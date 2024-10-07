Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
77” OLED evo รุ่น OLED77B4PSA ฟรี ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น S60TR

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สถานที่จำหน่าย

สนับสนุน

77” OLED evo รุ่น OLED77B4PSA ฟรี ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น S60TR

OLED77B4PSA.S60TR

77” OLED evo รุ่น OLED77B4PSA ฟรี ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น S60TR

Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2
มุมมองด้านหน้าด้วย LG OLED TV, OLED B4, 11 ปีของ OLED อันดับ 1 ของโลก และ webOS Re: โลโก้โปรแกรมใหม่บนหน้าจอพร้อมขาตั้ง 2 เสา

OLED77B4PSA

ทีวี 77" LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV 2024 รุ่น OLED77B4PSA
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG Soundbar S60TR, ซับวูฟเฟอร์ และลำโพงด้านหลัง

S60TR

ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น S60TR |5.1 Ch 440W | Dolby Digital

A video opens showing the LG OLED B4 facing 45 degrees to the left with a green and orange abstract artwork on screen against a green backdrop with 3D spheres. The OLED TV rotates to face the front. On the bottom right there is an logo of LG alpha 8 AI processor chipset.

ผลงานชิ้นเอกที่สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยความเชี่ยวชาญที่สั่งสมมาอย่างยาวนาน

ความมุ่งมั่นต่อนวัตกรรมที่สั่งสมมานานหลายปีไม่สามารถเลียนแบบได้ในชั่วข้ามคืน ชิปเซ็ตอัลฟ่าที่ปรับแต่งเฉพาะตัวของ OLED ชั้นนำของโลกช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมไปสู่อีกระดับหนึ่ง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

สัญลักษณ์สีทองของ OLED TV อันดับ 1 ของโลกในรอบ 11 ปี บนฉากหลังสีดำ สปอตไลต์ส่องแสงบนสัญลักษณ์ และดาวนามธรรมสีทองเต็มท้องฟ้าเบื้องบน

The World's No.1

11 ปี
ยังคงอยู่อันดับ 1

OLED ที่ดีจริงกว่าทศวรรษ จากผู้เชี่ยวชาญตัวจริง

11 ปี<br/>ยังคงอยู่อันดับ 1 ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

*อ้างอิงจากจำนวนการจัดส่งต่อหน่วยปี 2556-2566 ของ Omdia ผลลัพธ์ไม่ได้เป็นการรับรองของบริษัท LG Electronics การพึ่งพาผลลัพธ์เหล่านี้ถือเป็นความเสี่ยงของบุคคลที่สามเอง

อะไรทำให้ LG OLED AI โดดเด่น?

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 8 ของ LG ที่ด้านบนของมาเธอร์บอร์ด โดยปล่อยแสงสีส้มออกมา ทีวี OLED ที่มีเมนู OLED Care ถูกเลือกไว้ในเมนูสนับสนุนที่อยู่บนหน้าจอ ดีไซน์เพรียวบางในมุมมองด้านข้างเมื่อวางราบกับผนังในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยสไตล์โมเดิร์น

alpha 8 AI Processor

ความชาญฉลาดที่แท้จริง

ชิปประมวลผล AI alpha 8 กำหนดนิยามใหม่ของ OLED ด้วยการปรับแต่งที่เพิ่มรายละเอียดการเปลี่ยนแปลงแต่เหมือนมีชีวิต

ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

A video opens with the alpha 8 AI Processor barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up green, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1.5x

ประสิทธิภาพของ AI ที่เร็วขึ้น

2.3x

กราฟิกที่ได้รับการปรับปรุง

1.8x

ความเร็วในการประมวลผล

*การเปรียบเทียบอิงตามทีวีทั่วไปที่มีโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 5 AI

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์การใช้งาน OLED อย่างชาญฉลาด

LG OLED ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยสมัยใหม่ที่แสดงการแสดงดนตรีบนหน้าจอ คลื่นวงกลมสีน้ำเงินที่แสดงถึงความเป็นส่วนตัวล้อมรอบทีวีและพื้นที่ ผู้หญิงที่มีดวงตาสีฟ้าแหลมคม และเสื้อสีส้มไหม้ในที่มืด เส้นสีแดงที่แสดงการปรับแต่ง AI ปกปิดส่วนหนึ่งของใบหน้าของเธอ ซึ่งสว่างและมีรายละเอียด ในขณะที่ส่วนที่เหลือของภาพดูหมองคล้ำ
การปรับแต่งเอไอ

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ

รูปภาพที่เหมาะกับรสนิยมของคุณ

เลือกรูปภาพที่คุณชื่นชอบ จากนั้น AI Picture Wizard จะสร้างรูปภาพที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับรสนิยมเฉพาะของคุณจากความเป็นไปได้ 85 ล้านรายการ จากนั้นบันทึกลงในโปรไฟล์ของคุณ

ทีวี LG OLED ในอพาร์ตเมนต์ในเมืองที่ทันสมัย ตารางซ้อนทับจะปรากฏขึ้นเหนือภาพเหมือนกับการสแกนพื้นที่ จากนั้นคลื่นเสียงสีน้ำเงินจะฉายออกมาจากหน้าจอ ทำให้ห้องเต็มไปด้วยเสียงอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

การปรับแต่งเสียง AI

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด
เหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

LG OLED TV ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยอันทันสมัยในเวลากลางคืน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

night

LG OLED TV ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยที่ทันสมัยในเวลากลางวัน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

day

ความฉลาดที่สว่างไสวในทุกแสง

ไม่ว่าจะกลางวันหรือกลางคืน การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณ และปรับสมดุลของภาพตามนั้นเพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด

AI Picture Pro

ความสมจริงอย่างเหลือเชื่อ
เสน่ห์ที่แท้จริง

AI ซุปเปอร์อัพสเกล

AI ปรับความละเอียดอย่างละเอียด

หลังจากจำแนกเฟรมแล้ว AI Noise Reduction และ AI Super Resolution จะยกระดับฉากต่างๆ ได้อย่างสมจริง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

AI เสียงโปร

รับฟังทุกรายละเอียดของ
ภาพเสียง

LG OLED TV เป็นฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่เปล่งออกมาจากหน้าจอและเติมเต็มพื้นที่

เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ 9.1.2ch เสมือนจริง

เสียงที่สมจริงพุ่งทะยานไปทั่วทั้งพื้นที่ของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ดื่มด่ำไปกับระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางเสมือนจริง 9.1.2 ที่ครอบคลุมทุกด้าน

ผู้ชายกำลังขี่มอเตอร์ไซค์บนทางดินที่มีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ มอเตอร์ไซค์

บูสเตอร์เสียงแบบไดนามิก

เสียงอันทรงพลังดังก้องกังวาน

การปรับแต่งโปรเซสเซอร์ AI ช่วยเพิ่มไดนามิกให้กับเสียงของคุณ

LG OLED TV แสดงนักดนตรีกำลังแสดง โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ ไมโครโฟนและเครื่องดนตรี

การควบคุมเสียงแบบปรับได้

เสียงเหมาะกับสิ่งที่คุณรับชม

การควบคุมเสียงแบบปรับเปลี่ยนจะปรับสมดุลเสียงตามแนวเพลงแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อความชัดใสที่สมบูรณ์

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง

A video opens with the words "SUPER BLACK" in bold black capitals. A black mountainous scene with crisp definition then rises to cover the letters, also revealing a village and sand dunes. The black copy disappears behind a black sky.

คอนทราสที่ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด นำไปสู่ความรู้สึกที่ไม่มีวันลืม

ฉากต่างๆดูมีชีวิตชีวาขึ้น เมื่อเงามืดสนิทและแสงสว่างมาบรรจบกัน

ทางช้างเผือกเติมเต็มท้องฟ้ายามค่ำคืนเหนือฉากหุบเขา เหนือภาพ "สีเทาไม่ใช่สีดำ" เขียนด้วยตัวพิมพ์ใหญ่บล็อกสีขาวตัดกับฉากหลังสีดำ หน้าจอแบ่งออกเป็นสองด้านและมีเครื่องหมาย "อื่นๆ" และ "LG OLED" อีกด้านหรี่ลงอย่างเห็นได้ชัดและมีคอนทราสต์ต่ำกว่า ในขณะที่ด้าน LG OLED มีความสว่างและมีคอนทราสต์สูง ด้าน LG OLED ยังมีการรับรอง Discomfort Glare Free

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**'อื่นๆ' หมายถึงเทคโนโลยีที่ไม่ใช่ LG OLED

***แผง LG OLED TV ได้รับการรับรอง Discomfort Glare Free โดย UL โดยอิงตามวิธีการประเมิน Unified Glare Rating (UGR)

****การตรวจสอบออกเมื่อ UGR น้อยกว่า 22 เมื่อรับชมทีวีระหว่าง 70 ลักซ์ ถึง 300 ลักซ์

*****จอแสดงผล LG OLED ใช้กับ C4, B4 และ CS4 เท่านั้น ได้รับการตรวจสอบโดย UL เพื่อให้ได้สีดำแบบ Perfect Black โดยวัดตามมาตรฐาน IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection

ฉากเมืองที่พลุกพล่านในยามเย็นด้วยสีสันและคอนทราสต์ที่โดดเด่น

ความเที่ยงตรงของสีและปริมาตร 100%

ฉากเปล่งประกายด้วยสีสันที่สมจริง

ปริมาณสี 100% ช่วยเพิ่มเฉดสีที่เข้มข้น ในขณะที่ความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100% จะรักษาเฉดสีโดยไม่ผิดเพี้ยน

*แผง LG OLED ได้รับการรับรองโดย Intertek ในด้านความเที่ยงตรงของสี 100% วัดตาม CIE DE2000 ด้วยรูปแบบสี 125 รูปแบบ

**ปริมาณขอบเขตสีที่แสดง (CGV) เทียบเท่าหรือเกินกว่า CGV ของปริภูมิสี DCI-P3 ตามที่ตรวจสอบอย่างอิสระโดย Intertek

OLED TV ยืนอยู่ทางด้านขวาของภาพ เมนูการสนับสนุนจะปรากฏขึ้นบนหน้าจอ และเลือกเมนู OLED Care ไว้

OLED Care

เพิ่มอายุการใช้งานของ OLED ของคุณ

ผ่อนคลายมากขึ้นและเพลิดเพลินมากขึ้นด้วยการดูแลแผงแบบรวมที่ช่วยให้หน้าจอของคุณเหมือนใหม่ได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น

ทีวี LG OLED, OLED C4 หันหน้าไปทางซ้าย 45 องศา แสดงภาพพระอาทิตย์ตกที่สวยงามพร้อมกับเรือในทะเลสาบ ขณะที่ทีวีต่อเข้ากับซาวด์บาร์ของ LG ผ่านฉากยึด Synergy ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยสไตล์มินิมอล

การออกแบบที่บางเฉียบ

ความสง่างามในความเรียบง่าย

มุมด้านล่างของ LG OLED TV มี OLED B4 ยืนอยู่บนพื้นผิวหินอ่อน มีคลื่นสีน้ำเงินอ่อนอยู่บนหน้าจอ LG OLED TV, OLED B4 บนขาตั้งในพื้นที่เรียบง่าย

ใกล้แค่ไหนก็เอาอยู่.

เส้นบางเฉียบเหลือเชื่อช่วยดึงความสนใจของคุณไปทั่วทั้งหน้าจอโดยไม่มีการรบกวน ขณะเดียวกันก็กลมกลืนกับการตกแต่งภายในบ้านของคุณอย่างสวยงาม

*ขนาดกรอบแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและขนาด

จอขนาดใหญ่

ขนาดที่เหมาะสมกับทุกการใช้ชีวิต

ค้นพบขนาดสำหรับทุกพื้นที่และรสนิยมด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์ตั้งแต่ 48" ถึง 77"

เปรียบเทียบ LG OLED TV ขนาดต่างๆ ของ OLED B4 แสดง OLED B4 48", OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", OLED B4 77"

โลโก้โปรแกรม webOS Re:New อยู่บนพื้นหลังสีดำโดยมีทรงกลมสีเหลืองและสีส้ม สีม่วงที่ด้านล่าง

webOS Re:โปรแกรมใหม่

เหมือนมีทีวีเครื่องใหม่ทุก ๆ ปี เป็นเวลา 5 ปี

ติดตามคอนเทนต์ ด้วยฟีจเจอร์และเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ ผ่านการอัปเกรด webOS ได้สูงสุดถึง 5 ปี

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรด webOS ทั้งหมด 4 ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี

**เกณฑ์การอัปเกรดระยะเวลา 5 ปีสำหรับโปรแกรม webOS Re:New คือการเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ทั่วโลก

***การอัปเกรดเป็น webOS ครั้งแรกจะเกิดขึ้นภายในสองปีนับจากเวลาที่ซื้อ

****ลูกค้าจะได้รับ webOS 5 เวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ จุดที่ซื้อ

*****การอัปเกรดจะมีให้สำหรับรุ่นที่วางจำหน่ายปี 2022 รวมถึง OLED และ 8K QNED ทั้งหมด และรุ่นที่ออกหลังปี 2023 ได้แก่ UHD, NanoCell, QNED และ OLED

******คุณสมบัติอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงและคุณสมบัติ แอปพลิเคชัน และบริการอัปเดตบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

webOS 24

ประสบการณ์การรับชมบนจอทีวีในแบบของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge และ Quick Cards

ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

***ใช้กับรุ่น OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD ที่ผลิตในปี 2023 และหลังจากนั้น

****จะมีการอัปเกรดทั้งหมด 4 ครั้งในช่วงระยะเวลา 5 ปี และกำหนดการอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคหรือประเทศ

*****ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

รับชมภาพยนตร์แบบตื่นตา
และเล่นเกมได้อย่างถึงใจ

โหมด Dolby Vision และผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์

ฉากภาพยนตร์สมจริงมีชีวิตชีวา

เปลี่ยนให้เป็นคืนของ Movie night ด้วยภาพที่คมชัดของ Dolby Vision มาพร้อมกับการรองรับ FILMMAKER MODE™ เพื่อรักษาความตั้งใจของผู้กำกับ ปรับคุณภาพของภาพให้เหมาะสม ในขณะเดียวกันก็ไม่มีการบิดเบือนหรือการประมวลผลมากเกินไป

"ผู้กำกับหน้าแผงควบคุมกำลังตัดต่อภาพยนตร์ "Killers of the Flower Moon"" บน LG OLED TV คำพูดของ Martin Scorsese: ""สำหรับการดูที่บ้าน ภาพยนตร์ทุกเรื่องควรดูในโหมดผู้สร้างภาพยนตร์"" ซ้อนภาพด้วยโลโก้ "Killers of the Flower Moon", โลโก้ Apple TV+ และโลโก้ ""เร็วๆ นี้" โลโก้ Dolby Vision โลโก้ FILMMAKER MODE™"

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**FILMMAKER MODE เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

ภาพเสียงที่น่าหลงใหลล้อมรอบคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงที่ล้อมรอบคุณด้วยเสียงคมชัดที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ รายละเอียดที่ซับซ้อน และความชัดลึกเชิงพื้นที่ของ Dolby Atmos

พื้นที่นั่งเล่นที่สะดวกสบายและมีแสงสลัว ทีวี LG OLED ที่แสดงคู่รักกำลังใช้ร่ม และมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างล้อมรอบห้อง โลโก้ Dolby Atoms ที่มุมซ้ายล่าง

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

ได้รับการวางวางใจจากผู้กำกับ ซีรีย์และภาพยนตร์ชั้นนำ

Sean Baker ผู้ชนะ Palme d'Or กับอิทธิพลและแรงบันดาลใจของเขา

อีซองจิน ผู้กำกับซีรีย์ชื่อดัง Beef จาก Netfilx

ริวสุเกะ ฮามากุจิ ผู้กำกับที่สร้างสรรค์ผลงานจนได้รับรางวัลมากมาย

สุดยอดการเล่นเกม

การเคลื่อนไหวรวดเร็วไม่มีสะดุด

เตรียมพร้อมเพื่อชัยชนะด้วย AMD FreeSync Premium, ความเข้ากันได้กับ G-SYNC, โหมด 120Hz และ VRR

*ได้รับการรับรองสำหรับ "ประสิทธิภาพการเล่นเกมที่ยอดเยี่ยม" และเวลาตอบสนองโดย Intertek

**VRR มีตั้งแต่ 40Hz ถึง 144Hz และเป็นข้อกำหนดที่ได้รับการรับรองของ HDMI 2.1

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ

อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard

ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม

*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม" และ "แดชบอร์ดเกม" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด

จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นในการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต

"ภาพหน้าจอหลักของ Boosteroid แสดง """"Trine 4: The Nightmare Price"" หน้าจอหลักของ GeForce NOW ที่แสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเกมที่แตกต่างกันห้าภาพทางด้านขวา"

*พันธมิตรที่ได้รับการสนับสนุนอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

สัมผัสมุมมองใหม่ของ LG OLED AI เพื่อวันพรุ่งนี้ที่ยั่งยืน

เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และการรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

บรรจุภัณฑ์ LG OLED บนพื้นหลังสีเบจพร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้

*LG OLED รุ่นปี 2024 ทุกรุ่นมาพร้อมบรรจุภัณฑ์ที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

**รุ่น G4, C4 และ B4 ทุกรุ่นได้รับการรับรอง “ผ่านการประเมินด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม”

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ประเภทของจอ

4K OLED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

รองรับ G-Sync (Nvidia)

ใช่

รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียง

20 วัตต์

ระบบลำโพง

2.0 Channel

เสียง Dolby Atmos

ใช่

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1719 x 989 x 50.9

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

22.9

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

Gray Scale

ใช่

ความคมชัดสูง

ใช่

Invert Colors

ใช่

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

สายไฟ

ใช่ (Attached)

รีโมท

Magic Remote (MR24)

แบตเตอรี่รีโมทคอนโทรล

ใช่ (AA x 2EA)

ระบบเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

ใช่

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 9.1.2)

ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (อ้างอิงถึงคู่มือ)

เอาต์พุตเสียง

20 วัตต์

พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

เสียง Dolby Atmos

ใช่

LG Sound Sync

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

ใช่

Sound Mode Share

ใช่

ทิศทางของลำโพง

ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

ระบบลำโพง

2.0 Channel

WiSA Ready

ใช่ (สูงสุด 2.1 Channel)

การเชื่อมต่อ

รองรับ Bluetooth

ใช่ (v 5.1)

ช่องต่อ Ethernet

1 ช่อง

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4 ช่อง (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2 ช่อง

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ใช่

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1 ช่อง

ช่องต่อ USB

2 ช่อง (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

ใช่ (Wi-Fi 5)

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

1839 x 1130 x 200

น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

33.5

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1719 x 989 x 50.9

ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1719 x 1057 x 319

ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

1403 x 319

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

22.9

น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

23.5

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300 x 200

GAMING

ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

Game Optimizer

ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

รองรับ G-Sync (Nvidia)

ใช่

HGIG Mode

ใช่

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

ใช่

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

ขนาดของสินค้า

77"

ประเภทของจอ

4K OLED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI ควบคุมความสว่าง

ใช่

AI Genre Selection

ใช่ (SDR/HDR)

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง

Pixel Dimming

การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

ใช่ (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

ใช่

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 โหมด (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α8 AI Processor 4K

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

การใช้พลังงาน Standby

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

โหมด Always Ready

ใช่

การตั้งค่าสำหรับครอบครัว

ใช่

Full Web Browser

ใช่

การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

ใช่

ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 24

Room to Room Share

ใช่ (Receiver)

แอป Smartphone Remote

ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

ใช่

รองรับกล้อง USB

ใช่

Works with Apple Airplay2

ใช่

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

จำนวนช่อง

5.1

กำลังขับ

440 W

หลัก

850 x 63 x 87 mm

สเปคทั้งหมด

อุปกรณ์เสริม

สาย Optical

ใช่

รีโมท

ใช่

ขาแขวนติดผนัง

ใช่

ใบรับประกันสินค้า

ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

ใช่

AAC

ใช่

DTS Digital Surround

ใช่

การเชื่อมต่อ

ตัวแปลงสัญญาณบลูทูธ - SBC/AAC

ใช่

เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

5.3

HDMI Out

1

ออปติคัล

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

ใช่

ความสะดวก

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

ใช่

โหมดควบคุม Soundbar

ใช่

TV Sound Mode Share

ใช่

WOW Interface

ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

หลัก

850 x 63 x 87 mm

ลำโพงหลัง

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

200 x 377 x 285 mm

ทั่วไป

จำนวนช่อง

5.1

จำนวนลำโพง

6 EA

กำลังขับ

440 W

รองรับ HDMI

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ใช่

CEC (Simplink)

ใช่

POWER

การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

33 W

การใช้พลังงาน (ลำโพงหลัง)

20 W

การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

33 W

ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

0.5 W ↓

ปิดการใช้งาน (ลำโพงด้านหลัง)

0.5 W ↓

การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

ใช่

AI Sound Pro

ใช่

Cinema

ใช่

Clear Voice Pro

ใช่

Game

ใช่

Music

ใช่

Sports

ใช่

มาตรฐาน

ใช่

น้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักรวม

12.56 kg

หลัก

2.5 kg

ลำโพงหลัง (2EA)

2.1 kg

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

5.7 kg

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ค้นหา

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้รอบตัวคุณ

สำหรับคุณ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา