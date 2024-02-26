Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
B2C Product

Warranty Period

Labor/Parts

Note
LIFESTYLE SCREENS1 yearStanbyME : Battery 6 Months 
Monitor3 years 
Laptops2 yearsAdapter and Battery 1 year
Audio/Home Theatre/Soundbar/Headphones1 year 
D-CD-ROM1 year 
Washing machineTop Load/ Front Load1 yearInverter Motor 10 years
Twin TubRegular Motor 5 years
DryerDual Inverter Heat Pump1 yearMotor 10 years
Compressor 10 years
CondensingMotor 5 years
Refrigerator1 Door1 year

Smart Inverter Compressor 10 years

Model: GN-Y331SLS, GN-Y331CQS, GN-Y201CLS, GN-Y201CQS Compressor 3 years 

General 2–4 Doors

Compressor 5 years

Model GC-XF20FFBFB, GC-B187JBAM, GC-B187JQAM,GC-B202MQBR,GC-B422MQBM,GC-B422MBBM Compressor 2 years

Inverter 2–4 DoorsCompressor 10 years
Single Door Freezer 1 yearSmart Inverter Compressor 10 years
Styler 1 yearCompressor 10 years
Vacuum CleanerGeneral/HOM-BOT1 yearMotor 1 year
HOM-BOT Smart InverterSmart Inverter Motor 10 years
Microwave Oven 1 yearMagnetron 5 years / Magnetron (Smart Inverter), Charcoal Heater, Cavity Surface 10 years
Air PurifierHousehold Usage1 yearSmart Inverter Motor
  360 Hit Model AS60GHWG0 
 Mini PortableSmart Inverter Motor 1 year
 Wearable Mask 
 LG UV Case 
Dehumidifier 1 yearInverter Compressor 10 years
Water Purifier 1 yearCompressor 10 years
Room Air-Conditioner (RAC)On-Off1 yearCompressor 5 years
Inverter

Compressor 10 years / Condenser, Evaporator, PCB Main * 3 years /

Model : ISC10E.TD1,ISC13E.TD1,ISC18E.TD1,ISC24E.TD1 Compressor 5 years