ Google Play เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC
เชื่อมต่อและอัพเกรดเป็นระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง
Alt text
*ลำโพงด้านหลังเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับตัวรับสัญญาณไร้สาย แต่ไม่ได้แสดงให้เห็นในภาพ.
Content...
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Size (W x H x D) mm-Main (w/ foot ) mm
-
1060 x 57 x 85
-
Size (W x H x D) mm-Subwoofer
-
171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5
-
Net Weight (Kg)-Main
-
3.45Kg
-
Net Weight (Kg)-Subwoofer
-
5.3Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1159 x 217 x 547
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
11.3Kg
-
Channel
-
3.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%)-Total
-
420W
-
Output Power (THD 10%)-Subwoofer
-
220W (Wireless)
-
Audio DAC-24bit/192kHz
-
No
-
Audio DAC-24bit/96kHz
-
Yes
-
Main-Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Main-Woofer Unit
-
40x100mm
-
Subwoofer-Woofer Unit
-
6inch
-
WiFi Band Width-2.4G / 5G
-
Yes
-
General-Audio Input-Aux In (3.5Ø)
-
No
-
General-Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
General-HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)-In / Out
-
Yes (1)/Yes (1)
-
General-HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through-In / Out
-
No
-
General-USB
-
Yes
-
Wireless-Bluetooth
-
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec (SBC/AAC)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Wireless-Ethernet port
-
No
-
Wireless-WiFi
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 char.)
-
Hi-Res Audio-Sampling-24bit/192kHz
-
No
-
Hi-Res Audio-Sampling-24bit/96kHz
-
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio-Upbit/upsampling to-24bit/192kHz
-
No
-
Hi-Res Audio-Upbit/upsampling to-24bit/96kHz
-
No
-
Google Multi Zone-Group Play Mode (one source --> multi speaker)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect-ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect-Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect-Music
-
No
-
Sound Effect-Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect-Movie (TBD : Dolby Surround)
-
No
-
Sound Effect-Dolby ATMOS
-
No
-
Sound Effect-DTS:X
-
No
-
Sound Effect-DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
Tone control-User EQ (RCU / App)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Night Time-On/Off (RCU / App)
-
No/Yes
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App-iOS / Android OS
-
Yes/Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
-
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant-Controllee
-
Yes
-
NSU(Network Software Update)
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote-Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync-Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync-Optical
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
Main-Power Consumption
-
38W
-
Subwoofer-Power Consumption
-
33W
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์