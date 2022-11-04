We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Home Solutions
บริษัท แอลจี อีเลคทรอนิคส์ (ประเทศไทย) จำกัด ผู้นำด้านเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า ได้ร่วมจัดแสดงสินค้าภายใต้คอนเซปต์ LG Home Solutions ในงานมหกรรมบ้านและคอนโดฯ ครั้งที่ 42 ได้นำเสนอเทคโนโลยี ThinQ ที่ใช้สั่งการทำงานของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าต่างๆ ภายในบ้านมาจัดแสดงด้วย เมื่อวันที่ 27–30 ตุลาคม พ.ศ. 2565 ณ ฮอลล์ 5 ศูนย์การประชุมแห่งชาติสิริกิติ์ เวลา 10.00-20.00 น. โดยมีผู้สนใจเข้าชมงานเป็นจำนวนมาก
ภายในงานมีการแสดงผลงานคุณภาพของโครงการต่างๆ รวมถึงการส่งเสริมให้สมาชิกได้มีโอกาสนำโครงการมาเสนอขาย ส่งเสริมบรรยากาศของการซื้อขายอสังหาฯ ให้มีความคึกคักยิ่งขึ้น
