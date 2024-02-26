We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
|B2C Product
Warranty Period
Labor/Parts
|Note
|LIFESTYLE SCREENS
|1 year
|StanbyME : Battery 6 Months
|Monitor
|3 years
|Laptops
|2 years
|Adapter and Battery 1 year
|Audio/Home Theatre/Soundbar/Headphones
|1 year
|D-CD-ROM
|1 year
|Washing machine
|Top Load/ Front Load
|1 year
|Inverter Motor 10 years
|Twin Tub
|Regular Motor 5 years
|Dryer
|Dual Inverter Heat Pump
|1 year
|Motor 10 years
|Compressor 10 years
|Condensing
|Motor 5 years
|Refrigerator
|1 Door
|1 year
Smart Inverter Compressor 10 years
Model: GN-Y331SLS, GN-Y331CQS, GN-Y201CLS, GN-Y201CQS Compressor 3 years
|General 2–4 Doors
Compressor 5 years
Model GC-XF20FFBFB, GC-B187JBAM, GC-B187JQAM,GC-B202MQBR,GC-B422MQBM,GC-B422MBBM Compressor 2 years
|Inverter 2–4 Doors
|Compressor 10 years
|Single Door Freezer
|1 year
|Smart Inverter Compressor 10 years
|Styler
|1 year
|Compressor 10 years
|Vacuum Cleaner
|General/HOM-BOT
|1 year
|Motor 1 year
|HOM-BOT Smart Inverter
|Smart Inverter Motor 10 years
|Microwave Oven
|1 year
|Magnetron 5 years / Magnetron (Smart Inverter), Charcoal Heater, Cavity Surface 10 years
|Air Purifier
|Household Usage
|1 year
|Smart Inverter Motor
|360 Hit Model AS60GHWG0
|Mini Portable
|Smart Inverter Motor 1 year
|Wearable Mask
|LG UV Case
|Dehumidifier
|1 year
|Inverter Compressor 10 years
|Water Purifier
|1 year
|Compressor 10 years
|Room Air-Conditioner (RAC)
|On-Off
|1 year
|Compressor 5 years
|Inverter
Compressor 10 years / Condenser, Evaporator, PCB Main * 3 years /
Model : ISC10E.TD1,ISC13E.TD1,ISC18E.TD1,ISC24E.TD1 Compressor 5 years