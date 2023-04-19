We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
เมษาลดท้าฝุ่น PM 2.5
04/19/2023
แคมเปญ Filter Puricare สำหรับเครื่องฟอกอากาศ 360 องศาทุกรุ่น !!
◊ สำหรับ Filter LG Air Purifier เท่านั้น
◊ ราคาพิเศษเพียง 1,890 บาท จากราคาปกติ 2,600 บาท
◊ เพื่ออากาศที่ดี ในราคาดีๆ เริ่ม 12 เม.ย. 2566 ถึง-31 พ.ค. 2566
◊ สามารถซื้ออะไหล้ได้ที่ศูนย์บริการแอลจีทุกสาขาหรือ Scan QR code
◊ กรณีจัดส่งมีค่าบริการเริ่มต้น 150บาท/ชิ้น ชิ้นต่อไป 80 บาท ค่าจัดส่งอาจเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับพื้นที่ของลูกค้า
