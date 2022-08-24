We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
แอลจีเปิดตัว LG Live Green Experience Shop แห่งแรกในไทย!
08/24/2022
แอลจีเปิดตัว LG Live Green Experience Shop แห่งแรกในไทย! ณ โฮมโปร ฟิวเจอร์พาร์ค รังสิต ชูแนวคิด “Total Home Solutions” ภายในช้อปได้จัดแสดงผลิตภัณฑ์ LG Objet Collection เป็นครั้งแรก เพื่อให้ผู้บริโภคได้สัมผัสนวัตกรรมอันล้ำสมัยของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านที่มาพร้อมการออกแบบสวยงาม และเสริมสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่อยู่อาศัยให้น่าอยู่ยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมเดินหน้าสานต่อเทรนด์ผู้บริโภคยุค IoT (Internet of Things) ด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ ที่ควบคุมและตรวจสอบเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านทั้งหมดได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา
LG Live Green Experience Shop ชั้น 2 โฮมโปร ฟิวเจอร์พาร์ค รังสิต
