ประชาสัมพันธ์การให้ความรู้ในเรื่องการติดตั้งเครื่องปรับอากาศ ประจำจังหวัดพิษณุโลก วันที่ 15 พฤศจิกายน 2562
10/27/2019
ในวันที่ 15 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ให้แก่ตัวแทนจำหน่ายสะอาดกรุ๊ป สาขาพิษณุโลก
ณ โรงแรมThe Grade Riverside ณ ห้องกาสะลอง
