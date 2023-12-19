We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ลดค่าบริการ
สังเกต 12/19/2023
ลดทันที 100 บาท เมื่อแจ้งซ่อมผ่าน LG Thailand | LINE Official Account
LG ต้องการแบ่งเบาภาระค่าใช้จ่ายของคุณ จึงนำเสนอส่วนลดพิเศษสำหรับลูกค้าที่ แจ้งซ่อม ผ่าน LG Thailand | LINE Official Account โดยเพิ่มเพื่อน ด้วย ไอดี @lgthailand แล้วแจ้งซ่อมผ่าน LG LINE เพียงเท่านี้ คุณก็ได้ลดราคาค่าซ่อม
ทั้งนี้ช่างจะเป็นผู้เสนอราคาค่าบริการพร้อมส่วนลด ในขั้นตอนการเสนอราคา ภายหลังการแจ้งซ่อม
