65" TV QNED รุ่น 65QNED86TSA ฟรี Sound Bar รุ่น S60TR

65QNED86TSA.S60TR

65” TV QNED รุ่น 65QNED86TSA ฟรี Sound Bar รุ่น S60TR

Bundle image
Products in this Bundle: 2
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG QNED TV, QNED86 พร้อมข้อความของ LG QNED, 2024 และโลโก้โปรแกรม webOS Re:New บนหน้าจอ

65QNED86TSA

ทีวี 65" LG QNED QNED86 4K Smart TV 2024 รุ่น 65QNED86TSA
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG Soundbar S60TR, ซับวูฟเฟอร์ และลำโพงด้านหลัง

S60TR

ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น S60TR |5.1 Ch 440W | Dolby Digital

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

หน้าจอ LG QNED85 โดดเด่นด้วยงานศิลปะสีสันสดใส

มันคือทั้งหมดที่เกี่ยวกับ QNED ใหม่

สีที่คมชัดและความคมชัดบน LG QNED ขนาดมหึมา ชิปเซ็ตใหม่และโซนลดแสงของเรามีเนื้อหาที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ดังนั้นทุกพิกเซลจึงคมชัดอยู่เสมอ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

สำรวจนวัตกรรมใหม่ของ LG QNED AI

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 8 4K แสดงด้วยแสงสีส้มที่เล็ดลอดออกมาจากด้านล่าง รูปทรงเกลียวสีแดง เหลือง และม่วงจะแสดงอยู่ระหว่างคำว่า "Upgradeable webOS" และ "webOS Re:New Program" ทีวี LG QNED89, QNED90 และ QNED99 จะแสดงตามลำดับจากซ้ายไปขวา ทีวีแต่ละเครื่องแสดงสีสันสดใสและมีคำว่า "Ultra Big TV" ปรากฏอยู่เหนือทีวี
alpha 8 AI Processor 4K

ความชาญฉลาดของ QNED ที่โดดเด่นช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมทีวีของคุณ

ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 8 4K ของ LG ที่มีแสงสีส้มเล็ดลอดออกมาข้างใต้ และเส้นแผงวงจรสีสันสดใสที่แยกออกจากโปรเซสเซอร์ AI

ดื่มด่ำจากภายใน โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 8 AI ขั้นสูง 4K ของเราปรับคุณภาพเสียงและภาพให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อซิงค์กับคุณ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

ความฉลาดที่ปรับแต่งประสบการณ์ QNED

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งบนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์อยู่บนหน้าจอ โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง และคำว่า "การปรับแต่ง AI" ด้านบนซ้าย ผู้หญิงหมอบอยู่ข้างนอกในวันที่อากาศแจ่มใส อยู่หน้าต้นไม้และท้องฟ้าสีคราม และมีคำว่า "AI Picture Pro" อยู่ด้านบนซ้าย ทีวี LG พร้อมฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่ปล่อยออกมาจากหน้าจอเติมเต็มพื้นที่ และคำว่า "AI Sound Pro" ด้านบนซ้าย
ปรับแต่งด้วย AI

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ

แกลเลอรี่ที่มีภาพบอลลูนลมร้อนจำนวน 6 ภาพแสดงอยู่บนท้องฟ้า เลือกสองภาพแล้ว ถัดไป แกลเลอรีที่มีรูปภาพคนเป่าฟองสบู่จำนวน 6 รูปจะปรากฏขึ้น เลือกได้อีก 2 รายการ หน้าจอสีดำปรากฏขึ้นพร้อมกับไอคอนโหลดสีชมพูและสีม่วง ภูมิทัศน์อันลึกลับปรากฏขึ้น และความประณีตปรากฏขึ้นทีละน้อยจากซ้ายไปขวา

รูปภาพที่เหมาะกับรสนิยมของคุณ

เลือกรูปภาพที่คุณชื่นชอบ จากนั้น AI Picture Wizard จะสร้างรูปภาพที่ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับรสนิยมเฉพาะของคุณจากความเป็นไปได้ 85 ล้านรายการ จากนั้นบันทึกลงในโปรไฟล์ของคุณ

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์แสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ กราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยอันทันสมัยในเวลากลางคืน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

Night

LG TV และ LG Soundbar ในพื้นที่ใช้สอยที่ทันสมัยในเวลากลางวัน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส จะแสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

Day

ความฉลาดที่สว่างไสวในทุกแสง

ไม่ว่าจะกลางวันหรือกลางคืน การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณและปรับสมดุลของภาพตามนั้นเพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด

AI Picture Pro

สัมผัสความสมจริงอย่างแท้จริงในทุกเฟรม

AI ขับเคลื่อนความคมชัดและสีที่คมชัด

ทำให้ทุกฉากเป็นผลงานชิ้นเอก AI Super Upscaling ใช้อัลกอริธึมการเรียนรู้เชิงลึกเพื่อปรับปรุงเนื้อหาแบบเรียลไทม์ ดังนั้นทุกสิ่งที่คุณรับชมจึงดูคมชัดอย่างน่าอัศจรรย์

*QNED91, QNED89 และ QNED86 มี AI Picture Pro และ AI Super Upscaling

**รุ่นที่ใช้โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 / alpha 8 (QNED91, QNED89, QNED86 และ 86NANO81) มี Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

***AI Picture Pro จะไม่ทำงานกับเนื้อหาที่ได้รับการคุ้มครองลิขสิทธิ์ในบริการ OTT

****คุณภาพของภาพของเนื้อหาที่ขยายขนาดจะแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับความละเอียดของแหล่งที่มา

AI Sound Pro

รับฟังทุกรายละเอียดของภาพเสียง

LG TV มีลักษณะเป็นฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่เปล่งออกมาจากหน้าจอและเติมเต็มพื้นที่

เสียงที่สมจริงพุ่งทะยานไปทั่วทั้งพื้นที่ของคุณ

รับฟังทุกลมหายใจและจังหวะ ขณะที่ระบบเสียงเซอร์ราวด์เสมือนจริง 9.1.2 เติมเต็มพื้นที่ของคุณด้วยเสียงคุณภาพระดับเวทีเสียงที่เต็มอิ่ม

ทีวี LG แสดงนักดนตรีกำลังแสดง โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ พื้นที่

เสียงอันทรงพลังดังก้องกังวาน

การปรับแต่งโปรเซสเซอร์ AI ช่วยเพิ่มไดนามิกให้กับเสียงของคุณ
ทีวี LG แสดงนักดนตรีกำลังแสดง โดยมีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ พื้นที่

เสียงเหมาะกับสิ่งที่คุณรับชม

การควบคุมเสียงแบบปรับเปลี่ยนจะปรับสมดุลเสียงตามแนวเพลงแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อความชัดใสที่สมบูรณ์

"*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง

ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอ LG TV ที่แสดงปุ่มโฮมออฟฟิศ เกม และเพลงบนแบนเนอร์สำหรับ Masters of the Air จะซูมออกเพื่อแสดงทีวีที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น โลโก้ต่อไปนี้จะปรากฏบนหน้าจอทีวีในภาพ: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now และ Udemy

webOS 24

ทำให้ประสบการณ์ทีวีของคุณเป็นของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge และ Quick Cards

ทำให้ประสบการณ์ทีวีของคุณเป็นของคุณ
*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่
**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น
***ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง
โลโก้ webOS ลอยอยู่ตรงกลางบนพื้นหลังสีดำ และพื้นที่ด้านล่างสว่างด้วยสีโลโก้สีแดง สีส้ม และสีเหลือง คำว่า "webOS Re:New Program" อยู่ใต้โลโก้

webOS Re:New Program

ทุกปีจะมีทีวีใหม่เป็นเวลา 5 ปี

มันสดใหม่อยู่เสมอ แม้ว่าเราจะเพิ่มคุณสมบัติและความสะดวกสบายใหม่ก็ตาม

สี่เหลี่ยมห้าอันที่มีสีต่างกันจะเซขึ้นไป โดยแต่ละอันมีป้ายกำกับหนึ่งปีตั้งแต่ "webOS 24" ถึง "webOS 28" ลูกศรชี้ขึ้นอยู่ระหว่างสี่เหลี่ยมซึ่งมีป้ายกำกับจาก "อัปเกรด 1" ถึง "อัปเกรด 4"

ด้วยโปรแกรม webOS Re:New ลูกค้าสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการอัปเกรดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าจะมี webOS เวอร์ชันทั้งหมดห้าเวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี เกณฑ์คือเวอร์ชัน webOS ที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกำหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนถึงต้นปี

**การอัพเดตและกำหนดการของฟีเจอร์ แอพพลิเคชั่น และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

***การอัปเกรดที่มีให้บริการในปี 2023 รวมถึง UHD และรุ่นที่สูงกว่า

ทีวีของคุณรู้ว่าคุณรักอะไร

หน้าจอ LG TV แสดงหน้าจอ My Profile ในสามอันดับแรก แบนเนอร์สำหรับ Tangible Wonders ใต้แบนเนอร์ ปุ่มต่อไปนี้จะแสดงขึ้น: ศูนย์กลางโฮม, กีฬา, เกม, การเข้าถึง, โฮมออฟฟิศ ด้านล่างปุ่ม จะแสดงโลโก้ต่อไปนี้: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now และ Udemy ใต้โลโก้ รูปภาพขนาดย่อของภาพยนตร์ 5 เรื่องจะแสดงใต้ข้อความ "ตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับคุณ" เคอร์เซอร์คลิกที่อักษรย่อ 'S' ที่มุมซ้ายบน เมนูแบบเลื่อนลงบัญชี LG จะเปิดขึ้นและแสดงชื่อห้าชื่อ เคอร์เซอร์คลิกชื่อที่สองเป็นรูปขนาดย่อและเนื้อหาที่แนะนำเมื่อเปลี่ยนหน้าจอ

ประวัติของฉัน

พื้นที่ของคุณมีไว้สำหรับคุณโดยเฉพาะ

ด้วยโปรไฟล์ของฉัน คุณสามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์สำหรับสมาชิกแต่ละคนในครอบครัวได้อย่างง่ายดาย ทุกคนจะได้รับหน้าจอหลักส่วนตัวพร้อมคำแนะนำเนื้อหาแบบกำหนดเอง

เคอร์เซอร์คลิกบนกีฬา และหน้าจอจะจางหายไปในหน้าแรกของกีฬาพร้อมข้อความ "ลงทะเบียนทีม/ผู้เล่นที่คุณชื่นชอบเพื่อดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับอันดับลีก ตารางการแข่งขัน หรือการอัพเดตอื่น ๆ" และ "รายชื่อลีกยอดนิยม" ภาพขนาดย่อห้าภาพมีป้ายกำกับว่าฟุตบอล บาสเกตบอล เบสบอล คริกเก็ต และฮ็อกกี้น้ำแข็ง หน้าจอจะจางหายไป เคอร์เซอร์คลิกบนเกม และหน้าจอจะจางลงในหน้าแรกของเกมพร้อมข้อความ "ดื่มด่ำไปกับเกมบนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ คุณสามารถเล่นเกมและดูวิดีโอเกมเพลย์ล่าสุดได้" รูปภาพแสดงปุ่มที่มีป้ายกำกับ Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid และที่เล่นล่าสุด โลโก้ต่อไปนี้จะแสดง: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube และ Twitch

บัตรด่วน

ใช้ทางลัดไปยังรายการโปรดของคุณ

เพียงคลิกเดียว Quick Card พาคุณไปยังจุดที่คุณต้องการในไม่กี่วินาที ไม่ว่าจะเป็นศูนย์กลางเกม เพลย์ลิสต์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ หรือโฮมออฟฟิศของคุณ

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพผู้หญิงและสุนัขในทุ่งกว้าง ที่ด้านล่างของหน้าจอ ข้อความ "แนะนำคีย์เวิร์ดใหม่ทุกครั้งที่กดปุ่มไมโครโฟนบนรีโมทคอนโทรล" จะแสดงถัดจากกราฟิกวงกลมสีชมพูม่วง แถบสีชมพูแสดงคำสำคัญต่อไปนี้: ภาพยนตร์กับสุนัข สุนัข ฤดูใบไม้ร่วง การพักผ่อน มิตรภาพ ที่ด้านหน้าทีวี LG นั้น LG Magic Remote ชี้ไปที่ทีวีโดยมีวงกลมสีม่วงนีออนตรงกลางรอบปุ่มไมโครโฟน ถัดจากรีโมท จะแสดงภาพนิ้วที่กดปุ่มและข้อความ "กดสั้นๆ" ปรากฏขึ้น

AI เพื่อความสะดวก

รายการโปรดของคุณที่บริการของคุณ

AI Concierge จะรู้จักคุณผ่านประวัติการค้นหาของคุณ และแนะนำเนื้อหาและคำสำคัญที่ตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า รวมถึง 'สำหรับคุณ' 'แนะนำ' 'กำลังมาแรงตอนนี้' และ 'เคล็ดลับ'

ทีวี LG แสดงภาพพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นพร้อมเวลา วันที่ สภาพอากาศ และอุณหภูมิ พร้อมข้อความ "อรุณสวัสดิ์" ลูกโป่งคำพูดที่มีข้อความ "สวัสดี LG" ค่อยๆ หายไป ตามด้วยลูกโป่งคำพูดที่มีข้อความ "แสดงกำหนดการของสัปดาห์นี้" หน้าจอจางหายไปเพื่อแสดงปฏิทิน Google และกำหนดการรายวัน

พร้อมเสมอ

ผู้ช่วยของคุณพร้อมให้บริการเสมอ

ข้อมูลอะไรก็ตามที่คุณต้องการ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเวลา สภาพอากาศ การแจ้งเตือนกีฬา หรือแม้แต่ Google Calendar และ Google Photos เพียงแค่ถามผู้ช่วย AI ของคุณ ผู้ช่วยของคุณพร้อมให้ความช่วยเหลือเสมอ

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจำกัดอาจแสดงขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

***สามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์ได้ไม่จำกัดจำนวน แต่หน้าจอหลักจะแสดงโปรไฟล์ได้สูงสุด 10 โปรไฟล์เท่านั้น

****คุณสมบัติ เมนู และแอพที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

*****สำหรับคำหลักของคุณ' ใน AI Concierge สามารถให้บริการได้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

******คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

*******คุณสมบัติ Always Ready ใช้งานได้กับ LG OLED M4, G4, C4, B4, QNED91, QNED89, QNED86 และ 86NANO81

LG Magic Remote ที่มีปุ่มวงกลมตรงกลาง โดยมีแสงสีม่วงนีออนเล็ดลอดออกมารอบๆ ปุ่มเพื่อไฮไลต์ แสงสีม่วงอ่อนๆ ล้อมรอบรีโมทบนพื้นหลังสีดำ

Magic Remote

ความมหัศจรรย์
อยู่ในมือคุณแล้ว

ปลดปล่อยตัวเองจากข้อจำกัดของปุ่มแบบเดิมๆ LG Magic Remote

ปลดล็อคฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะทั้งหมดของ LG TV ของคุณด้วยการคลิก เลื่อน หรือใช้เสียงของคุณ

*ฟังก์ชั่นและคุณสมบัติใน Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

LG Magic Remote ที่มีปุ่มวงกลมตรงกลาง โดยมีแสงสีม่วงนีออนเล็ดลอดออกมารอบๆ ปุ่มเพื่อไฮไลต์ แสงสีม่วงอ่อนๆ ล้อมรอบรีโมทบนพื้นหลังสีดำ

Multi View

เพิ่มมุมมองของคุณ
ทวีคูณความสนุกของคุณ

เมื่อหน้าจอเดียวไม่พอ ให้แบ่งเป็น 2-4 ส่วน ใช้ทีวีของคุณเป็นจอภาพคู่สำหรับพีซีของคุณ หรือเพิ่มหน้าจอเพื่อค้นหาบนเว็บและดูใน PiP ในเวลาเดียวกัน

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**การตั้งค่าภาพและเสียงบนทั้งสองหน้าจอจะเหมือนกัน

***รองรับโหมด 2 หน้าจอ / 4 หน้าจอแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและประเทศ (โหมดหน้าจอ 3&4 มีเฉพาะในซีรีส์ M4 และ G4 เท่านั้น)

รับการเชื่อมต่อทั้งหมดจากทีวีของคุณ

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น มีรูปสิงโตและลูกสิงโตอยู่ ชายคนหนึ่งนั่งอยู่เบื้องหน้าโดยมีสมาร์ทโฟนอยู่ในมือซึ่งมีรูปสิงโตเหมือนกัน กราฟิกของแถบโค้งสีแดงนีออนสามแถบจะแสดงเหนือสมาร์ทโฟนโดยชี้ไปที่ทีวี

การเชื่อมต่อมือถือ

ส่งแอพของคุณไปยังทีวีโดยตรง

ดูเนื้อหาจาก iPhone หรืออุปกรณ์ Android ของคุณบนหน้าจอ LG TV ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วย Apple AirPlay และ Chromecast ในตัว

โลโก้ของ LG ThinQ™, วัตถุ และ Apple Home ทีวี LG ติดผนังและ LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° ทางด้านซ้าย ทีวีแสดง Home Hub และเคอร์เซอร์คลิก "เครื่องฟอกอากาศ" และ LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° เปิดใช้งานอยู่

ศูนย์กลางบ้าน

ควบคุมบ้านอัจฉริยะของคุณจากที่เดียว

Home Hub ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมระบบนิเวศอัจฉริยะของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่นจากทีวี รวมถึงอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ ซาวด์บาร์ และอุปกรณ์ IoT เช่น ระบบไฟอัจฉริยะ ระบบทำความร้อน การระบายอากาศ และเครื่องปรับอากาศ เป็นต้น

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

**Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

***รองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast ในตัว และอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

****LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ Wi-Fi 'สำคัญ' บริการและคุณสมบัติที่รองรับ 'สำคัญ' อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสำหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรดำเนินการผ่านแอปมือถือ ThinQ

*****การใช้ฟังก์ชันเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรีโดยไม่มีรีโมทคอนโทรลสามารถทำได้กับโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI เท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และภูมิภาค

******บริการ Chromecast ในตัวอาจยังไม่มีให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ OLED CS4 แต่คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบริการได้หลังจากติดตั้งการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ webOS

เนื้อหาที่หลากหลายพร้อมให้รับชม

ทีวีขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ

ขนาดที่สร้างแรงบันดาลใจทำให้คุณหลงใหล

ครอบครัวในห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีทีวี LG ขนาดใหญ่พิเศษติดตั้งอยู่บนผนัง โดยมีฉากมหาสมุทรรวมถึงปะการังและเต่าอยู่บนหน้าจอ
สุดยอดความดื่มด่ำจากความบันเทิงขนาดเท่าจริง ดูเนื้อหาทั้งหมดของคุณบนจอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ และเพลิดเพลินไปกับความคมชัดและขนาดที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้สำหรับการรับชม การเล่น หรือการออกกำลังกาย

*QNED85 และ QNED80 มีดีไซน์เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 และ QNED80 มีขนาดสูงสุด 86 นิ้ว

***รุ่นที่ใช้งานได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

Dimming Pro

ดำดิ่งสู่ความลึกและรายละเอียดที่น่าทึ่ง

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสงขั้นสูงช่วยให้คุณเห็นรายละเอียดที่ชัดเจนและภาพที่สมจริงน่าทึ่ง โดยการใช้งานพื้นที่ลดแสงทั่วทั้งหน้าจอ

*QNED85 และ QNED80 มี Advanced Local Dimming และ Dimming Pro
สี QNED

พบกับสีสันที่สดใสและเขียวชอุ่มมีชีวิตชีวา

ตื่นตาไปกับสีสันอันน่าทึ่ง มีชีวิตชีวายิ่งกว่าโลกรอบตัวคุณ

A video starts with color particles bursting, then the pixels slowly change into a close-up of a wall painted with a colorful pattern on the screen on LG TV.

*QNED89, QNED86 และ QNED80 มี QNED Color

**ปริมาณขอบเขตสีที่แสดง (CGV) เทียบเท่าหรือเกินกว่า CGV ของพื้นที่สี DCI-P3 ซึ่งได้รับการรับรองอย่างเป็นอิสระจาก Intertek

การออกแบบที่เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

การออกแบบเพรียวบางผสานเข้ากับการตกแต่งภายในของคุณ

ออกแบบมาเพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ หน้าจอของคุณกลมกลืนกับพื้นที่ของคุณอย่างลงตัวและตั้งชิดผนังได้อย่างลงตัว

ทีวี LG ที่เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษจากมุมกล้องแบบ Bird-Eye มุมกล้องเลื่อนเพื่อแสดงด้านหน้าของทีวี โดยแสดงภาพดอกไม้สีสันสดใสที่ซูมเข้า

*QNED86 และ QNED80 มีดีไซน์เพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

**QNED86 และ QNED80 มีขนาดสูงสุด 86 นิ้ว

***รุ่นที่ใช้งานได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

เข้ากันได้อย่างลงตัวกับเครื่องเสียง LG

ซาวด์บาร์ที่โดดเด่นคู่ควรกับ LG QNED AI

Synergy Bracket

 

เสียงอันยอดเยี่ยมยังคงซ่อนเร้นอย่างยอดเยี่ยม

ด้วย Synergy Bracket ทำให้สามารถติดตั้งซาวด์บาร์ S70TY ที่เข้ากันได้อย่างง่ายดายและเข้ากับทีวี QNED ของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

*ซาวด์บาร์สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้

**Synergy Bracket มาพร้อมกับขาตั้งแบบ 1 เสาหรือขาตั้ง 2 เสา ซึ่งอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ/ผลิตภัณฑ์

รีโมตคอนโทรลชี้ไปที่ทีวี LG ที่แสดงการตั้งค่าทางด้านขวาของหน้าจอ

WOW Interface

ความเรียบง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

เข้าถึงอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW บน LG TV เพื่อการควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่เรียบง่าย เช่น โหมด โปรไฟล์ และคุณสมบัติที่มีประโยชน์
WOW Orchestra ผสมผสานเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ LG Soundbar และ LG QNED เข้าด้วยกันอย่างทำงานร่วมกัน

ว้าวออร์เคสตรา

ทุกภาพอยู่ในสนามอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

WOW Orchestra ผสมผสานเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ LG Soundbar และ LG QNED เข้าด้วยกันอย่างทำงานร่วมกัน
LG TV และ LG Soundbar ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังโดยมีกราฟิกสัญลักษณ์ Wi-Fi สีขาวอยู่ตรงกลาง

WOWCAST ในตัว

รับชมทีวีของคุณโดยปราศจากความยุ่งเหยิง

เลิกยุ่งกับสายไฟและรับฟังคุณภาพเสียงของ LG Soundbar ได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพด้วย WOWCAST

*ซาวด์บาร์สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้ และการควบคุมโหมดของซาวด์บาร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

**การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV นั้นจำกัดอยู่เพียงคุณสมบัติบางอย่างเท่านั้น

***โปรดทราบว่าบริการอาจไม่สามารถใช้ได้ในขณะที่ซื้อ จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายสำหรับการอัพเดต

****ทีวีที่รองรับอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW: QNED91, QNED89, QNED86 และ QNED80

*****ทีวีที่รองรับ WOW Orchestra: QNED91, QNED89 และ QNED86

******ทีวีที่รองรับ WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 และ QNED85

*******QNED91, QNED89 และ QNED86 รุ่น 80 นิ้วขึ้นไปสามารถจับคู่กับ S90TY, S90TR และ S70 ได้

ดำดิ่งสู่ความตื่นเต้นของภาพยนตร์และทักษะการเล่นเกม

FILMMAKER Mode

เห็นมันเหมือนที่ผู้กำกับฝันไว้

ดื่มด่ำไปกับการตัดเย็บที่สมจริงที่สุด โหมด FILMMAKER นำเสนอภาพยนตร์ตามที่ผู้กำกับต้องการด้วยการตั้งค่าที่แม่นยำ

ผู้ชายในสตูดิโอตัดต่อภาพมืดๆ กำลังดูทีวี LG ที่แสดงพระอาทิตย์ตกดิน ที่ด้านล่างขวาของภาพคือโลโก้โหมด FILMMAKER

*ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง
**โหมด FILMMAKER เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.
***ขาตั้งทีวีจะแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้าน

พบความอัศจรรย์มากขึ้นในทุกฉากที่คุณรับชม

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การชมภาพยนตร์ที่บ้าน HDR10 Pro มอบรูปลักษณ์ตามที่ต้องการของภาพยนตร์ทุกประเภทด้วยสีและความเปรียบต่างที่แม่นยำ

ครอบครัวหนึ่งนั่งอยู่บนพื้นห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีแสงสว่างน้อยข้างโต๊ะเล็กๆ มองขึ้นไปที่ทีวี LG ที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังซึ่งเผยให้เห็นโลกจากอวกาศ

*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยใช้คุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน
การเล่นเกมขั้นสูง

มุ่งเป้าไปที่ชัยชนะอันยิ่งใหญ่

การเล่นจะราบรื่นด้วยความเร็วสูงด้วย FreeSync และ VRR ในขณะที่การตั้งค่าที่ง่ายดายทำให้ได้รับชัยชนะอย่างแน่นอน
ฉากพร่ามัวของรถที่ขับเร็วในเกมแข่งรถ ฉากได้รับการขัดเกลาส่งผลให้มีการเคลื่อนไหวที่ราบรื่นและชัดเจน โลโก้ FreeSync Premium และโลโก้ VRR ที่มุมขวาบน

*QNED91, QNED89, และ QNED86 มีฟีเจอร์ AMD FreeSync™ Premium และ VRR

**QNED91, QNED89, QNED86 และ QNED80 มี GeForce ทันที, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC และ HGiG

***VRR เป็นคุณสมบัติที่ผ่านการรับรองของ HDMI 2.1

****HGiG เป็นกลุ่มอาสาสมัครของบริษัทจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและจอทีวีที่พบกันเพื่อระบุและเผยแพร่แนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคใน HDR

*****การรองรับ HGiG อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ

อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard
ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม

*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "เครื่องมือเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกม" และ "แดชบอร์ดเกม" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น

**ภาพหน้าจอเป็นการจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด

จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นในการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต
ภาพหน้าจอหลักของ Boosteroid แสดง "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" หน้าจอหลักของ GeForce NOW ที่แสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเกมที่แตกต่างกันห้าภาพทางด้านขวา

*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

ค้นพบวิสัยทัศน์ของ LG QNED AI สำหรับวันพรุ่งนี้

เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และใบรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

บรรจุภัณฑ์ LG QNED บนพื้นหลังสีเบจพร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้

*พันธมิตรที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**วงเล็บด้านล่างสำหรับ QNED ทั้งหมดและฝาหลังแบบเต็มสำหรับ QNED85(65/55/50") ผลิตจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ประเภทของจอ

4K QNED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียง

20 วัตต์

ระบบลำโพง

2.0 Channel

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

22.5

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

Gray Scale

ใช่

ความคมชัดสูง

ใช่

Invert Colors

ใช่

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

สายไฟ

ใช่ (Detachable)

รีโมท

Magic Remote (MR24)

แบตเตอรี่รีโมทคอนโทรล

ใช่ (AA x 2EA)

ระบบเสียง

AI Acoustic Tuning

ใช่

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 9.1.2)

ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (อ้างอิงถึงคู่มือ)

เอาต์พุตเสียง

20 วัตต์

พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

ใช่

เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

ใช่

Sound Mode Share

ใช่

ทิศทางของลำโพง

ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

ระบบลำโพง

2.0 Channel

WiSA Ready

ใช่ (สูงสุด 2.1 Channel)

การเชื่อมต่อ

รองรับ Bluetooth

ใช่ (v 5.1)

ช่องต่อ Ethernet

1 ช่อง

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4 ช่อง (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2 ช่อง

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

ใช่

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1 ช่อง

ช่องต่อ USB

2 ช่อง (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

ใช่ (Wi-Fi 5)

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

1600 x 970 x 203

น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

33.6

ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

1456 x 909/869 x 285

ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

340 x 285

น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

22.5

น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

26.3

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300 x 300

GAMING

ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

ใช่

รองรับ FreeSync (AMD)

ใช่

Game Optimizer

ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

ใช่

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

ใช่

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

วางหลอดไฟตรงขอบจอ

ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

ขนาดของสินค้า

65"

ประเภทของจอ

4K QNED

อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

120Hz

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI ควบคุมความสว่าง

ใช่

AI Genre Selection

ใช่ (SDR/HDR)

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสง

Local Dimming

การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

ใช่ (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

ใช่

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 โหมด (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

ชิปประมวลผล α8 AI Processor 4K

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

การใช้พลังงาน Standby

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

โหมด Always Ready

ใช่

การตั้งค่าสำหรับครอบครัว

ใช่

Full Web Browser

ใช่

การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

ใช่

ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 24

Room to Room Share

ใช่ (Receiver)

แอป Smartphone Remote

ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

ใช่

รองรับกล้อง USB

ใช่

Works with Apple Airplay2

ใช่

คุณลักษณะเด่น

จำนวนช่อง

5.1

กำลังขับ

440 W

หลัก

850 x 63 x 87 mm

สเปคทั้งหมด

อุปกรณ์เสริม

สาย Optical

ใช่

รีโมท

ใช่

ขาแขวนติดผนัง

ใช่

ใบรับประกันสินค้า

ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

ใช่

AAC

ใช่

DTS Digital Surround

ใช่

การเชื่อมต่อ

ตัวแปลงสัญญาณบลูทูธ - SBC/AAC

ใช่

เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

5.3

HDMI Out

1

ออปติคัล

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

ใช่

ความสะดวก

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

ใช่

โหมดควบคุม Soundbar

ใช่

TV Sound Mode Share

ใช่

WOW Interface

ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

หลัก

850 x 63 x 87 mm

ลำโพงหลัง

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

200 x 377 x 285 mm

ทั่วไป

จำนวนช่อง

5.1

จำนวนลำโพง

6 EA

กำลังขับ

440 W

รองรับ HDMI

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ใช่

CEC (Simplink)

ใช่

POWER

การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

33 W

การใช้พลังงาน (ลำโพงหลัง)

20 W

การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

33 W

ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

0.5 W ↓

ปิดการใช้งาน (ลำโพงด้านหลัง)

0.5 W ↓

การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

ใช่

AI Sound Pro

ใช่

Cinema

ใช่

Clear Voice Pro

ใช่

Game

ใช่

Music

ใช่

Sports

ใช่

มาตรฐาน

ใช่

น้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักรวม

12.56 kg

หลัก

2.5 kg

ลำโพงหลัง (2EA)

2.1 kg

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

5.7 kg

