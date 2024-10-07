Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Installation standards

มั่นใจการติดตั้งจากทีมงานมืออาชีพ

มาตรฐานการติดตั้งเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า

สำหรับลูกค้าซื้อสินค้าบนเว็บไซต์แอลจี และลูกค้า subscribe  

เงื่อนไขการให้บริการ

ข้อกำหนดในการติดตั้ง

- ขอสงวนสิทธิ์งดการให้บริการติดตั้งกับผนัง บล็อกแก้ว,กระจก,โลหะ,เฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม้และหินชนิดต่าง ๆ

- กรณีเจาะฝ้าฉาบเรียบ บริษัทดำเนินการในการเจาะฝ้าในตำแหน่งที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการติดตั้ง ( ไม่รวมงานเก็บฝ้าและสี )

- การปฏิบัติงานต้องมีพื้นที่แนวราบขนาด 2–3ตรม.และมีความสูงจากพื้นถึงตัวเครื่องไม่เกิน 3 เมตร

- กรณีความสูงจากพื้นถึงตัวเครื่อง 3 เมตร ขึ้นไป ลูกค้าต้องเตรียมนั่งร้านในการติดตั้ง

- ขอสงวนสิทธิ์ในการให้บริการในพื้นที่อันตราย สุดวิสัยและเสี่ยงภัย 

ข้อกำหนดอุปกรณ์ติดตั้ง

- การเดินสายไฟและท่อต่างๆ จะเป็นการเดินลอย

- อุปกรณ์มาตรฐานการติดตั้ง บริษัทให้ในส่วนที่ใช้ตามจริงเท่านั้น

- บริษัทขอสงวนสิทธิการส่งมอบอุปกรณ์ที่ไม่ได้ใช้และไม่สามารถแลกเป็นเงินหรือส่วนลด

- กรณีอุปกรณ์ส่วนเกินลูกค้าซื้อมาเอง คิดค่าแรง 50 % ของราคาอุปกรณ์นั้นๆ 

- ราคาอุปกรณ์ที่เกินมาตรฐานข้างต้นเป็นราคาที่รวมภาษีมูลค่าเพิ่มแล้ว โดยลูกค้าชำระเป็นเงินสดที่หน้างานหลังส่งมอบงาน

- บริษัทจะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อความเสียหายใดๆ อันเกิดจากการใช้งานผลิตภัณฑ์อย่างไม่เหมาะสม หรือมีการซ่อมแซมดัดแปลงและใช้ชิ้นส่วนอะไหล่ที่ไม่ได้มาตรฐานตามที่บริษัทกำหนด รวมถึงการซ่อมแซมโดยไม่ได้รับอนุญาตจากบุคคลที่สามซึ่งไม่ได้รับการแต่งตั้งจากบริษัท

 

 

 

ขอบเขตการบริการ

- ครอบคลุมพื้นที่กรุงเทพฯและปริมณฑล (กทม., นนทบุรี, ปทุมธานี และสมุทรปราการ) * กรณีที่เกินคิดค่าระยะทางส่วนที่เกิน กิโลเมตรละ 15 บาท

- ต่างจังหวัดครอบคลุม พื้นที่ทั่วประเทศ ฟรี 30 กม.แรกนับจาก อำเภอเมือง ถึงบ้านลูกค้า * กรณีที่เกินคิดค่าระยะทางส่วนที่เกิน กิโลเมตรละ 15 บาท

การรับประกันงานติดตั้ง

รับประกันเฉพาะ งานติดตั้ง 90 วัน (เฉพาะปัญหาที่เกิดจากการทำงานเท่านั้น)

