ทีวี 65" OLED65C5ZSA และ ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side GC-B187JBAM

OLED65C5Z.B187
OLED C5 USP introductory video.
มุมมองด้านหน้า OLED65C5Z.B187
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 lights up with different shades of blue and bolts of light shoot out from it highlighting its circuits. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.
Campfire at night in the middle of nature. In the distance is a forest and lake. The evening sky is filled with stars. The whole scene is split in half. One side is darker and duller. The other half is remarkably brighter, showcasing the impressive brilliance from Brightness Booster.
Living room space with a wall-mounted LG OLED TV. On the TV is a mountain range against a dark evening sky filled with stars. This scene is split in half to show how Perfect Black delivers true black levels whether it's bright or dark around you. One side of the scene shows a duller, grayer version of the landscape labeled, Matte display. On the other side is a more pleasing picture with a larger dynamic range of blacks and whites. This is labeled, Perfect Black display. Logo certification is also visible, Perfect Black Technology delivers black levels less than or equal to 0.24 nit up to 500 lux. A text bubble is by its side it says, check the Perfect Black certification mark.
Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.
Leopard in the forest in vivid color and detail. The leopard has a grid and a light glowing behind it, indicating how LG AI Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains AI Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

    Products in this Bundle: 2

    GC-B187JBAM

    ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side ขนาด 18.3 คิว รุ่น GC-B187JBAM ระบบ Smart Inverter

    Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

    OLED65C5ZSA

    ทีวี 65" LG OLED evo AI C5Z 4K Smart TV 2025 รุ่น OLED65C5ZSA

    โลโก้ Hi-Fi อะไร

    Hi-Fi อะไร

    "...ทีวีที่ตอบโจทย์ที่สุดสำหรับคนส่วนใหญ่…" (03/2025)

    โล้โก้ TechRadar Editor's choice

    TechRadar - Editor's Choice

    "LG C5 พรีเมียมยิ่งขึ้นด้วยคอนทราสต์อันน่าทึ่ง สีสันที่โดดเด่น และรายละเอียดที่สมจริง...” (03/2025)

    โลโก้ T3 Platinum Award

    T3 - Platinum Award

    “ดังนั้นหากคุณกำลังมองหาทีวี OLED ที่ให้ภาพระดับสุดยอด, C5 คือตัวเลือกที่ไม่ต้องคิดมากเลย” (03/2025)

    โลโก้ iF Design Award Winner

    iF Design Award - Winner (OLED C5, 83")

    โลโก้ Tom's Guide Editor's Choice

    Tom's Guide - Editor's Choice

    "ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS ของ LG ยังคงเป็นตัวเลือกแบบสแตนด์อโลนที่แข็งแกร่งสุดในทีวี" (04/2025)

    โลโก้ AVForums Highly Recommended Award

    AVForums - Highly Recommended

    LG C5 ยังคงเป็นทีวีที่มีประสิทธิภาพรอบด้านดีที่สุดในรุ่นปี 2025 จาก LG ขอแนะนำรุ่นนี้อย่างยิ่ง

    ตรา CES Innovation Awards สำหรับการเป็น 2025 Honoree

    CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

    ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์

    โลโก้ AVForums Editor's Choice สำหรับ LG webOS 24 ในฐานะ Best Smart TV System 2024/2025

    AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

    “webOS 24 ยังคงมอบประสบการณ์สมาร์ททีวีที่ทันสมัย รวดเร็ว ใช้งานง่าย ทั้งยังเป็นสิ่งใหม่และเป็นระเบียบ"

    *รางวัลนวัตกรรม CES ขึ้นอยู่กับเอกสารบรรยายที่ส่งต่อคณะกรรมการ CTA ไม่ได้ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องของการส่งหรือการอ้างสิทธิ์ใด ๆ และไม่ได้ทดสอบรายการที่ได้รับรางวัล 

    บนหน้าจอของ LG OLED evo AI TV เป็นภาพนามธรรมที่มีรายละเอียด สี และความเปรียบต่างที่น่าประทับใจ โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 9 รุ่นขยาย Gen8 อยู่ด้านหลังทีวี มันเรืองแสงด้วยแสงที่ส่องสว่างวงจรไมโครชิปรอบตัว ชื่อเรื่องอ่านว่า LG OLED evo AI นอกจากนี้ยังมองเห็นข้อความซึ่งขับเคลื่อนโดยโปรเซสเซอร์ LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 โลโก้สีทองพร้อมดาวอยู่ที่มุมที่อ่านว่า ทีวี OLED อันดับหนึ่งของโลกเป็นเวลา 12 ปี

    เห็นชัดทุกรายละเอียดแสงและเงา

    *ออมเดีย. 12 ปีของอันดับ 1 เกี่ยวกับหน่วยที่ขายได้มากที่สุด 2013-2024 ผลลัพธ์นี้ไม่ใช่การรับรอง LGE หรือผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษัท เยี่ยมชม https://www.omdia.com/ สําหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม

    ความคมชัดของภาพwebOS 25คุณภาพเสียงดีไซน์ภาพยนตร์และเกมชั้นนำ

    รายละเอียดภาพอีกระดับด้วยโปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 9 Gen8 ที่ยอดเยี่ยม

    AI โปรเซสเซอร์ของเราวิเคราะห์และยกระดับทุกเฟรมโดยละเอียด ด้วยการจดจําใบหน้า ไม่เพียงแต่ให้คุณภาพของภาพ 4K เท่านั้น แต่ยังแสดงอารมณ์และความลึกของใบหน้าได้ดียิ่งขึ้นอีกด้วย

    alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 ตัดกับพื้นหลังสีเข้ม มันเรืองแสงด้วยแสงนกเป็ดน้ําจากภายในส่องสว่างวงจรไมโครชิปรอบตัว สถิติประสิทธิภาพสามารถมองเห็นได้ การประมวลผลประสาท AI มากกว่า 1.7 เท่า NPU การทํางานเร็วขึ้น 1.7 เท่า CPU ปรับปรุงกราฟิก 2.1 เท่า GPU

    *เปรียบเทียบกับโปรเซสเซอร์ AI Smart TV alpha 7 Gen8 ระดับเริ่มต้นในปีเดียวกันตามการเปรียบเทียบข้อมูลจําเพาะภายใน

    ภาพที่สดใสขึ้นด้วย Brightness Booster

    โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 9 Gen8 และอัลกอริธึมการเพิ่มแสงใหม่ของเราให้ภาพที่สว่างขึ้น

    ฉากการปล่อยกระสวยอวกาศที่แบ่งออกเป็นครึ่ง ครึ่งหนึ่งของฉากนั้นสว่างและสดใสด้วยอัลกอริธึมการเพิ่มความสว่างของ LG อีกครึ่งหนึ่งมืดซีดจางและเป็นสีเทา

    *ความสว่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น ขนาดหน้าจอ และภูมิภาคตลาด

    ชื่อเรื่องอ่านว่า สัมผัสประสบการณ์ OLED สีดําที่สมบูรณ์แบบ กับ LG OLED เท่านั้น

    สีดําที่สมบูรณ์แบบแม้อยู่ในที่สว่างหรือที่มืด

    Perfect Black ได้รับการรับรองจาก UL และให้ระดับสีดําที่แท้จริงเพื่อเพิ่มความสว่างและความคอนทราต์ ไม่ว่ารอบตัวคุณจะสว่างหรือมืด

    พื้นที่ห้องนั่งเล่นพร้อมทีวี LG OLED แบบติดผนัง บนทีวีเป็นเทือกเขาตัดกับท้องฟ้ายามเย็นที่มืดมิดซึ่งเต็มไปด้วยดวงดาว ฉากนี้แบ่งออกเป็นครึ่ง ด้านหนึ่งแสดงแนวนอนที่หมองคล้ําและสีเทากว่าของจอแสดงผล Non Perfect Black อีกด้านหนึ่งเป็นภาพที่น่าพึงพอใจยิ่งขึ้นด้วยช่วงไดนามิกที่ใหญ่ขึ้นของขาวดํา มีป้ายกํากับว่า จอแสดงผลสีดําที่สมบูรณ์แบบ การรับรองโลโก้ยังสามารถมองเห็นได้ Perfect Black Technology ให้ระดับสีดําน้อยกว่าหรือเท่ากับ 0.24 nit ถึง 500 ลักซ์ ฟองข้อความอยู่ข้างๆ มันบอกว่า ตรวจสอบเครื่องหมายรับรอง Perfect Black

    *จอแสดงผล LG OLED ได้รับการตรวจสอบโดย UL สําหรับสีดําที่สมบูรณ์แบบที่วัดได้ตามมาตรฐาน IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection โดยอิงจากสภาพแวดล้อมแสงในร่มทั่วไป (200 ลักซ์ถึง 500 ลักซ์) *ประสิทธิภาพจริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับแสงโดยรอบและสภาพแวดล้อมการรับชม

    Perfect Color

    ปริมาณสี 100% และได้รับการรับรองความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100% เพลิดเพลินกับสีสันที่แม่นยําและสดใสแม้ในแสงแดดหรือสภาพแวดล้อมที่มืด

    นกแก้วหลากสีสันในความละเอียดสูงพิเศษกับพื้นหลังสีดํา หยดน้ําลอยอยู่ในอากาศรอบตัว ภาพแสดงให้เห็น Perfect Color เนื่องจากเฉดสีที่แตกต่างกันบนลําตัวของนกแก้วนั้นสดใสและสดใส การรับรองโลโก้ที่แตกต่างกันจาก UL และ Intertek สามารถมองเห็นได้ สิ่งเหล่านี้หมายถึงความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100% และปริมาณสี 100% ข้อความยังมองเห็นได้ ให้ตรวจสอบเครื่องหมายรับรอง Perfect Color

    *'ความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100%' และ 'ระดับเสียงสี 100% ถึง DCI-P3' ใช้กับทีวี OLED ปี 2025 *จอแสดงผล LG OLED ได้รับการตรวจสอบโดย UL สําหรับ Perfect Color ที่วัดตามมาตรฐาน IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection *ปริมาณสี 100% หมายถึงประสิทธิภาพของการแสดงผลที่เท่ากับหรือมากกว่าขนาดของปริมาณสีมาตรฐาน DCI-P3 ตามที่ตรวจสอบโดย Intertek อย่างอิสระ *จอแสดงผล LG OLED ได้รับการรับรองจาก Intertek สําหรับความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100% วัดตามมาตรฐาน CIE DE2000 พร้อมรูปแบบสี 125 แบบ

    AI Picture Pro ทําให้ทุกเฟรมมีชีวิตชีวา

    AI Super Upscaling และ OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping วิเคราะห์องค์ประกอบของแต่ละเฟรมเพื่อเพิ่มความละเอียด ความสว่าง ความลึก และความคมชัด

    เส้นเคลื่อนไหวผ่านภาพเสือดาวในป่าที่ทึบและเกือบจะเป็นสีเทาราวกับว่าซูเปอร์คอมพิวเตอร์กําลังวิเคราะห์องค์ประกอบในเฟรม เลเซอร์ติดตามเงาของเสือดาว จากนั้นจึงได้รับการปรับปรุงให้สว่างขึ้น คมชัดขึ้น และมีสีสันมากขึ้น พื้นหลังยังเปลี่ยนจากซ้ายไปขวา ซึ่งตอนนี้มีความเปรียบต่าง ความลึก และสีที่ดีขึ้น

    *AI Picture Pro จะไม่ทํางานกับเนื้อหาที่ได้รับการคุ้มครองลิขสิทธิ์ในบริการ OTT *คุณภาพของภาพของเนื้อหาที่อัปสเกลจะแตกต่างกันไปตามความละเอียดของแหล่งที่มา

    The next generation of LG AI TV

    เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ AI ของคุณด้วย AI Magic Remote ที่มีปุ่ม AI โดยเฉพาะ

    ควบคุมทีวีของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยAI เมจิกรีโมท โดยไม่ต้องใช้อุปกรณ์เพิ่มเติม! ด้วยเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับความเคลื่อนไหวและล้อเลื่อน ให้ชี้และคลิกเพื่อใช้เหมือนเมาส์ลมหรือเพียงแค่พูดเพื่อรับคําสั่งเสียง

    *การออกแบบ ความพร้อมใช้งาน และฟังก์ชันของ AI Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษาที่รองรับ แม้ในรุ่นเดียวกัน

    *คุณสมบัติบางอย่างอาจต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

    *การจดจําเสียง AI มีให้บริการในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

    ครอบครัวสี่คนมารวมตัวกันรอบ ๆ ทีวี LG AI วงกลมจะปรากฏขึ้นรอบ ๆ บุคคลที่ถือรีโมทที่แสดงชื่อของพวกเขา สิ่งนี้แสดงให้เห็นว่า AI Voice ID จดจําลายเซ็นเสียงของผู้ใช้แต่ละคนได้อย่างไร อินเทอร์เฟซ webOS จากนั้นแสดงให้เห็นว่า AI เปลี่ยนบัญชีโดยอัตโนมัติและแนะนําเนื้อหาส่วนบุคคลอย่างไร

    AI Voice ID

    LG AI Voice ID จดจําเสียงเฉพาะตัวที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของผู้ใช้แต่ละคน และให้คําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลทันทีที่คุณพูด

    *เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจํากัดอาจแสดงขึ้นขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย 

    *การรองรับ Voice ID อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ และมีให้บริการในทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจําหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป 

    *ใช้งานได้กับแอปที่รองรับบัญชี Voice ID 

    ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอทีวี LG OLED ที่แสดงวิธีการทํางานของ AI Search หน้าต่างแชทขนาดเล็กเปิดขึ้นเพื่อแสดงให้เห็นว่าผู้ใช้ถามว่ามีเกมกีฬาใดบ้าง การค้นหา AI ตอบกลับผ่านการแชทและโดยการแสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเนื้อหาที่มีอยู่ นอกจากนี้ยังมีข้อความแจ้งให้ถาม Microsoft Copilot

    AI Search

    ถามอะไรก็ได้กับทีวี AI ของคุณ ทีวีจะจดจําเสียงของคุณและให้คําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลตามที่คุณถามทันที คุณยังสามารถรับโซลูชันเพิ่มเติมด้วย Microsoft Copilot ได้อีกด้วย

    *AI Search พร้อมใช้งานบนทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจําหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป 

    *สหรัฐอเมริกาและเกาหลีใช้โมเดล LLM 

    *ต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

    เนื้อหาไซไฟกําลังเล่นบนหน้าจอทีวี LG OLED บนหน้าจอคืออินเทอร์เฟซ AI Chatbot ผู้ใช้ส่งข้อความถึงแชทบอทว่าหน้าจอมืดเกินไป แชทบอทเสนอวิธีแก้ปัญหาตามคําขอ ฉากทั้งหมดยังแบ่งออกเป็นสองส่วน ด้านหนึ่งมืดกว่า อีกด้านหนึ่งสว่างขึ้น แสดงให้เห็นว่า AI Chatbot แก้ปัญหาให้กับผู้ใช้โดยอัตโนมัติได้อย่างไร

    AI Chatbot

    โต้ตอบกับ AI Chatbot ผ่าน AI Magic Remote ของคุณและจัดการกับข้อกังวลทั้งหมดตั้งแต่การกําหนดการตั้งค่าไปจนถึงการแก้ไขปัญหา AI สามารถเข้าใจเจตนาของผู้ใช้และจะให้วิธีแก้ปัญหาได้ทันที

    *ต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต 

    *AI Chatbot มีให้บริการในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตน 

    *สามารถเชื่อมโยงแชทบอท AI กับฝ่ายบริการลูกค้าได้

    LG AI Magic Remote หน้าหน้าจอทีวี LG บนหน้าจอเป็นคําทักทายส่วนบุคคลจาก LG AI พร้อมคําหลักที่กําหนดเองตามประวัติการค้นหาและการดูของผู้ใช้ ข้างรีโมทมีไอคอนและป้ายกํากับที่แสดงว่าฟังก์ชัน AI Concierge สามารถเข้าถึงได้ง่ายด้วยการกดปุ่ม AI สั้นๆ เพียงครั้งเดียว

    AI Concierge

    กดปุ่ม AI บนรีโมทของคุณเบาๆ เพียงครั้งเดียวจะเป็นการเปิด AI Concierge ซึ่งให้คีย์เวิร์ดและคําแนะนําที่กําหนดเองตามประวัติการค้นหาและการรับชมของคุณ

    *เมนูและแอพที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ 

    *เมนูที่แสดงอาจแตกต่างกันเมื่อวางจําหน่าย 

    *คําแนะนําคีย์เวิร์ดจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

    หน้าจอของผู้ใช้ที่ผ่านกระบวนการปรับแต่ง AI Picture Wizard ชุดรูปภาพจะแสดงโดยเน้นการเลือกของผู้ใช้ ไอคอนโหลดจะปรากฏขึ้นและภาพแนวนอนจะแสดงให้ปรับปรุงจากซ้ายไปขวา

    AI Picture Wizard

    อัลกอริทึมขั้นสูงจะเรียนรู้ความชอบของคุณโดยผ่านความเป็นไปได้ของภาพ จาก 1.6 พันล้านภาพ ทีวีของคุณจะสร้างภาพส่วนบุคคลสําหรับคุณโดยเฉพาะ

    หน้าจอของผู้ใช้ที่ผ่านกระบวนการปรับแต่ง AI Sound Wizard กําลังเลือกชุดไอคอนคลิปเสียง แสดงนักร้องแจ๊สและผู้เล่นแซกโซโฟน คลื่นเสียงที่แสดงถึงเสียงส่วนบุคคลที่เคลื่อนไหวทั่วทั้งภาพ

    AI Sound Wizard

    เลือกเสียงที่คุณชอบจากคลิปเสียงที่มีให้เลือกหลากหลาย AI จะสร้างโปรไฟล์เสียงที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณจากพารามิเตอร์กว่า 40 ล้านรายการ

    คนในห้องนั่งเล่นของพวกเขา ฟองคําพูดรอบตัวพวกเขาแสดงให้เห็นว่าพวกเขาโต้ตอบกับทีวี LG อย่างไรเพียงแค่พูดว่า สวัสดี LG

    แค่พูดว่า "Hi LG" ก็สามารถเริ่มพูดคุยกับทีวีของคุณได้

    AI ของทีวีของคุณพร้อมเสมอสําหรับคําขอของคุณ โดยไม่ต้องกดปุ่ม เพียงพูดว่า "สวัสดี LG" มันจะแจ้งให้ AI เริ่มฟังคําขอของคุณ

    โลโก้และชื่อโปรแกรม webOS Re:New พร้อมป้ายผู้ได้รับรางวัล CES Innovation Awards 2025 อยู่ใกล้ๆ

    อัปเกรดใหม่ทุกปีเป็นเวลา 5 ปีด้วยโปรแกรม webOS Re:New ที่ได้รับรางวัล

    รับประโยชน์จากคุณสมบัติและซอฟต์แวร์ล่าสุดด้วยการอัปเกรดรายปี ผู้ได้รับรางวัลนวัตกรรม CES สําหรับหมวดหมู่ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์ รู้สึกปลอดภัยเมื่อรู้ว่า webOS รักษาความเป็นส่วนตัวและข้อมูลของคุณให้ปลอดภัย

    *webOS Re:New Program ใช้กับทีวี OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD ปี 2025 *โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในช่วงห้าปี เกณฑ์คือ webOS เวอร์ชันที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกําหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนจนถึงต้นปี *การอัปเดตและกําหนดการสําหรับคุณสมบัติ แอพพลิเคชั่น และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค *มีการอัปเกรดสําหรับ OLED ปี 2022 และรุ่น UHD ปี 2023 ขึ้นไป

    AI Sound Pro ปรับแต่งเสียงของคุณให้น่าประทับใจมากยิ่งขึ้น

    *ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมด Soundbar

    *เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมการฟัง

    เติมเต็มเสียงของคุณด้วย LG TV และ LG Soundbar

    *Soundbar สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้ 

    *การควบคุมโหมด Soundbar อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น 

    *โปรดทราบว่าบริการอาจไม่มีให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ จําเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายสําหรับการอัปเดต 

    *การใช้รีโมททีวี LG จํากัดเฉพาะคุณสมบัติบางอย่างเท่านั้น *WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface ใช้กับทีวี LG OLED ปี 2025

    ค้นหา LG Soundbars ที่ดีที่สุดสําหรับทีวีของคุณ

    ดีไซน์บางเฉียบ

    กรอบทีวีดีไซน์เรียบหรูทันสมัย เต็มอรรถรสการรับชมมากยิ่งขึ้น

    *ขนาดกรอบแตกต่างกันไปตามซีรีส์และขนาด

    สุดยอดการเล่นเกม

    สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมให้สนุกมากยิ่งขึ้นด้วย G-Sync, VRR 144Hz, เวลาตอบสนองพิกเซล 0.1ms, AMD FreeSync Premium และการรับรอง ClearMR 9000 เล่นเกมของคุณโดยไม่กระตุกหรือภาพเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหว

    ภาพรถยนต์สองภาพในวิดีโอเกมเคียงข้างกัน หนึ่งแสดงภาพเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหวจํานวนมาก อีกอันมีความคมชัดและอยู่ในโฟกัสที่แสดงอัตราเฟรมสูงของทีวี LG OLED โลโก้ Nvidia G-Sync และโลโก้ 165Hz และการรับรองอื่นๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องจะมองเห็นได้

    *OLED C5 มี NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC และ HGiG 

    *144Hz ใช้งานได้กับเกมหรืออินพุตพีซีที่รองรับ 144Hz เท่านั้น 

    *HGiG เป็นกลุ่มอาสาสมัครของบริษัทจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและการแสดงผลทีวีที่ประชุมกันเพื่อระบุและจัดทําแนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคใน HDR *การรองรับ HGiG อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ *clearMR เป็นโปรแกรมการรับรองของ VESA เพื่อประเมินประสิทธิภาพการเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหวของจอแสดงผล

    ทีวี OLED ที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการชมภาพยนตร์

    ชมภาพยนตร์ที่มีชีวิตชีวาจากโรงภาพยนตร์ที่บ้านของคุณ ผ่านFILMMAKER MODE พร้อมระบบชดเชยแสงโดยรอบที่ปรับตามแสงแวดล้อมเพื่อคุณภาพของภาพที่ตรงตามมาตรฐานผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์ชั้นนำ

    Dolby Vision & Ambient โหมดผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์

    สัมผัสประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ตามที่ผู้กํากับตั้งใจไว้ด้วย Dolby Vision และ FILMMAKER MODE พร้อมการชดเชยแสงโดยรอบที่ปรับให้เข้ากับสภาพแวดล้อมและทําให้ภาพใกล้เคียงกับรูปแบบดั้งเดิมมากที่สุด

    Dolby Atmos

    ปล่อยให้เสียงรอบทิศทางที่สมจริงเคลื่อนที่ไปรอบๆ ตัวคุณ ทำให้คุณรู้สึกราวกับว่าคุณเป็นศูนย์กลางของเหตุการณ์ทั้งหมด

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODE เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.

    *รองรับโหมด FILMMAKER โดยรอบพร้อม Dolby Vision

    *โหมด AMBIENT FILMMAKER MODE จะเริ่มทํางานอัตโนมัติบน AppleTV+ และแอพวิดีโอ Amazon Prime

    พื้นที่สีขาวขนาดใหญ่ที่เต็มไปด้วยทีวี OLED แสดงให้เห็นว่า LG ได้นําเสนอนวัตกรรมที่ก้าวล้ํามานานกว่าทศวรรษอย่างไร นอกจากนี้ยังมองเห็นตราสัญลักษณ์ OLED TV อันดับหนึ่งของโลกเป็นเวลา 12 ปี

    LG OLED

    พบกับนวัตกรรมที่ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด

    พบกับนวัตกรรมที่ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    *รูปภาพด้านบนในหน้ารายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น อ้างถึงรูปภาพแกลเลอรีสําหรับการแสดงที่แม่นยํายิ่งขึ้น 

    *ภาพทั้งหมดข้างต้นเป็นการจําลอง 

    *ความพร้อมให้บริการจะแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ 

    *บริการส่วนบุคคลอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับนโยบายของแอปพลิเคชันของบุคคลที่สาม 

    *AI Magic Remote อาจต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก ขึ้นอยู่กับขนาด รุ่น และภูมิภาคของทีวี

    พิมพ์

    คุณลักษณะเด่น

    ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

    18.3

    ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    910 x 643 x 1786

    การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    540

    ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

    InstaView

    ไม่

    Door-in-Door

    ไม่

    ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

    เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีดำ (แบล็คสตีล)

    สเปคทั้งหมด

    ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

    ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

    ไซด์-บาย-ไซด์

    ความจุ

    ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

    18.3

    ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

    334

    วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

    เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

    สีดำ (แบล็คสตีล)

    ประตู (วัสดุ)

    PCM

    ท่อโลหะแบน (เนื้อโลหะ)

    ไม่

    ประเภทมือจับ

    กระเป๋าแนวนอน

    การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

    Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

    ใช่

    การแช่แข็งด่วน

    ใช่

    จอแสดงผล LED ภายนอก

    สัมผัส-88-สีขาว

    ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

    ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

    ไม่

    เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

    ไม่

    ที่กดน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

    ไม่

    ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

    ไม่

    คุณสมบัติ

    Door Cooling+

    ไม่

    Door-in-Door

    ไม่

    InstaView

    ไม่

    LINEAR Cooling

    ไม่

    ประสิทธิภาพ

    ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

    คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

    การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

    540

    เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

    การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

    ไม่

    ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ไม่

    ช่องแช่แข็ง

    ลิ้นชักของตู้แช่แข็ง

    2 ไม่โปร่งใส

    กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    4

    ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่แข็ง

    LED ด้านบน

    ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    3

    ช่องตู้เย็น

    กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

    4

    กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู กล่องเอนกประสงค์ / มุมอาหารว่าง

    ไม่

    Hygiene Fresh+

    ไม่

    ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

    LED ด้านบน

    ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

    4

    กล่องแช่ผัก

    ใช่ (2)

    ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

    น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    93

    ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

    910 x 643 x 1786

    น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

    83

    พิมพ์

    คุณลักษณะเด่น

    ประเภทของจอ

    4K OLED

    อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

    Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

    Picture Processor

    ชิปประมวลผล α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

    HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    ภาพ Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

    รองรับ G-Sync (Nvidia)

    ใช่

    รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

    ใช่

    เอาต์พุตเสียง

    40 วัตต์

    ระบบลำโพง

    2.2 Channel

    เสียง Dolby Atmos

    ใช่

    ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

    น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

    16.6

    สเปคทั้งหมด

    การเข้าถึง

    Gray Scale

    ใช่

    ความคมชัดสูง

    ใช่

    Invert Colors

    ใช่

    รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

    สายไฟ

    ใช่ (Attached)

    รีโมท

    เมจิกรีโมท (MR25)

    ระบบเสียง

    AI Acoustic Tuning

    ใช่

    AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (เสียงรอบทิศทางเสมือนจริง 11.1.2)

    ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (อ้างอิงถึงคู่มือ)

    เอาต์พุตเสียง

    40 วัตต์

    พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

    ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

    Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

    เสียง Dolby Atmos

    ใช่

    LG Sound Sync

    ใช่

    เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

    ใช่

    Sound Mode Share

    ใช่

    ทิศทางของลำโพง

    ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

    ระบบลำโพง

    2.2 Channel

    WiSA Ready

    ใช่ (สูงสุด 2.1 Channel)

    WOW Orchestra

    ใช่

    ระบบบรอดคาสต์

    การรับสัญญาณทีวี Analog

    ใช่

    การรับสัญญาณทีวีดิจิตอล

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

    การเชื่อมต่อ

    รองรับ Bluetooth

    ใช่ (v 5.3)

    ช่องต่อ Ethernet

    1 ช่อง

    HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

    HDMI Input

    4 ช่อง (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS)

    RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1 ช่อง

    Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    ใช่

    SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 ช่อง

    ช่องต่อ USB

    3 ช่อง (v 2.0)

    Wi-Fi

    ใช่ (Wi-Fi 6)

    ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

    ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

    1600 x 950 x 200

    น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

    26.4

    ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

    ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1441 x 880 x 230

    ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

    470 x 230

    น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

    16.6

    น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

    18.5

    VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

    300 x 200

    GAMING

    ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

    ใช่

    Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    ใช่

    รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

    ใช่

    Game Optimizer

    ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

    รองรับ G-Sync (Nvidia)

    ใช่

    HGIG Mode

    ใช่

    เวลาตอบสนอง

    น้อยกว่า 0.1ms

    VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    ใช่ (สูงสุด 144Hz)

    PICTURE (DISPLAY)

    ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

    ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

    ขนาดของสินค้า

    65"

    ประเภทของจอ

    4K OLED

    อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

    Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

    PICTURE (PROCESSING)

    AI ควบคุมความสว่าง

    ใช่

    AI Genre Selection

    ใช่ (SDR/HDR)

    AI Picture Pro

    ใช่

    AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

    Auto Calibration

    ใช่

    เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง

    Pixel Dimming

    การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

    ใช่ (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

    โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

    ใช่

    HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    ภาพ Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

    HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

    Motion

    OLED Motion

    Picture Mode

    10 โหมด

    Picture Processor

    ชิปประมวลผล α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

    QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    ใช่

    POWER

    Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

    การใช้พลังงาน Standby

    Under 0.5W

    SMART TV

    AI Chatbot

    ใช่

    โหมด Always Ready

    ใช่

    Full Web Browser

    ใช่

    Google Cast

    ใช่

    Google Home / Hub

    ใช่

    รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียงแบบไม่ใช้รีโมท (Hands-free Voice Control)

    ใช่

    Home Hub

    ใช่

    การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

    Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

    Multi View

    ใช่

    ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

    webOS 25

    แอป Smartphone Remote

    ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

    รองรับกล้อง USB

    ใช่

    Voice ID

    ใช่

    Works with Apple Airplay

    ใช่

    Works with Apple Home

    ใช่

