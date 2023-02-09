We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BIG SALE Valentine's day อุปกรณ์เสริมลดสูงสุด 25 %
02/09/2023
BIG SALE Valentine's day
13 - 17 กุมภาพันธ์ 2566 นี้
แอลจีมอบข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษ เพื่อต้อนรับเดือนแห่งความรัก กับ BIG SALE Valentine's day มอบส่วนลดสำหรับสินค้าหมวดอุปกรณ์เสริม ทุกรุ่น
พิเศษ ซื้อ 1 ชิ้น ลด 10 % ซื้อ 2 ชิ้น ลด 25 %
ข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษนี้สำหรับลูกค้าที่ซื้ออุปกรณ์เสริม ที่ศูนย์บริการแอลจีทั่วประเทศ (เฉพาะเข้ามาซื้อที่ศูนย์บริการแอลจี)
สอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ LINE : @lgthailand
