LG Member days 2025

LG Birthday ใกล้มาถึงแล้ว มาร่วมสนุกกับทำแบบทดสอบ แล้วรับส่วนลด 15% ไปเลย!

ร่วมทำแบบทดสอบ LG Birthday ภายในวันที่ 3 ก.ค. 68 รับเลยของรางวัลสุดพิเศษ!

TBU

เฉพาะช่วง LG Birthday เท่านั้น

เตรียมฉลองวันเกิด LG พร้อมรับส่วนลด 15% จากการร่วมสนุกทำแบบทดสอบ, ส่วนลดสมาชิก 10%, ผ่อน 0% นานสูงสุด 18 เดือน และจัดส่งฟรีถึงบ้าน

เฉพาะช่วง LG Birthday เท่านั้น ข้อกำหนดและเงื่อนไข

TBU

พร้อมหรือยัง? กับคูปองส่วนลด 15% ที่รอให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของ

คลิกปุ่มด้านล่างเพื่อเริ่มทำแบบทดสอบเลย!

พร้อมหรือยัง? กับคูปองส่วนลด 15% ที่รอให้คุณเป็นเจ้าของ ทำแบบทดสอบ!

วิธีใช้คูปอง

กรุณาตรวจสอบข้อมูลด้านล่างและทำตามขั้นตอนตามสถานะการเข้าสู่ระบบเพื่อใช้คูปองของคุณ

TBU

เป็น LG Member อยู่แล้วใช่ไหม

คุณมีคูปองที่ใช้ได้

*LG ของฉัน > คูปองของฉัน

TBU

ยังไม่ได้สมัคร LG Member ใช่ไหม

สมัครสมาชิกตอนนี้เพื่อรับคูปองส่วนลด *ต้องยืนยันอีเมลเพื่อให้การดำเนินการเสร็จสมบูรณ์

TBU

อย่าลืมใช้คูปอง!

เพลิดเพลินกับส่วนลด 15% ในช่วง LG Birthday – เวลาจำกัดเท่านั้น!

TBU

คูปองของคุณใช้ได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 4 ก.ค. 68!

เช็คเวลานับถอยหลังแล้วกด ‘แจ้งเตือนฉัน’ เพื่อรับอีเมลแจ้งเตือนทันทีเมื่อแคมเปญ LG Birthday เริ่ม!

00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds
แจ้งเตือน
ข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษ

ร่วมฉลอง LG Birthday ด้วยข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษที่คุณไม่อยากพลาด!

TBU

Flash Sale

TBU

ลดสูงสุด 40%

TBU

ซื้อ 1 แถม 1 ฟรีสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เลือก

TBU

ส่วนลดพิเศษเฉพาะที่ LG.com

สิทธิประโยชน์ที่มากกว่าสำหรับ LG Member!

ช้อปในฐานะ LG Member และรับของรางวัลที่คุ้มยิ่งกว่า!

ลงชื่อเข้าใช้ ค้นพบสิทธิประโยชน์เพิ่มเติม

LG Member ลดเพิ่ม 10%*

รับส่วนลดเพิ่ม 10% สำหรับทุกการสั่งซื้อ โดยไม่มียอดขั้นต่ำ

(ยกเว้นการสั่งซื้อ LG Subscribe)

จัดส่งฟรีสำหรับการสั่งซื้อที่ LG.com

มีบริการจัดส่งฟรีสำหรับการสั่งซื้อที่ LG.com โดยไม่มียอดขั้นต่ำ

Exclusive Care Plus +

รับความช่วยเหลือจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญได้ตลอดเวลาและรับประกันการซ่อมแซมภายใน 24 ชั่วโมงในเขตกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑล